Saint Francis Foundation receives RetCam donation

Karlyle K. Christian-Ritter, MD, FAAP, neonatologist at Cape Neonatology Specialiosts, a Saint Francis Medical partner, said "Finding and treating ROP early is the best way to lower the chances it will cause such serious problems. With the RetCam, we can obtain images and have a Pediatric Ophthalmologist interpret them. This allows us the ability to manage the infanct's care right here at Saint Francis.

The Rhodes brothers learned of the need for the RetCam after family members Ryan and Kate Holloway's infant daughter was treated in the NICU at Saint Francis.