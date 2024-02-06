Sam's Club Cafe isn't expensive or exclusive

How about those awful grocery prices, am I right? This has been a topic of conversation for some time now, the woes and realities of rising food prices understandably important. Living creatures need food to stay alive, and humans have tied procuring food and income tightly together. Sometimes, a burger from McDonald's is just not in the budget and having someone else prepare food is a luxury that cannot be borne.
But I think I have found an inexpensive way to enjoy a meal out. This may not be news to a lot of you, but I found it kind of mind-blowing. Sam's Club in Cape Girardeau is a membership-only warehouse club affiliated with Walmart, where you pay a yearly membership to shop there. Known for cheaper prices on large-quantity items, Sam's has always been a good deal for large families and even food service businesses. However, at the front of Sam's Club, there is a cafe. Stark white, with plastic picnic tables and absolutely not a speck of decoration, it is utilitarian in nature and does the job it needs to. And the prices ... I couldn't believe the prices.
For $1.38, I got a quarter-pound hot dog, complete with condiments of my choice and application. I opted for sauerkraut and mustard, but ketchup and relish were available, too. For that $1.38, not only did I get a hot dog that was probably 1 Â¼ inches in diameter and close to eight inches long, I also got a 32-ounce fountain drink. Yeah, a dog and a soda for less than six quarters. My husband got the pizza slice combo for $2.50, which netted him a piece of supreme pizza the size of a paper plate and fountain drink, and the grand total for both of us was $4.25. A huge hot dog, a huge slice of pizza, and two 32-ounce drinks for less than $5. Can you feel my disbelief? It's still lingering.
Those Sam's hot dogs are amazing. With a skin that pops a little when you bite into it, and the fact that it is all beef, I'm a fan. I was surprised and delighted to find complimentary sauerkraut. Sam's obviously knows its clientele.
Of course, after eating, we had to go back and get frozen yogurt sundaes and another piece of pizza for him. He got cheese this time, and I liked it better than the supreme, for the record. It's almost like the crust for the cheese pizza was softer and more yeasty, but perhaps it was just fresher. That second bill came to $5 and change, so we were still under $10 for the trip.
I haven't told you the best part yet. You don't have to be a Sam's Club member to walk in the door or eat at the cafe. You, too, can walk into Sam's unchallenged, stroll to the counter, get your $1.38 hot dog and soda, and eat there or leave if you wish. Eat your hot dog at the park when the day is pleasant. Whatever you want. Think about it. You've been shopping, running from place to place to get the best sales on food: Aldi for veggies, Schnucks for the meat deal of the week, Walmart for your shampoo. You are tired, and your feet hurt. Money is tight, and you just spent almost everything on your weekly groceries. You have $2 left. You really don't feel like going home and cooking, but you are hungry. So you remember Sam's (232 Shirley Drive), run in and grab a hot dog with the fixings and a soda, a warm lunch made by someone else, and still within budget. Sometimes, that's all it takes to make your day. I know I'll stop there more often now that I know it is an option.
That being said, if you are truly struggling with food security, please take advantage of the many places that give away food. You are the person they are there for, and there is no reason for anyone to go hungry. A Google search revealed a whole list of food banks, the primary one being semofoodbank.org. SEMO Food Bank also has mobile food banks, to try to get the food to those that don't have reliable transportation. There is absolutely no shame in accepting help. The right to food is recognized in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and everyone has the right to eat.
