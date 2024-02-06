Salads take on many fresh looks

Salad season is in full swing, and with family meals together and weekend celebrations with friends, there is always room for a salad. The category of salads is so broad that the possibilities are nearly endless.

For today I have chosen a few different kinds of salad recipes in hopes they will add some variety to your summer menu. Of course, ingredients can be added to or deleted as your personal preference calls for. Be creative and have fun trying all of these salad recipes, or look and find some on your own to change up your summer salad options.

Summer Watermelon Salad

Watermelon varieties are interesting in that you can get seedless melons in yellow, pink and red. If you can find those varieties, you can do an assortment to add interesting color to this salad. The surprising mix of flavors in this recipe may surprise you, and this salad may become your new favorite summer recipe.

8 cups cubed seedless watermelon (about 1 medium)

1 small red onion, cut into rings

1 cup coarsely-chopped macadamia nuts or slivered almonds, toasted

1 cup fresh arugula or baby spinach

1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

3 tablespoons canola oil

Watermelon slices, optional

1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled blue cheese

To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Cool completely.

In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onion; cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 30 minutes. Just before serving, add macadamia nuts and arugula to watermelon mixture. In a small bowl, whisk vinaigrette and oil; drizzle over salad and toss to coat. Serve over sliced watermelon, if desired. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: 10 servings.

Cashew-Chicken Rotini Salad

This entree chicken salad is fresh, fruity and refreshing, and the cashews add wonderful crunch. This is the perfect summer chicken salad to serve to family as a casual meal or to impress friends for a special occasion.

1 package (16 ounces) spiral or rotini pasta

4 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained

1 1/2 cups thinly sliced celery

3/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

1 cup seedless red grapes

1 cup seedless green grapes

1 package (5 ounces) dried cranberries

1 cup ranch salad dressing

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 cups salted cashews

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes and cranberries. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into chicken mixture.

In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews. Yield: 12 servings.

Cool Lemonade Fruit Salad

This recipe has a sweet and tangy lemonade-pudding coating goes well with any fruit, so feel free to substitute your favorite fruits. Serve well-chilled for a light and refreshing summer salad.

1 medium honeydew, peeled, seeded and cubed

1 medium cantaloupe, peeled, seeded and cubed

2 cups cubed seedless watermelon

2 medium peaches, sliced

2 medium nectarines, sliced

1 cup seedless red grapes

1 cup halved fresh strawberries

1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained

2 medium kiwifruit, peeled, halved and sliced

2 medium firm bananas, sliced

1 large Granny Smith apple, cubed

1 can (12 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla or cheesecake flavored pudding mix

In a large bowl, combine the first nine ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Just before serving, stir in bananas and apple. Combine lemonade concentrate and dry pudding mix; pour over fruit and toss to coat. Yield: 20 servings (3/4 cup each).