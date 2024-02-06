Saluting the presidents with some of their favorites

By Susan McClanahan
This week we recognize past presidents of the United States with the Presidents' Day holiday. I went looking for favorite recipes of former presidents and their wives or families, and I found so many. Many from years ago read so interesting and different from some ingredients we use today. I wanted to share just a few that I found in hopes you can try some of these and serve them thinking about a few great Americans who have served this country.
Former first lady Laura Bush enjoys her recipe for hot chocolate; a perfect treat on cold winter evenings.
Mix cocoa, sugar and salt. Add milk; heat to dissolve. Add light cream, vanilla and cinnamon. Heat to just under boiling. Mix well and pour into warm mugs. Top with whipped cream, cocoa powder and fine orange zest.
The recipes of presidential families have often become White House favorites, and such was the case for Martha Washington's Crab Soup.
Boil enough crabs in salted water to make 1/2 pound (or use 1 cup canned or frozen) crabmeat. Combine butter, flour, mashed hard-boiled eggs, rind of one lemon grated, and salt and pepper to taste. Bring milk to boil in a saucepan, then pour slowly into the egg mixture. Add crabmeat to the milk-egg mixture and cook gently 5 minutes. Add heavy cream; remove from the heat before it reaches a full boil. Add sherry and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Serve piping hot.
If it's good enough for the first lady, it's most likely good enough for us. Martha Washington's famous candy recipe is a delicious no-bake treat perfect for gifting during the holidays. Everyone loves homemade candy, and this recipe hits the spot. If you're looking for a great hostess gift to give out at a party or just something to decorate the dessert table with, this homemade candy is a great option. It's not hard to make, and since it's a no-bake recipe, it comes together easily. The only real waiting you'll have to do is when you have to throw it in the fridge to set.
Place pecans and coconut into a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.
Using an electric mixer, cream sugar and butter together until light. Add milk and the chopped nuts and coconut and stir until well mixed. Roll between your palms into small balls, forming each around a maraschino cherry. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill in refrigerator for 1 hour. Place chocolate melts into a glass bowl and melt in the microwave. Heat on high for 30 seconds, stir, and repeat until all chocolate is melted and smooth. Dip each ball of candy into the chocolate, allowing excess to drip back into the bowl. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and allow to harden.
This is an old-fashioned recipe that will delight guests at your next luncheon or party. Easy cake recipes like this one are elegant and classic because they use simple flavors, yet are completely delicious. This white-cake recipe boasts vanilla and almond flavors and is made from scratch. This cake is delicate and subtle, but will not be forgotten once everyone's had a few bites. Try this recipe out for an afternoon tea or other gathering where sweets are appreciated.
For cake:
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat two 9-inch cake pans with cooking spray and line with circles of parchment paper. Sift together the flour, baking powder, making sure it is free of lumps and aerated. Set aside. Chop the almonds by hand or with a food processor until fine crumbs.
In an electric mixer, whip egg whites until stiff. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer and a different bowl, combine sugar, butter and vanilla and beat on medium-high for 4 minutes, until light and fluffy, scraping down sides of the bowl once or twice. With machine running on medium, gradually add dry ingredients alternately with milk until smooth. Gently fold in the egg whites and the nuts. Spoon batter into the two prepared pans and bake 30 minutes until center of cakes test dry using a toothpick. Remove to a cooling rack for 10 minutes, then turn out of pans onto cooling racks and cool completely.
To make the frosting: In a small saucepan, bring sugar, water, cream of tartar and salt to boil until the sugar is completely dissolved, about 2 minutes. Place egg whites into bowl of an electric mixer and whip until foamy. With machine running, add the sugar syrup to the egg whites in a gradual stream and continue to beat until glossy and stiff peaks form, about 7 minutes. Add vanilla and beat for 1 additional minute. Frost layers and sides of the cake with about 2/3 of the frosting, then swirl the remainder on top. Decorate with the toasted almonds.
Dwight D. Eisenhower was not only a president, but also a great chef. You might choose to give his favorite soup a try.
The best time to make vegetable soup is a day or so after you have chicken and out of which you have saved the uncooked necks, ribs and backs. (The chicken is not essential, but does add something.) Procure from the meat market a good beef soup bone -- the bigger the better. It is a rather good idea to have it split down the middle so that all the marrow is exposed. I frequently buy, in addition, a couple pounds of ordinary soup meat, either beef or mutton, or both. Put all this meat, early in the morning, in a big kettle. The best kind is heavy aluminum, but a good iron pot will do almost as well. Put in also the bony parts of the chicken you have saved. Cover it with water, something on the order of 5 quarts. Add a teaspoon of salt, a bit of black pepper and, if you like, a touch of garlic (one small piece). If you don't like garlic, put in an onion. Boil all this slowly all day long. Keep on boiling till the meat has literally dropped off the bone. If your stock boils down during the day, add enough water from time to time to keep the meat covered. When the whole thing has practically disintegrated, pour out into another large kettle through the colander. Make sure that the marrow is out of the bones. I advise you let this strain through the colander for quite a while as much juice will drain out of the meat. (Shake the colander well to help get out all the juice.)
I usually save a few of the better pieces of meat to be diced and put into the soup after it is done. The rest of it can be given to your dogs or your neighbor's chickens. Put the kettle containing the stock you now have in a very cool place, outdoors in the winter time or in the ice box; let it stand all night and the next day until you are ready to make your soup.
If you've ever had monkey bread, a sweet, pull-apart bread perfect for an after-dinner treat probably comes to mind. Nancy Reagan's Monkey Bread, however, is a savory recipe you can enjoy during your meal. This is a great way to serve dinner rolls to a large party during the holidays or other times of the year. This is the signature dish one of the most beloved first ladies used to make for Thanksgiving, and it just seems right that we all enjoy a piece of history. Make this savory pull-apart bread part of a festive plate this year, or simply spread some butter or jam on a piece and have it with tea. You're sure to find many uses for this simple, yet mouthwatering recipe.
In a bowl, mix yeast with a small amount of milk until dissolved. Add 2 eggs and beat. Mix in dry ingredients. Add remaining milk a little at a time, mixing thoroughly.
Cut in butter until blended. Knead dough, let rise 1 to 1 1/2 hours, until doubled in size. Roll dough onto floured board, shape into a log. Cut log into 24 pieces of equal size. Shape each piece of dough into a ball, roll in melted butter. Place 12 balls in the bottom of a buttered and floured bread mold (tube pan), leaving space between. Place remaining balls on top, spacing evenly.
Let dough rise in tube pan for 30 minutes. Brush top with remaining egg. Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a cooling rack.
Notes: A convenient way to provide a warm, draft-free place for dough to rise is to use your microwave. Place a measuring cup of water into the microwave and heat on high for 2 minutes. Push the cup to one side and place the bowl of dough into it and close the door. Let rise 30 minutes without opening the door.
Eat like a president with this Kennedy favorite. The National Archives shared former President John F. Kennedy's recipe for New England Clam Chowder. Now you can try it at home and eat like a president.
Simmer haddock in 2 cups of water for 15 minutes, drain and reserve broth. Remove bones from fish. Saute diced pork until crisp, remove and set aside. Saute onions in pork fat until golden brown.
Add fish, potatoes, celery, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Pour in fish broth and enough boiling water to make 3 cups of liquid. Simmer for 30 minutes. Add milk and butter, simmer for 5 minutes. Serve chowder sprinkled over pork dice.
Heat over to 350 degrees. With electric mixer, cream butter and both sugars. Beat in eggs one at a time, then beat in vanilla. Add flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and oats; slowly beat until blended. Stir in walnuts, chocolate and cherries. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto cookie sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Makes 8 about dozen cookies.
Pie Crust:
For Filling:
Make Crust: Place flour and salt in a food processor and pulse five times. Add butter and pulse until mixture forms chickpea-sized pieces, about 20 seconds. Add ice water 1 tablespoon at a time and pulse until mixture just holds together. Divide dough and form into two equal-sized balls, then press each ball down to form a 5-inch disc. Wrap each disc in plastic and refrigerate for at least two hours and up to two days. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each disc into a 14-inch circle. Place one circle between sheets of plastic wrap or parchment paper and refrigerate.
Grease a 10-inch deep-dish pie pan and gently place the other circle in the pan, leaving a 1-inch overhang. Chill the dough in the pie pan for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove the pie pan with the bottom crust from the refrigerator and let soften for 5 to 10 minutes. Fold the edge of the overhang under itself and pinch the dough to form a fluted edge. Line with foil and fill with pie weights, rice or navy beans. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and lift out foil and pie weights; allow pie shell to cool for 10 minutes.
Make Filling: In a large saucepan, sift together the sugar and cornstarch, then toss with apples, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, lemon juice and zest. Let stand for 20 minutes. Bring fruit mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the mixture has thickened slightly and making sure fruit does not stick to the bottom of saucepan. Remove from heat and cool.
Whisk the egg and salt and brush the rim of the pre-baked pie shell. Fill with the fruit filling, then lay the second dough circle over the filling, press very gently around the edges to make sure the egg wash seals the top pie dough to the bottom pre-baked crust. With a paring knife, puncture the top pie dough in a wide circle about 10 times with the tip of the knife to form steam vents. Brush top with remaining egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake another 30 to 40 minutes or until the pie filling is starting to bubble out the vents and the top crust is golden brown. Remove to a cooling rack and allow to cool for 1 to 2 hours before serving. (The egg wash is an egg that is stirred and thinned out by adding salt. It is then used as a paint to give color to the finished baked product or to stick the two doughs together, in this case the top and bottom of the pie.) Serves 10 to 12.
Claudia Alta "Lady Bird" Taylor Johnson wasn't only the former first lady, she also was a great cook. You might wish to give this chili recipe a try on a cold winter day.
Place meat, onion and garlic in large, heavy pan or Dutch oven. Cook until light in color. Add oregano, comino seed, chili powder, tomatoes, hot pepper sauce, salt and hot water. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer for about 1 hour. Skim off fat during cooking.
Guests at the White House's state dinner for Queen Elizabeth dined on delicacies like spring lamb and caviar. However, President Bush doesn't eat such rich meals every day. Sometimes, he just wants comfort food, and when that happens, White House chefs would whip up a simple, special treat.
Mix all ingredients in large bowl. Spread on baking sheet and bake for 1 1/2 hours at 200 degrees. Gently stir occasionally. Cool completely, store in an airtight container.
These cookies are fit for the Oval Office and have been a White House recipe for many years.
Dough:
Icing:
Combine sugar and butter, beat until light and fluffy, about 8 to 10 minutes with an electric mixer and paddle attachment. Add eggs and vanilla and blend. Sift flour, salt and baking powder and add. Mix until a dough forms. Wrap dough in plastic and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight before using.
Roll on a lightly floured surface to 1/4-inch thick. Cut out desired Christmas shapes, such as bells, Santas, snowmen, stars, candy canes and etc. Place cookies on a baking tray that has been lined with baking paper or lightly grease baking tray if no paper is available. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 to 12 minutes, until very lightly browned. Baking times depend on the oven. Rotate tray halfway through the baking time. Do not over-bake or cookies will get too hard; these cookies should be soft. Let cookies cool completely before decorating. Makes about 2 to 3 dozen cookies.
Icing: Place egg whites in the bowl of an electric mixer. Sift powdered sugar. Gradually add sugar as mixer is running on low speed. May require a little more or less sugar depending on size of egg whites used. Add lemon juice and vanilla and blend well.
Divide icing into small bowls and color as desired. Decorate cookies as you wish.
Note: For a quick way to decorate cookies without using the icing, brush cookies with a slightly beaten egg white and sprinkle cookies with colored sugar before baking.
From the kitchen of "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America," this colorful, refreshing salad makes use of summer produce at its peak, and the variety of ingredients, the pecans and the fresh tarragon dressing make this something special. Adjust the proportions to your personal taste. You may find the more colors in the salad, the more kids like it.
If you don't love tarragon, substitute parsley, cilantro or dill.
For the salad:
For the pecans:
For the dressing:
Make the salad: Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Place the pan over medium-high heat and add the corn kernels. Cook, stirring constantly, for about 5 minutes, until the corn is brown in spots. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook for 1 to 3 minutes (be sure that you don't overcook them, they should still be a little bit crisp). Remove the beans with a slotted spoon and place in a bowl of ice water. Drain, pat dry, and slice into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.
Make the pecans: Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat the foil with cooking spray. In a small bowl, toss together the pecans, honey, sugar, melted butter, and Cajun spice mixture. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing the nuts every 10 minutes, until fragrant and caramelized. Set aside to cool.
Make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, lemon juice, shallot and tarragon. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Season to taste.
In a large mixing bowl, place the salad greens, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, bell pepper, green beans, corn, scallions and spiced pecans. Pour the dressing over and toss lightly. Serve immediately.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.