Sam's Club Cafe isn't expensive or exclusive

How about those awful grocery prices, am I right? This has been a topic of conversation for some time now, the woes and realities of rising food prices understandably important. Living creatures need food to stay alive, and humans have tied procuring food and income tightly together. Sometimes, a burger from McDonald's is just not in the budget and having someone else prepare food is a luxury that cannot be borne.

But I think I have found an inexpensive way to enjoy a meal out. This may not be news to a lot of you, but I found it kind of mind-blowing. Sam's Club in Cape Girardeau is a membership-only warehouse club affiliated with Walmart, where you pay a yearly membership to shop there. Known for cheaper prices on large-quantity items, Sam's has always been a good deal for large families and even food service businesses. However, at the front of Sam's Club, there is a cafe. Stark white, with plastic picnic tables and absolutely not a speck of decoration, it is utilitarian in nature and does the job it needs to. And the prices ... I couldn't believe the prices.

For $1.38, I got a quarter-pound hot dog, complete with condiments of my choice and application. I opted for sauerkraut and mustard, but ketchup and relish were available, too. For that $1.38, not only did I get a hot dog that was probably 1 Â¼ inches in diameter and close to eight inches long, I also got a 32-ounce fountain drink. Yeah, a dog and a soda for less than six quarters. My husband got the pizza slice combo for $2.50, which netted him a piece of supreme pizza the size of a paper plate and fountain drink, and the grand total for both of us was $4.25. A huge hot dog, a huge slice of pizza, and two 32-ounce drinks for less than $5. Can you feel my disbelief? It's still lingering.

Those Sam's hot dogs are amazing. With a skin that pops a little when you bite into it, and the fact that it is all beef, I'm a fan. I was surprised and delighted to find complimentary sauerkraut. Sam's obviously knows its clientele.