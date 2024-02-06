Say Hello to Ciao Ristorante + Enoteca

I love the sheer romance of Italian food. Shaped by hand, crafted with skill and soaked in flavor, you would be hard-pressed to find a cuisine more comforting.

Ciao is an Italian word rife with meaning, and can informally mean both "hello" and "goodbye." Two years ago, the Italian restaurant Ciao Ristorante + Enoteca in Cape Girardeau was taken over by new owners. They, our waitress informed us, completely revamped both the menu and the restaurant itself, leaving us with a unique place to experience.

"Hello," indeed.

With understated decor, this place puts the touches in all the right places. Large twisted-copper lighted globes hang from a ceiling painted dark, a stark and lovely contrast. The fresh flowers on each table were a varied lot with lavender sprigs and golden and green foliage. All tables were set with an array of sparkling glassware, just waiting to be filled with fine vintages. The menus were hefty, clean and pleasing with "CIAO" boldly stated on the front with nothing else competing for your attention.

Now for me, Ciao is definitely one of those special-occasion places, somewhere you go either for a change of scenery or on a special night. The first thing I ordered was baked escargot, because I have always wanted to try escargot, which is a fancy French word for snails. They are land snails, tucked into a mushroom cap and covered with a thin sheet of pastry, then baked until the pastry is golden brown. The presentation looks delicious and the escargot didn't let me down. I expected a texture akin to alligator tail, a little rubbery and firm, but it was not at all. The flavor really can't be compared to anything else. It was mild and slightly reminiscent of shellfish, though I didn't really think it tasted fishy at all. If you are curious and peel off the pastry before eating, you can very easily make out the whole little snail body, which I found fascinating. If you don't think that sounds like a good idea for you, leave the pastry crust on and you'll be just fine.