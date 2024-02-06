Salmonella fears prompt USDA to recall beef nationwide

NEW YORK -- An Arizona company is expanding the scope of its recall of raw beef potentially contaminated with salmonella, federal officials said Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release a unit of Brazil's JBS is now recalling a total of more than 12 million pounds of raw beef shipped around the U.S. According to officials, information obtained in three additional cases of sickened patients led to the identification of other ground beef products not part of the initial recall.

JBS Tolleson in Arizona already recalled about 7 million pounds of beef in October. Health officials say all the products up for recall have the USDA inspection number "EST. 267."

"While no products in this expansion have been definitively linked to any illness, we have determined in consultation with USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that this action is in the best interests of public health," JBS said in a statement Monday.