Saluting the presidents with some of their favorites

By Susan McClanahan

This week we recognize past presidents of the United States with the Presidents' Day holiday. I went looking for favorite recipes of former presidents and their wives or families, and I found so many. Many from years ago read so interesting and different from some ingredients we use today. I wanted to share just a few that I found in hopes you can try some of these and serve them thinking about a few great Americans who have served this country.

Laura Bush's Hot Chocolate

Former first lady Laura Bush enjoys her recipe for hot chocolate; a perfect treat on cold winter evenings.

6 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa

6 tablespoons sugar

Pinch salt

2 1/2 cups milk

2 1/2 cups light cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch cinnamon powder (optional)

Whipped cream

Orange zest

Mix cocoa, sugar and salt. Add milk; heat to dissolve. Add light cream, vanilla and cinnamon. Heat to just under boiling. Mix well and pour into warm mugs. Top with whipped cream, cocoa powder and fine orange zest.

Martha Washington's Crab Soup

The recipes of presidential families have often become White House favorites, and such was the case for Martha Washington's Crab Soup.

Fresh Crabs

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 tablespoon flour

3 hard boiled eggs

1 whole lemon rind, grated

Salt and pepper

4 cups milk

1/2 cup cream

1/2 cup sherry

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Boil enough crabs in salted water to make 1/2 pound (or use 1 cup canned or frozen) crabmeat. Combine butter, flour, mashed hard-boiled eggs, rind of one lemon grated, and salt and pepper to taste. Bring milk to boil in a saucepan, then pour slowly into the egg mixture. Add crabmeat to the milk-egg mixture and cook gently 5 minutes. Add heavy cream; remove from the heat before it reaches a full boil. Add sherry and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Serve piping hot.

Martha Washington's Famous Candy Recipe

If it's good enough for the first lady, it's most likely good enough for us. Martha Washington's famous candy recipe is a delicious no-bake treat perfect for gifting during the holidays. Everyone loves homemade candy, and this recipe hits the spot. If you're looking for a great hostess gift to give out at a party or just something to decorate the dessert table with, this homemade candy is a great option. It's not hard to make, and since it's a no-bake recipe, it comes together easily. The only real waiting you'll have to do is when you have to throw it in the fridge to set.

3 cups pecans

2 cups coconut

4 cups powdered sugar

1 stick butter at room temperature

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 jar maraschino cherries, drained and pat dry

2 cups chocolate candy melts

Place pecans and coconut into a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.

Using an electric mixer, cream sugar and butter together until light. Add milk and the chopped nuts and coconut and stir until well mixed. Roll between your palms into small balls, forming each around a maraschino cherry. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill in refrigerator for 1 hour. Place chocolate melts into a glass bowl and melt in the microwave. Heat on high for 30 seconds, stir, and repeat until all chocolate is melted and smooth. Dip each ball of candy into the chocolate, allowing excess to drip back into the bowl. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and allow to harden.

Mary Todd Lincoln Cake

This is an old-fashioned recipe that will delight guests at your next luncheon or party. Easy cake recipes like this one are elegant and classic because they use simple flavors, yet are completely delicious. This white-cake recipe boasts vanilla and almond flavors and is made from scratch. This cake is delicate and subtle, but will not be forgotten once everyone's had a few bites. Try this recipe out for an afternoon tea or other gathering where sweets are appreciated.

For cake:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/4 cups cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 cup sliced almonds

6 egg whites

1 1/3 cups milk

For the frosting:

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

Dash of salt

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted for garnish

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat two 9-inch cake pans with cooking spray and line with circles of parchment paper. Sift together the flour, baking powder, making sure it is free of lumps and aerated. Set aside. Chop the almonds by hand or with a food processor until fine crumbs.

In an electric mixer, whip egg whites until stiff. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer and a different bowl, combine sugar, butter and vanilla and beat on medium-high for 4 minutes, until light and fluffy, scraping down sides of the bowl once or twice. With machine running on medium, gradually add dry ingredients alternately with milk until smooth. Gently fold in the egg whites and the nuts. Spoon batter into the two prepared pans and bake 30 minutes until center of cakes test dry using a toothpick. Remove to a cooling rack for 10 minutes, then turn out of pans onto cooling racks and cool completely.

To make the frosting: In a small saucepan, bring sugar, water, cream of tartar and salt to boil until the sugar is completely dissolved, about 2 minutes. Place egg whites into bowl of an electric mixer and whip until foamy. With machine running, add the sugar syrup to the egg whites in a gradual stream and continue to beat until glossy and stiff peaks form, about 7 minutes. Add vanilla and beat for 1 additional minute. Frost layers and sides of the cake with about 2/3 of the frosting, then swirl the remainder on top. Decorate with the toasted almonds.

Dwight D. Eisenhower's Vegetable Soup

Dwight D. Eisenhower was not only a president, but also a great chef. You might choose to give his favorite soup a try.

1 meat bone

A couple pounds of mutton or beef soup meat

5 quarts water

Small piece of garlic

Vegetables

Salt

Black pepper

The best time to make vegetable soup is a day or so after you have chicken and out of which you have saved the uncooked necks, ribs and backs. (The chicken is not essential, but does add something.) Procure from the meat market a good beef soup bone -- the bigger the better. It is a rather good idea to have it split down the middle so that all the marrow is exposed. I frequently buy, in addition, a couple pounds of ordinary soup meat, either beef or mutton, or both. Put all this meat, early in the morning, in a big kettle. The best kind is heavy aluminum, but a good iron pot will do almost as well. Put in also the bony parts of the chicken you have saved. Cover it with water, something on the order of 5 quarts. Add a teaspoon of salt, a bit of black pepper and, if you like, a touch of garlic (one small piece). If you don't like garlic, put in an onion. Boil all this slowly all day long. Keep on boiling till the meat has literally dropped off the bone. If your stock boils down during the day, add enough water from time to time to keep the meat covered. When the whole thing has practically disintegrated, pour out into another large kettle through the colander. Make sure that the marrow is out of the bones. I advise you let this strain through the colander for quite a while as much juice will drain out of the meat. (Shake the colander well to help get out all the juice.)

I usually save a few of the better pieces of meat to be diced and put into the soup after it is done. The rest of it can be given to your dogs or your neighbor's chickens. Put the kettle containing the stock you now have in a very cool place, outdoors in the winter time or in the ice box; let it stand all night and the next day until you are ready to make your soup.

Nancy Reagan's Savory Monkey Bread

If you've ever had monkey bread, a sweet, pull-apart bread perfect for an after-dinner treat probably comes to mind. Nancy Reagan's Monkey Bread, however, is a savory recipe you can enjoy during your meal. This is a great way to serve dinner rolls to a large party during the holidays or other times of the year. This is the signature dish one of the most beloved first ladies used to make for Thanksgiving, and it just seems right that we all enjoy a piece of history. Make this savory pull-apart bread part of a festive plate this year, or simply spread some butter or jam on a piece and have it with tea. You're sure to find many uses for this simple, yet mouthwatering recipe.

1 package dry yeast

3 tablespoons sugar

1 1/4 cup warm milk

4 1/2 cups flour

2 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

6 ounces butter room temperature, plus 8 ounces butter, melted

In a bowl, mix yeast with a small amount of milk until dissolved. Add 2 eggs and beat. Mix in dry ingredients. Add remaining milk a little at a time, mixing thoroughly.

Cut in butter until blended. Knead dough, let rise 1 to 1 1/2 hours, until doubled in size. Roll dough onto floured board, shape into a log. Cut log into 24 pieces of equal size. Shape each piece of dough into a ball, roll in melted butter. Place 12 balls in the bottom of a buttered and floured bread mold (tube pan), leaving space between. Place remaining balls on top, spacing evenly.

Let dough rise in tube pan for 30 minutes. Brush top with remaining egg. Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a cooling rack.

Notes: A convenient way to provide a warm, draft-free place for dough to rise is to use your microwave. Place a measuring cup of water into the microwave and heat on high for 2 minutes. Push the cup to one side and place the bowl of dough into it and close the door. Let rise 30 minutes without opening the door.

John F. Kennedy's New England Fish Chowder

Eat like a president with this Kennedy favorite. The National Archives shared former President John F. Kennedy's recipe for New England Clam Chowder. Now you can try it at home and eat like a president.

2 pounds haddock

2 ounces salt pork (diced)

2 onions (sliced)

4 potatoes (diced)

1 cup celery (chopped)

1 Bay leaf (crumbled)

1 quart milk

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Simmer haddock in 2 cups of water for 15 minutes, drain and reserve broth. Remove bones from fish. Saute diced pork until crisp, remove and set aside. Saute onions in pork fat until golden brown.

Add fish, potatoes, celery, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Pour in fish broth and enough boiling water to make 3 cups of liquid. Simmer for 30 minutes. Add milk and butter, simmer for 5 minutes. Serve chowder sprinkled over pork dice.

Laura Bush's Oatmeal-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups light-brown sugar

3 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

3 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

3 cups quick oats (not old-fashioned)

2 cups chopped walnuts

1 1/2 packages chocolate chunks (8 ounces each, 3 cups)

2 cups dried sour cherries, coarsely chopped

Heat over to 350 degrees. With electric mixer, cream butter and both sugars. Beat in eggs one at a time, then beat in vanilla. Add flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and oats; slowly beat until blended. Stir in walnuts, chocolate and cherries. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto cookie sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Makes 8 about dozen cookies.