Saint Francis Foundation, Auxiliary award 23 scholarships

The Saint Francis Foundation and Saint Francis Auxiliary awarded scholarships to 23 students at a recognition luncheon Friday, July 28. Each student received $2,000 toward a degree in the health care field.
Recipients needed to complete at least one year in an accredited health care program they are currently enrolled at and maintain a 3.0 GPA. They also needed to reside within the Saint Francis coverage area.
Since its inception in 1980, the Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program has provided Southeast Missouri college students with more than $830,000 in financial aid.
Aditional information about the program can be found at foundation.sfmc.net. The scholarship recipients were:
