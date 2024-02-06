Salerno's Pizzeria: I found a cheeseburger in paradise

Throughout my career I've had some great mentors. One, a retired marine, exemplified integrity by treating everyone with care, dignity, and respect. He was one of many who set the bar high for the kind of person I wanted to become. I tell his story over and over. He promoted "self-care" before anyone coined the phrase. More than 20 years ago, he imparted a bit of wisdom before I left on a weeklong vacation. He noticed my stress and concern as I gave him the lowdown on my high-risk clients. Like a nervous parent, I handed him a list of phone numbers he could reach me at "just in case," which he promptly handed back with strict orders for me to go to the beach and enjoy my family, stressing "you've earned it," or something like that.

That memory was my inspiration as I planned a cathartic return to the "paradise" of my childhood this year. It was finally time to mark something off my bucket list. I would not check my work email, call the office or do anything work-related on my trip. As the date drew near, I encountered unexpected obstacles and faced tough decisions. I carefully assessed and prayed, then decided paradise would wait. I was bummed. I doubted my choice. I considered scrapping my vacation plans altogether, but a little voice told me to stick with my plan "you earned it. " I could take care of me. I should take care of me. So, I did.

After a chance conversation, I decided the first destination for my staycation would be Brewer, Missouri. Have you heard of it? Me neither. You won't find information about Brewer on your travel agent's website. It is a small town approximately 5 miles north of Perryville, Missouri.

Big Red and I headed to Salerno's Pizzeria (5029 N. U.S. 61).

Some online reconnaissance revealed Salerno's to be your typical small-town restaurant. The menu was filled with standards like pizza, wings, burgers and beer. If the food channel has taught me anything it is that places like Salerno's are often hidden gems and home to some of the best-kept secrets. I decided my mission would be to find out if the cheeseburger pizza, with its hamburger, pickles and bacon over a ketchup and mustard base, could pass muster.