Saint Francis Healthcare System gifts sculpture

Saint Francis Healthcare System donated a sculpture to the Poplar Bluff (Missouri) Municipal Library Foundation. In mid-July, ownership of the piece, "Gulls," by Tom Runnels, was officially transferred from Saint Francis to the Foundation. It is now on permanent loan to the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library, housed directly above the circular staircase on the main floor. Runnels, a sculptor for 30 years, was a native of Bollinger County, Missouri, and spent most of his life practicing his craft at the Cat Ran just outside Marble Hill, Missouri. Begun in the mid-'70s, "Gulls" was commissioned by Kneibert Clinic and three of its physicials, Dr. Fred Caldwell, Dr. George Ladyman and Dr. William Traxel, Jr. For years, the piece hung in the lobby-staircase area of Kneibert Clinic. When the clinic became the property of the Saint Francis Healthcare System, ownership of the sculpture trasnferred to that entity. the piece was gifted to the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library Foundation. Submitted by Elena Tanner