Sandy's Place will fix your face

They say when you're happy you enjoy the music, but when you're sad you understand the lyrics.

I first heard Sinead O'Conner's haunting rendition of "Nothing Compares 2U" in the 90's. Her voice, full of depth and emotion, powerfully conveyed what many people of my generation will recall as their first season of love and heartbreak.

"It's been seven hours and fifteen days, since you took your love away".

I never could have imagined the power those lyrics would have on me 34 years later.

The words pumping from the speakers conversed with my soul, and this time I had the maturity and wisdom to listen.

I did the math.

It's been 10,241 days since that kind of love and excitement knocked on my door in 1996.

Over the years, people have tried to help me break what some might call an unhealthy obsession (some with loving kindness, others with mocking ridicule) but I wasn't ready to listen. On that bright Sunday morning, something was different. I reconsidered. My eyes and ears were finally open, ready to receive the message.

I'd been holding on to the past for far too long. It was finally time to let go of shattered dreams and find some fun. It was time to get out of Dodge.

I maneuvered Big Red onto the southbound I-55 ramp as if on autopilot. What started as a routine drive seeking Sunday brunch quickly became a cathartic journey, and I felt as if I couldn't arrive at my healing place fast enough.

A few miles later, I took Exit 91 and merged right, later stopping just short of the red and white checkerboard water tower.

I arrived at Sandy's Place Restaurant.

The sign read "Fish + Friends + Family" and I instinctively knew the key to healing my broken heart was waiting behind the walls of that somewhat nondescript building.