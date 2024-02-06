Save a corner of your heart for the Corner Grocery Store

It was two days after Christmas and I was looking for something to eat that wasn't leftovers. Not that my leftovers aren't fantastic, but one can only have so many rich casseroles and slabs of candied ham before one stops appreciating it as much as one did two days ago. I pulled out my trusty list of places to try and picked one out that sounded like it was full of simple home cooking and friendly people.

The Corner Grocery Store at 439 Broadway in Cape Girardeau has been a classic pretty much since it opened in 2007. It seemed to me that Robert and Mary, the kind proprietors of the Corner Grocery Store, have a very simple and yet profound philosophy for running their business: If you see a need, fulfill it. From carrying a selection of common grocery needs to cooking up hot meals on demand to a pretty sophisticated selection of homemade candies, Robert and Mary fill a very necessary niche in this part of Cape, and they bless their community by doing so. And the community, I believe, appreciates them right back.

I love the look of the Corner Grocery Store. Its high ceilings and windowed storefront make me feel like I'm stepping back in time to the days when store owners knew their customers by name and preference. Mary and Robert both gave off a welcoming and comforting vibe, instantly putting me at ease even though I was unfamiliar with their store.

Their special of the day was chicken and dumplings. Large squares of noodles nestled in a thick and savory chicken broth and sprinkled with chunks of chicken was the perfect meal for a not-so-wintry day. I found out they make fried chicken on Fridays, and I can't wait to go back to try that special. People online rave about it, so it must be delicious. Chicken and dumplings are the special Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and sometimes, you can catch the red beans and rice special.