Saving seed for next year

If you haven't saved seed for next year, now would be a good time to get after it. Seed that I've saved seems to germinate a lot better than seed purchased from the store. Not sure why. It seems like it comes up quicker, as well as a bigger percentage of seed germinates. It doesn't take that long and is really easy. I store my seed in small envelopes, about 2.5 by 4 inches and have a flap to seal.
The tomatoes we grew were Ananas Noire, Thorburn's Terra-Cotta, Black Cherry, Stupice, Chef's Choice, Dad's Sunset, Amish Paste and Big Beef. The only hybrid was Big Beef, so we can save the seed from all the other tomatoes.
Choose a tomato that is close to what you want to raise in appearance and size. Pick them with a smooth top, little or no cracks, 12- to 16-ounce fruit and a clean skin. I like throw away cups. I simply break or cut the tomato open and scrape out the seeds into the cup. You can get juice but try and keep as much pulp out as possible. Once you have all the seeds from the tomato in the cup add an ounce or two of water and set the cup most anywhere out of the sun.
In a couple days, there will be a mold on top of the tomato/water in the cup. Add more water and stir and you should be able to pour off most of the mold and water leaving the seed in the cup. Rinse a couple times and then transfer the seeds to a paper towel to dry. Spread them out. Let them dry a couple more days before storing in your envelope. Be sure to write the variety of seed and year. I store my seed in our freezer until I need them next year.
I save the seed from my okra pretty much every year. Toward fall, simply leave several okra pods on the plant and let it mature. The okra pod will turn brown and dry out. Late fall, I pick the brown dry okra pods and bring them inside and let them dry several days. You can then break the pod open and get the seeds out to save them. I usually save my okra seed in an old pill bottle or an empty spice bottle. Be sure to label it. Pick the best okra plants to save the seed from. Pick a plant that it upright and producing multiple okra pods.
Another plant I always save the seed from is peppers. My favorite pepper is orange then yellow and then red, so I save the seed from each color. Virtually all the seed on a bell pepper is on the stem end and attached to the stem as well. Simply cut the sides off the pepper to eat or cook and scrape the seed on a paper towel to dry. Label them with the name if you desire or simply the color like I do. The only pepper I label different is a small orange pepper kind of the size of a snack pepper. After drying for several days, save the seed in a paper envelope or even a pill bottle. Label the size and color and year. Store in the freezer. Open-pollinated cucumbers, eggplant, sweet corn, winter onions and even green beans can be grown, and the seed can be saved.
How much seed you save is really up to you. I like to have enough for me and some to share with my gardening friends. I have some tomato seed that is going on 10 years old and seems to come up as good now as it did. I would think five years would be a good storage life span. If for no other reason than to save seed grow different varieties each year and save the seed. If worst comes to worst, you are ready to grow your favorite veggies.
Really consider planting only heirloom open-pollinated seed. Save the seed every year and you are ready for whatever comes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.