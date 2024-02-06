All sections
August 5, 2023

Saint Francis Foundation, Auxiliary award 23 scholarships

The Saint Francis Foundation and Saint Francis Auxiliary awarded scholarships to 23 students at a recognition luncheon Friday, July 28. Each student received $2,000 toward a degree in the health care field. Recipients needed to complete at least one year in an accredited health care program they are currently enrolled at and maintain a 3.0 GPA. They also needed to reside within the Saint Francis coverage area...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Twenty-three college students received scholarships to continue their education in the health care industry Tuesday. Seated, from left: Addison Middleton, Abby Brey, Tammy Le, Mary Dirnberger, Kailey Bell, Julia Mirgaux, Emily Heberlie and Keely Felts; standing: Anita Williams, Matthew Woodfin, Sam Russo, Ashley Wheeler, Emma Shields, Logan Lemons, Grace Walter, Emily Landewee and Emily Smith.
Twenty-three college students received scholarships to continue their education in the health care industry Tuesday. Seated, from left: Addison Middleton, Abby Brey, Tammy Le, Mary Dirnberger, Kailey Bell, Julia Mirgaux, Emily Heberlie and Keely Felts; standing: Anita Williams, Matthew Woodfin, Sam Russo, Ashley Wheeler, Emma Shields, Logan Lemons, Grace Walter, Emily Landewee and Emily Smith.Courtesy of Elena Tanner

The Saint Francis Foundation and Saint Francis Auxiliary awarded scholarships to 23 students at a recognition luncheon Friday, July 28. Each student received $2,000 toward a degree in the health care field.

Recipients needed to complete at least one year in an accredited health care program they are currently enrolled at and maintain a 3.0 GPA. They also needed to reside within the Saint Francis coverage area.

Since its inception in 1980, the Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program has provided Southeast Missouri college students with more than $830,000 in financial aid.

Aditional information about the program can be found at foundation.sfmc.net. The scholarship recipients were:

  • Klara Beel of Marble Hill, Mo. -- Lee George and Katherine Jane Cochran Memorial Scholarship;
  • Kailey Bell of Cape Girardeau -- Sisters of Saint Francis Nursing Scholarship;
  • Shannon Beussink of Cape Girardeau -- Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship;
  • Abby Brey of Jackson -- Edythe M. Davis Scholarship;
  • Mary Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau -- Ken Hayden Memorial Nursing Scholarship;
  • Keely Felts of Jackson -- Lucy Ellen Towse Memorial Scholarship;
  • Brendan Gross of Jackson -- Susan Kluesner-Hinkebein Memorial Scholarship;
  • Emily Heberlie of Farmington, Mo. -- Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship;
  • Emily Landewee of Chaffee, Mo. -- Joseph and Harriette Hunter McCrate Scholarship;
  • Tammy Le of Cape Girardeau -- Bess Estes Healthcare Scholarship;
  • Logan Lemons of Zalma, Mo. -- Christen Joyel Aufdenberg Memorial Scholarship;
  • Collin McMahon of Cape Girardeau -- Bernadean Campbell Memorial Scholarship;
  • Addison Middleton of Cape Girardeau -- Huttegger-Scherer Memorial Scholarship;
  • Julia Mirgaux of Scott City -- Mark F. Scully Nursing Scholarship;
  • Sam Russo of Cape Girardeau -- Earl Jr. and Lori Wills Memorial Scholarship;
  • Jade Samanta of Cape Girardeau -- Saint Francis Auxiliary Physician Honor Scholarship;
  • Emma Shields of Jackson -- Saint Francis Auxiliary Healthcare Scholarship;
  • Emily Smith of Cape Girardeau -- Carrie Suedekum Memorial Scholarship;
  • Tra Statler of Jackson -- Saint Francis Auxiliary 125th Anniversary Scholarship;
  • Grace Walter of Evansville, Ill. -- Mamie Hall Memorial Scholarship;
  • Ashley Wheeler of Cape Girardeau -- Saint Francis Auxiliary Healthcare Scholarship;
  • Anita Williams of Poplar Bluff, Mo. -- Clara D. Newnam Memorial Scholarship;
  • Matthew Woodfin of Marble Hill, Mo. -- Evalyn and S. David Nunley Scholarship.
Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

