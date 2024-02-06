Save a corner of your heart for the Corner Grocery Store

It was two days after Christmas and I was looking for something to eat that wasn't leftovers. Not that my leftovers aren't fantastic, but one can only have so many rich casseroles and slabs of candied ham before one stops appreciating it as much as one did two days ago. I pulled out my trusty list of places to try and picked one out that sounded like it was full of simple home cooking and friendly people.
The Corner Grocery Store at 439 Broadway in Cape Girardeau has been a classic pretty much since it opened in 2007. It seemed to me that Robert and Mary, the kind proprietors of the Corner Grocery Store, have a very simple and yet profound philosophy for running their business: If you see a need, fulfill it. From carrying a selection of common grocery needs to cooking up hot meals on demand to a pretty sophisticated selection of homemade candies, Robert and Mary fill a very necessary niche in this part of Cape, and they bless their community by doing so. And the community, I believe, appreciates them right back.
I love the look of the Corner Grocery Store. Its high ceilings and windowed storefront make me feel like I'm stepping back in time to the days when store owners knew their customers by name and preference. Mary and Robert both gave off a welcoming and comforting vibe, instantly putting me at ease even though I was unfamiliar with their store.
Their special of the day was chicken and dumplings. Large squares of noodles nestled in a thick and savory chicken broth and sprinkled with chunks of chicken was the perfect meal for a not-so-wintry day. I found out they make fried chicken on Fridays, and I can't wait to go back to try that special. People online rave about it, so it must be delicious. Chicken and dumplings are the special Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and sometimes, you can catch the red beans and rice special.
The Corner Grocery Store also has a regular hot menu for every day of the week. I tried a smoked sausage basket, which consisted of a long smoked sausage hanging out of a hot dog bun. Covered in mustard, ketchup and sweet relish and served with chips on the side, this smoked sausage was tasty. I had to order the World's Best Grilled Cheese as well. Two buttered pieces of white bread are filled with cheese and pressed nearly flat on a panini grill. Get more than one, because you'll want an extra or two.
There's not much seating inside. I saw a table with a chair, but you could just as easily take your food and window-shop on Broadway while munching. This is good, home-cooked food served by smiling faces, and that is a rarity in today's world.
Now, while the flavors and presentation of the hot food were comforting and familiar, the candy side of the shop has a sophistication that would fit right in with any big city chocolatier. There is a sign in the window that reads "Home of the Kentucky Bourbon Ball," which meant I had to order some of those. Perfectly shaped and dipped milk chocolate balls, larger than bite-sized and topped with a roasted pecan, carefully waited in rows. From the first bite, I knew this chocolate was something special. The inside of the bourbon ball is white, creamy, and sweet, packed with tiny delicate pieces of pecans and, yes, there is the unmistakable bite of bourbon, faint but delicious. Mary saw me try one while I waited for the hot food, and proudly told me that the recipe for the bourbon balls came from Robert's grandmother. I just want to thank Robert and Mary for sharing this family treasure with me, and I'm sure that when you try a Kentucky Bourbon Ball, you'll want to thank them, too. This will be a flavor that sticks with me, and I'll return to taste it again and again.
The Corner Grocery Store is a true mom-and-pop shop in all senses of the word. With good people, good food, amazing sweets and the mission of giving Cape a convenient and friendly place to go for groceries and even a few souvenirs, you should whittle out some time in your day to visit a true throwback to a time when service was always excellent and a customer was also a friend.
