Saving your own seed

I had dabbled in saving my own seed a little but never very seriously, My brother, Mick, though, had been saving Stupice tomato seed for some time. What he did was pick out the very biggest tomatoes every year, and he'd save the seed. He had done this for several years when he sent me a whole passel of these seeds. Germination on his seeds was probably around 100%. I doubt there were one or two out of 100 seeds that didn't germinate.

Tomatoes have a kind of film on the seeds that needs to be dissolved. I asked Mick how he did it. I had read how others had, and it seemed too hard. Mick said he collected the seeds out of the tomato and simply put them in a cup of some sort. He then put just a bit of water on them and let them mold and get disgusting. After a week, they make it to moldy and disgusting. Then all one had to do was kind of rinse off the seeds and get most of the water off them. Then simply spread them out on a paper towel and let them dry. Voila! You have tomato seeds. In my case it was Stupice tomato seeds. That's how I started.

I store my seeds in a little plastic bag that's about 3-by-6 inches. It works perfect. I slide a 3-by-5 index card into the bag and then write the kind of seed, the year and any particularities of the plant and seed. You can save most any seed, but it's best to save open-pollinated plant seed. You can save seed from a hybrid, but there is a chance it will be like the parent stock. I hardly ever save seed from a hybrid.

Okra is ridiculously easy to save the seed. I wait toward the end of the growing season and then pick okra pods that are growing on nice uniform plants. I try to pick plants that are producing quality okra and lots of them. Okra always grows in the crotch of the main stem and a leaf shoot. What I do is cut the leaf shoot off, which reminds me I'm saving the seed. About the time it frosts the okra pod will get dry and brittle. Go ahead and pick the pod, and you can leave the seed in the pod until later, or you can break open the pod and collect the seed. I've done both. One pod may give you 50 to 75 seeds. I usually save half a dozen pods, which is way too many. I have a good friend who contends okra seed tastes pretty good in soup. So collect away.