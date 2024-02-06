Saved to savor: recipes from social media

I was talking to a friend recently about recipes and sharing a few ideas with her. I told her that I follow a large number of cooking sites on social media and save recipes from those sites quite often. I have thousands of recipes saved, many that I haven't seen in years, but I still keep saving recipes just in case I need them.

In this conversation she suggested I do a column on the last dozen or so recipes I have saved. I quickly agreed and here it is. Right from my saved recipes file, the last several recipes I saved just for you. Enjoy.

Hot Caramelized Onion Dip with Bacon and Gruyere

Sweet Onion, bacon, gooey cheese all mixed in with sour cream and mayo. An appetizer doesn't get more delicious than that!

4 bacon strips

2 sweet onions halved and thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon dry sherry

1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 cup shredded Gruyere Cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet. Remove to a paper towel lined plate to cool. Crumble.

Add onions, sugar, and salt to bacon fat in the skillet and cook over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often, until onions turn a deep golden brown color. This can take as long as 20 minutes. If onions start to burn, turn heat down to medium-low.

Add sherry and cook 1 minute. Stir in thyme and Tabasco. Remove from heat.

Mix together sour cream and mayo in a medium bowl. Add crumbled bacon, cheese, onion mixture, and black pepper. Mix together well and transfer to a 2-cup baking dish.

Bake 20 minutes, or until bubbly and golden brown on top.

Frozen Yogurt Bark with Berries

Frozen yogurt studded with gorgeous blue and red berries. A delicious, fun, and healthy snack or dessert.

2 cups nonfat plain yogurt

1/4 cup agave (honey or maple syrup are also OK to use)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Pinch salt

Strawberries, sliced thick

Blueberries

Raspberries

Chopped pecans, for garnish

Line a baking sheet with wax paper and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl combine yogurt, agave, vanilla, lemon juice, and salt; whisk until thoroughly combined.

Transfer yogurt mixture to previously prepared baking sheet and spread it around to an even thickness.

Top with berries. Garnish with nuts.

Freeze for 2 to 3 hours, or until firm. Cut into pieces and serve. Keep in the freezer.

Low Sugar Banana Muffins

2 bananas, the riper the better

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup milk of your choice whole, 2%, fat free, etc.

2 tablespoons vegetable or light olive oil

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup all purpose plain flour

1/2 cup quick or old fashioned rolled oats

1-3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 heaping teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

In a large bowl, place bananas and sugar. Beat with an electric mixer until somewhat liquefied. Add in milk, oil, egg, and vanilla and beat again until combined, about one minute. Add in all dry ingredients at once. Beat again, scraping down sides as needed, until fully incorporated, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Spray 9 to 12 cups in a muffin tin with cooking spray or line with paper liners. Divide batter evenly among the cups.

This usually makes about 11 muffins out of this recipe, depending on the size of the bananas.

Bake at 375 degrees for 17 to 20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and enjoy.

Loaded Cowboy Pasta Salad

1 pound Rotini pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound thick cut bacon, chopped

1/2 pound lean ground beef

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon McCormick barbecue seasoning or 1/4 cup Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons spicy mustard

2 teaspoons chili sauce

1 (15 ounce) can sweet corn, drained

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

1-1/2 cups small-cubed sharp cheddar cheese

3/4 cup diced scallions

Cook rotini pasta according to package instructions and strain and rinse with cold water.

Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, leaving a little bit of bacon grease in the pan. Add ground beef to the skillet and cook until browned. Season ground beef with onion and garlic powder, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to taste. Skim away any remaining grease and remove from heat.

In a large serving bowl, combine mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, spicy mustard, and chili sauce and whisk until smooth.

Add cooked pasta, bacon, ground beef, corn, grape tomatoes, cubed cheddar cheese, and diced green onions and toss until fully combined.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Million Dollar Dip

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 cup freshly grated sharp Cheddar

1 cup freshly grated Swiss

1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

8 slices regular-cut bacon, fried crisp and chopped fine

4 scallions, sliced, green and white parts

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

Buttery crackers, for serving

Corn chips, for serving

Place the almonds in a dry, small skillet over medium-low heat. Toast them until golden brown and toasted, shaking the pan, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the pan, set aside and cool to room temperature.

Add the cream cheese and mayonnaise to a large bowl and stir until smooth. Add the three types of cheeses and stir again until well combined. Add the bacon, toasted almond slivers, 3/4 of the sliced scallions, salt, pepper, garlic powder and cayenne. Stir together with a rubber spatula until evenly combined.

Transfer to a serving dish, cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 4 hours.

Garnish with the remaining scallions and serve with crackers and corn chips.

Walking Taco Casserole

1 pound ground chicken, beef or turkey

1 small onion, sliced

1/2 can of Rotel (diced tomatoes with green chilies)

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 bag of Frito corn chips

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can enchilada sauce (10 ounce)

2 ounces cream cheese

2 cups shredded cheese

In a skillet brown the meat and onion. Add the Rotel and taco seasoning. Simmer until any liquid is evaporated. Add black beans and cream cheese. Turn off the heat and stir in the cream cheese until melted and combined. Stir in the enchilada sauce.

Spray a 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray. Dump 1/2 of the bag of Fritos into the bottom of the pan. Top with 1/2 of the meat mixture and 1/2 of the shredded cheese. Repeat the layer chips, meat, cheese.

Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through.

Serve with a fresh green salad. For the dressing, combine Thousand Island dressing with bottled salsa for a delicious southwest salad dressing.

Chicken, Bacon Ranch Pasta

8 to 10 ounces dried penne or bow tie pasta, uncooked

2 tablespoon butter

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into small pieces

2 tablespoons flour

1 (1.0 ounce) packet dry ranch dressing and seasoning mix

2 cups milk

1 cup shredded three cheese blend or cheddar

1/2 cup chopped, cooked bacon

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add dried pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain water.

To make the sauce, heat butter over medium-high heat, in a large skillet. Add the chicken pieces, and cook until no longer pink.

Once chicken is thoroughly cooked, sprinkle the flour and packet of ranch seasoning over the chicken. Stir.

Pour milk into the skillet, and continue to stir and cook until mixture starts to thicken (about 5 minutes). Stir in cheddar cheese blend and bacon pieces. Stir until cheese melts.

Add the cooked pasta to mixture and stir to combine. Serve immediately.

Southern Fried Shrimp

Easy Southern Fried Shrimp is a delicious dinner or appetizer for any occasion.

1 pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup buttermilk

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning

4 cups vegetable oil for frying

Pour buttermilk in a bowl.

Mix flour and Old Bay Seasoning together in a shallow dish.

Dip shrimp in flour, then buttermilk and dredge in flour mixture again. Shake off excess flour and place on a lined baking sheet.

Place oil in a Dutch oven or heavy pan and heat to 350 degrees.

Fry shrimp a few at a time, 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove to a paper towel lined wire rack over a baking sheet to drain.

Serve immediately.

Homemade White Hot Chocolate

A simple recipe for sweet and creamy homemade white hot chocolate.

4 cups milk

1 cup good quality white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate, like Guittard or Ghirardelli

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch salt optional

Optional garnishes: white chocolate chips, white chocolate shavings, marshmallows, whipped cream, candy canes

Place the milk, white chocolate, vanilla and a pinch of salt (if using) in a medium saucepan. Whisk continuously over medium-low heat, until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth (do not boil). Garnish as desired. Serve immediately.

Best Ever Blueberry Cookies

Soft and chewy Blueberry Cookies with fresh blueberries, white chocolate chunks and gooey cream cheese and blueberry jam filling in the center are really the best blueberry cookies ever.

1-1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 ounces white chocolate-chopped into small chunks

3/4 cup blueberries

For Filling:

2-1/2 ounces cream cheese softened

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

3 to 4 tablespoons blueberry jam

In a small bowl whisk together dry ingredients: flour, cornstarch, salt and baking powder, set aside.

Cream butter and sugar on high speed for about 2 minutes, until light and creamy. Add egg and vanilla and mix to combine.

Running your mixer on low, mix in dry ingredients mix.

Fold in about 3/4 of white chocolate chunks, reserve remaining to press on top of cookies.

Finally, fold in blueberries with a rubber spatula, but do this really gently and try not to break the berries. The dough will be thick and sticky. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

To make the filling, mix cream cheese, vanilla and powdered sugar just to combine and place in the refrigerator.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

To assemble the cookies, scoop one heaping tablespoon of dough and make a deep bowl. Fill with 1 teaspoon of cream cheese mixture and about 3/4 teaspoons of blueberry jam. Top with 1/2 tablespoon of cookie dough and seal any openings. Roll gently to make a ball. Press a few white chocolate chunks on top and sides of each cookie. Before baking freeze cookie balls for 10 minutes (if you don't have enough space or baking sheet in the freezer, place rolled cookies on a tray lined with parchment paper and freeze, and transfer on baking sheet when ready to bake).

Arrange cookie balls onto baking sheet leaving 3 inches apart, because the cookies will spread while baking. Bake 16 to 18 minutes. Cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes, then transfer on a rack to cool completely.