Salads take on many fresh looks

Salad season is in full swing, and with family meals together and weekend celebrations with friends, there is always room for a salad. The category of salads is so broad that the possibilities are nearly endless.
For today I have chosen a few different kinds of salad recipes in hopes they will add some variety to your summer menu. Of course, ingredients can be added to or deleted as your personal preference calls for. Be creative and have fun trying all of these salad recipes, or look and find some on your own to change up your summer salad options.
Watermelon varieties are interesting in that you can get seedless melons in yellow, pink and red. If you can find those varieties, you can do an assortment to add interesting color to this salad. The surprising mix of flavors in this recipe may surprise you, and this salad may become your new favorite summer recipe.
To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Cool completely.
In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onion; cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 30 minutes. Just before serving, add macadamia nuts and arugula to watermelon mixture. In a small bowl, whisk vinaigrette and oil; drizzle over salad and toss to coat. Serve over sliced watermelon, if desired. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: 10 servings.
This entree chicken salad is fresh, fruity and refreshing, and the cashews add wonderful crunch. This is the perfect summer chicken salad to serve to family as a casual meal or to impress friends for a special occasion.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes and cranberries. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into chicken mixture.
In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews. Yield: 12 servings.
This recipe has a sweet and tangy lemonade-pudding coating goes well with any fruit, so feel free to substitute your favorite fruits. Serve well-chilled for a light and refreshing summer salad.
In a large bowl, combine the first nine ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Just before serving, stir in bananas and apple. Combine lemonade concentrate and dry pudding mix; pour over fruit and toss to coat. Yield: 20 servings (3/4 cup each).
The sweet dressing with a light Asian flair nicely coats a crisp blend of broccoli slaw mix, onions, almonds and sunflower kernels. Crushed ramen noodles provide even more crunch. It is always a popular salad wherever it is served.
Set aside the noodle seasoning packet; crush the noodles and place on a large rimmed-edge baking sheet. Place in a 350 degree oven to toast and lightly brown. Stir occasionally. Remove from oven and cool completely. This can be done in advance and bagged up until ready to use.
When ready to serve, place toasted noodles in a large bowl. Add the slaw mix, onions, broccoli, olives, sunflower kernels and almonds.
In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the sugar, vinegar, oil and contents of seasoning packet, minced garlic, freshly grated ginger and sesame oil; shake well. Drizzle over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately. Yield: 16 servings.
Although this recipe calls for canned blueberry pie filling, you can add some fresh plump blueberries to pair nicely with the fluffy topping for a salad that everyone will remember all summer long.
Topping:
In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Cool for 10 minutes. Stir in pie filling and pineapple until blended. Transfer to a 9x13-inch clear baking dish. Cover and refrigerate until partially set, about 1 hour.
For the topping, in a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla. Carefully spread over gelatin layer; sprinkle with nuts. Cover and refrigerate until firm. Yield: 12-15 servings.
In a jar with tight-fitting lid, combine the oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper; cover and shake well. Chill.
In a large serving bowl, toss the romaine, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, almonds, Parmesan cheese and bacon.
When ready to serve, shake dressing; pour over salad and toss. Add croutons and serve immediately. Yield: 14 servings (1 cup each).
