Saved to savor: recipes from social media

I was talking to a friend recently about recipes and sharing a few ideas with her. I told her that I follow a large number of cooking sites on social media and save recipes from those sites quite often. I have thousands of recipes saved, many that I haven't seen in years, but I still keep saving recipes just in case I need them.
In this conversation she suggested I do a column on the last dozen or so recipes I have saved. I quickly agreed and here it is. Right from my saved recipes file, the last several recipes I saved just for you. Enjoy.
Sweet Onion, bacon, gooey cheese all mixed in with sour cream and mayo. An appetizer doesn't get more delicious than that!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet. Remove to a paper towel lined plate to cool. Crumble.
Add onions, sugar, and salt to bacon fat in the skillet and cook over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often, until onions turn a deep golden brown color. This can take as long as 20 minutes. If onions start to burn, turn heat down to medium-low.
Add sherry and cook 1 minute. Stir in thyme and Tabasco. Remove from heat.
Mix together sour cream and mayo in a medium bowl. Add crumbled bacon, cheese, onion mixture, and black pepper. Mix together well and transfer to a 2-cup baking dish.
Bake 20 minutes, or until bubbly and golden brown on top.
Frozen yogurt studded with gorgeous blue and red berries. A delicious, fun, and healthy snack or dessert.
Line a baking sheet with wax paper and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl combine yogurt, agave, vanilla, lemon juice, and salt; whisk until thoroughly combined.
Transfer yogurt mixture to previously prepared baking sheet and spread it around to an even thickness.
Top with berries. Garnish with nuts.
Freeze for 2 to 3 hours, or until firm. Cut into pieces and serve. Keep in the freezer.
In a large bowl, place bananas and sugar. Beat with an electric mixer until somewhat liquefied. Add in milk, oil, egg, and vanilla and beat again until combined, about one minute. Add in all dry ingredients at once. Beat again, scraping down sides as needed, until fully incorporated, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Spray 9 to 12 cups in a muffin tin with cooking spray or line with paper liners. Divide batter evenly among the cups.
This usually makes about 11 muffins out of this recipe, depending on the size of the bananas.
Bake at 375 degrees for 17 to 20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and enjoy.
Cook rotini pasta according to package instructions and strain and rinse with cold water.
Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and set aside.
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, leaving a little bit of bacon grease in the pan. Add ground beef to the skillet and cook until browned. Season ground beef with onion and garlic powder, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to taste. Skim away any remaining grease and remove from heat.
In a large serving bowl, combine mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, spicy mustard, and chili sauce and whisk until smooth.
Add cooked pasta, bacon, ground beef, corn, grape tomatoes, cubed cheddar cheese, and diced green onions and toss until fully combined.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Place the almonds in a dry, small skillet over medium-low heat. Toast them until golden brown and toasted, shaking the pan, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the pan, set aside and cool to room temperature.
Add the cream cheese and mayonnaise to a large bowl and stir until smooth. Add the three types of cheeses and stir again until well combined. Add the bacon, toasted almond slivers, 3/4 of the sliced scallions, salt, pepper, garlic powder and cayenne. Stir together with a rubber spatula until evenly combined.
Transfer to a serving dish, cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 4 hours.
Garnish with the remaining scallions and serve with crackers and corn chips.
In a skillet brown the meat and onion. Add the Rotel and taco seasoning. Simmer until any liquid is evaporated. Add black beans and cream cheese. Turn off the heat and stir in the cream cheese until melted and combined. Stir in the enchilada sauce.
Spray a 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray. Dump 1/2 of the bag of Fritos into the bottom of the pan. Top with 1/2 of the meat mixture and 1/2 of the shredded cheese. Repeat the layer chips, meat, cheese.
Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through.
Serve with a fresh green salad. For the dressing, combine Thousand Island dressing with bottled salsa for a delicious southwest salad dressing.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add dried pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain water.
To make the sauce, heat butter over medium-high heat, in a large skillet. Add the chicken pieces, and cook until no longer pink.
Once chicken is thoroughly cooked, sprinkle the flour and packet of ranch seasoning over the chicken. Stir.
Pour milk into the skillet, and continue to stir and cook until mixture starts to thicken (about 5 minutes). Stir in cheddar cheese blend and bacon pieces. Stir until cheese melts.
Add the cooked pasta to mixture and stir to combine. Serve immediately.
Easy Southern Fried Shrimp is a delicious dinner or appetizer for any occasion.
Pour buttermilk in a bowl.
Mix flour and Old Bay Seasoning together in a shallow dish.
Dip shrimp in flour, then buttermilk and dredge in flour mixture again. Shake off excess flour and place on a lined baking sheet.
Place oil in a Dutch oven or heavy pan and heat to 350 degrees.
Fry shrimp a few at a time, 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown.
Remove to a paper towel lined wire rack over a baking sheet to drain.
Serve immediately.
A simple recipe for sweet and creamy homemade white hot chocolate.
Place the milk, white chocolate, vanilla and a pinch of salt (if using) in a medium saucepan. Whisk continuously over medium-low heat, until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth (do not boil). Garnish as desired. Serve immediately.
Soft and chewy Blueberry Cookies with fresh blueberries, white chocolate chunks and gooey cream cheese and blueberry jam filling in the center are really the best blueberry cookies ever.
For Filling:
In a small bowl whisk together dry ingredients: flour, cornstarch, salt and baking powder, set aside.
Cream butter and sugar on high speed for about 2 minutes, until light and creamy. Add egg and vanilla and mix to combine.
Running your mixer on low, mix in dry ingredients mix.
Fold in about 3/4 of white chocolate chunks, reserve remaining to press on top of cookies.
Finally, fold in blueberries with a rubber spatula, but do this really gently and try not to break the berries. The dough will be thick and sticky. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
To make the filling, mix cream cheese, vanilla and powdered sugar just to combine and place in the refrigerator.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
To assemble the cookies, scoop one heaping tablespoon of dough and make a deep bowl. Fill with 1 teaspoon of cream cheese mixture and about 3/4 teaspoons of blueberry jam. Top with 1/2 tablespoon of cookie dough and seal any openings. Roll gently to make a ball. Press a few white chocolate chunks on top and sides of each cookie. Before baking freeze cookie balls for 10 minutes (if you don't have enough space or baking sheet in the freezer, place rolled cookies on a tray lined with parchment paper and freeze, and transfer on baking sheet when ready to bake).
Arrange cookie balls onto baking sheet leaving 3 inches apart, because the cookies will spread while baking. Bake 16 to 18 minutes. Cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes, then transfer on a rack to cool completely.
Crumb Filling and Topping:
Optional glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 13x9 inch baking dish with cooking spray, set aside.
In a medium bowl whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl mash bananas until they become nearly liquefied. Mix in butter until combined and then stir in sugar, eggs and vanilla until mixed well. Stir in milk and flour until combined.
Crumb Filling/Topping: Combine all the ingredients together cutting them together with a fork or pastry cutter until a coarse crumb forms.
Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan. Top with 1/3 of the crumb mixture. Cover the filling with the remaining batter and top with remaining crumb mixture.
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes until the center is set and a toothpick comes out clean.
Cool for 10 minutes.
If desired mix powdered sugar and milk together and drizzle on top.
Can be served warm or at room temperature.
Store airtight for up to 2 days.
Chewy Malted Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies are easily one of the best oatmeal cookies ever! The subtle malted milk flavor adds a hint of something special.
In stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment mix the butter and sugar together about 2 minutes on medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until combined, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.
Add in the malted milk powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix for about 30 seconds until combined.
Turn the mixer to low and slowly add in the flour until just combined. Slowly add in oats and mix until evenly incorporated. Stir in the chocolate chips and stir until mixed in.
Let dough chill for at least 2 hours (overnight is best).
When ready to bake preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using a medium (2 tablespoon) cookie scoop drop the dough 2-inches apart on prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 9-11 minutes until golden around edges, but still soft in center. Do not overbake.
Let cool on baking sheet for 3 minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Store airtight for up to 3 days.
The flavors really mix together well when you allow the dough to chill. Also, you will produce a thicker cookie when the dough is baked chilled. If you don't want to chill the dough, the results will still be good, it will just be a thinner cookie.
Seared flank steak stuffed with sweet chunks of fresh lobster and topped with a buttery Parmesan cream sauce is undoubtedly a combination made in heaven. Make this when you really want to treat yourself to an indulgent dinner at home.
Cream Sauce:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Add 1 tablespoon of salt to a large pot of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, add the lobsters, heads first, leaving the rubber bands on the claws. Once the water returns to a boil, boil the lobsters for 10 minutes.
Use tongs to remove the lobsters and transfer to a cutting board. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Use scissors to snip off the rubber bands of the claws. With one hand, hold the body of the lobster, and with the other hold the tail. Use your hands to twist the tail off and remove it from the body. Twist the claws off where the leg and body meet.
Use a pair of kitchen shears to make an incision at the top of the tail, then snip through to the base. Snap the shell back and remove the tail meat. Twist the legs at the joints to separate from the claws. Use kitchen shears to cut through the shells and remove the leg and claw meat.
Roughly chop the lobster meat and add to a medium bowl, along with the cream cheese, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Use a rubber spatula to mix well.
Lay a piece of plastic wrap over a cutting board. Pat the flank steak dry with paper towels, then place on the plastic wrap and cover with another sheet. Use a meat mallet to pound out to 1/4-inch thick.
Remove the plastic wrap, then season the steak on both sides with the remaining 2 teaspoons of salt and teaspoon of pepper.
Spread the lobster mixture in an even layer over the steak. Starting from the short end, gently roll the steak into a log shape. Secure the roll with toothpicks.
Heat the olive oil in a large cast-iron or stainless steel pan over medium-high heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the steak roll and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on one side, until browned. Using 2 sets of tongs, gently turn the roll over and sear on the other side for 3 to 4 minutes, until browned.
Transfer the pan to the oven and roast for 27 to 30 minutes, until the internal temperature of the steak reaches 145 degrees.
Remove the steak roll from the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Let rest for 10 minutes.
Make the cream sauce: In a large pan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the white wine and cook for 3 minutes, until reduced by half. Add the heavy cream, salt, and pepper, and cook for 7 minutes, whisking frequently, until slightly thickened and reduced by half. Add the parsley and whisk to combine.
Remove the toothpicks from the steak roll, then slice into 1-inch thick pieces. Transfer to a platter and pour the cream sauce on top, then garnish with more parsley.
Tender Baked Salmon with a silky smooth Lemon Butter Cream Sauce is a quick and easy dinner recipe. You will be drinking the sauce straight out of the pan it is so good. A salmon recipe perfect for busy weeknights when you don't have time to cook.
Baked Salmon:
Lemon Butter Cream Sauce:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a baking dish.
Pat the salmon dry with a paper towel. Combine lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and wine together in a small bowl. Rub salmon with the mixture and arrange in baking dish. Season with a good pinch of salt and pepper.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until salmon is opaque throughout.
While salmon is baking, melt butter in a small pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (30 seconds). Pour in the wine and let cook for 2 to 3 minutes until just starting to reduce. Add in cream and cook until sauce thickens slightly. Take off the heat and stir through lemon juice and parsley.
Pour the sauce over the cooked salmon in the dish to mix through the natural pan juices released from the salmon while baking.
How long to bake salmon: Bake for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fillet. Baking time depends on the thickness of your salmon fillets.
Medium: 4 minutes per 1/2 inch.
Well Done: 6 minutes per 1/2 inch.
How to know when salmon is ready: Check the thickest part of your salmon fillets with a fork. When the flesh easily flakes or softly falls apart, it's done.
You can also use an instant read thermometer to check for doneness. The USDA recommends a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees, which should be taken inside the thickest part of the salmon.
Leftovers: Refrigerate for up to 3 days in an airtight container. Gently reheat in the microwave.
For the Nut Crust:
Prepare the nut crust and set aside.
Macerate orange and ginger in 3 tablespoons orange liqueur and soak the raisins and currants in hot water to cover while preparing pie.
Beat eggs at medium speed for seven minutes, then beat in 1/4 cup sugar until very thick. Beat in remaining sugar.
Sprinkle gelatin over cold water and dissolve over hot water. Watch carefully. Cool.
Carefully stir gelatin mixture into egg mixture and refrigerate while beating cream.
Process chestnut puree with 1/2 cup cream. Fold into egg mixture with macerated fruit and drained raisins and currants.
Beat 1-1/2 cups cream until soft peaks form. Fold into egg mixture.
Spoon into prepared pie shell and chill for several hours.
When ready to serve, beat remaining 1 cup cream to form soft peaks. Fold in remaining 1 tablespoon of liqueur, if desired, and use to decorate top of pie. Sprinkle shaved chocolate over whipped cream.
For the nut crust: Combine pecans with egg white and brown sugar and use to line bottom and sides of an 11-inch pie plate.
Yield: One 11-inch pie crust.
Notes: For the best quality, whole slices of glaceed oranges are preferable to most candied orange peel. They are usually found in gourmet shops and candy stores.
Warning: This recipe for Nesselrode Pie included uncooked eggs and egg whites and may result in illness. Make and consume at your own risk.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
