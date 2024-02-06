All sections
featuresMarch 16, 2024
Saint Francis Foundation receives RetCam donation
The Level III NICU at Saint Francis Healthcare System received a donation from Mark and Scott Rhodes of the Rhodes Foundation to purchase a new RetCam. The RetCam delivers ophthalmic visualization and photo documentation needed to diagnose Retinophathy of Prematurity. ROP is an eye disease that can happen in babies who are born premature or who weigh less than three pounds at birth. It can cause retinal detachment, vision loss and even blindness...
Shown from left are Debby Sprandel, chief nursing officer; Lanae Romann, director of Nursing-Maternal Child Services; Jill LeGrand, patient care manager-Level III NICU; Mark Rhodes; Scott Rhodes; Dr. Karlyle K. Christian-Ritter, neonatologist; and Stacy Huff, Saint Francis Foundation executive director.
Shown from left are Debby Sprandel, chief nursing officer; Lanae Romann, director of Nursing-Maternal Child Services; Jill LeGrand, patient care manager-Level III NICU; Mark Rhodes; Scott Rhodes; Dr. Karlyle K. Christian-Ritter, neonatologist; and Stacy Huff, Saint Francis Foundation executive director.

The Level III NICU at Saint Francis Healthcare System received a donation from Mark and Scott Rhodes of the Rhodes Foundation to purchase a new RetCam. The RetCam delivers ophthalmic visualization and photo documentation needed to diagnose Retinophathy of Prematurity. ROP is an eye disease that can happen in babies who are born premature or who weigh less than three pounds at birth. It can cause retinal detachment, vision loss and even blindness.

Karlyle K. Christian-Ritter, MD, FAAP, neonatologist at Cape Neonatology Specialiosts, a Saint Francis Medical partner, said "Finding and treating ROP early is the best way to lower the chances it will cause such serious problems. With the RetCam, we can obtain images and have a Pediatric Ophthalmologist interpret them. This allows us the ability to manage the infanct's care right here at Saint Francis.

The Rhodes brothers learned of the need for the RetCam after family members Ryan and Kate Holloway's infant daughter was treated in the NICU at Saint Francis.

