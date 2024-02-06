Saving seed for next year

If you haven't saved seed for next year, now would be a good time to get after it. Seed that I've saved seems to germinate a lot better than seed purchased from the store. Not sure why. It seems like it comes up quicker, as well as a bigger percentage of seed germinates. It doesn't take that long and is really easy. I store my seed in small envelopes, about 2.5 by 4 inches and have a flap to seal.

The tomatoes we grew were Ananas Noire, Thorburn's Terra-Cotta, Black Cherry, Stupice, Chef's Choice, Dad's Sunset, Amish Paste and Big Beef. The only hybrid was Big Beef, so we can save the seed from all the other tomatoes.

Choose a tomato that is close to what you want to raise in appearance and size. Pick them with a smooth top, little or no cracks, 12- to 16-ounce fruit and a clean skin. I like throw away cups. I simply break or cut the tomato open and scrape out the seeds into the cup. You can get juice but try and keep as much pulp out as possible. Once you have all the seeds from the tomato in the cup add an ounce or two of water and set the cup most anywhere out of the sun.

In a couple days, there will be a mold on top of the tomato/water in the cup. Add more water and stir and you should be able to pour off most of the mold and water leaving the seed in the cup. Rinse a couple times and then transfer the seeds to a paper towel to dry. Spread them out. Let them dry a couple more days before storing in your envelope. Be sure to write the variety of seed and year. I store my seed in our freezer until I need them next year.