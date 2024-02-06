Saint Francis celebrates new CEO, Mission award winner

Justin Davison, Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer, congratulates Lisa King, certified nurse assistant, recipient of the 2022 Sister Jane Mission Award, as they stand in front of the commissioned portrait of Sister Jane Ann Kiefer. Submitted

In addition to "The Resurrection", Saint Francis celebrated a new portrait of Sister Jane Ann Kiefer, OSF, which was commissioned after her passing earlier this year. Jason Oberle, MD, DABA, anesthesiologist at Cape Anesthesia Group, shared kind words in remembrance of Sister Jane, a close friend to him and his wife. The portrait now hangs in the medical center.

In 1976, after joining the Franciscan Sisters in Wheaton, Illinois, and working in Catholic health care elsewhere, Sister Jane returned to home in Southeast Missouri to start a medical social work program at Saint Francis Medical Center. At the time, social work programs did not exist in the area and served as an extraordinary way to advocate for patients. She transferred to Pastoral Care in 1985 and served as a chaplain for 13 years. During this time, she became the sole religious sister remaining at Saint Francis. After retiring in 1998, Sister Jane continued her service at the hospital as a volunteer. She could be seen at the hospital nearly every day until her return to the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters Motherhouse in November 2019.

In honor of her legacy, the Healthcare System recognizes a colleague-nominated member of the Saint Francis Family for living the mission of Saint Francis. The Sister Jane Mission Award is presented each October after the Feast of Saint Francis Mass to a deserving colleague who embodies the organization's mission and values. The 2022 Sister Jane Mission Award recipient is Lisa King, certified nurse assistant at the hospital.

King's colleague nomination states, "Lisa is the epitome of joy, compassion and caring! She is one of the hardest workers I have ever met and does it all with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. Patients, doctors, nurses and everyone in between love Lisa because she is always willing to go above and beyond for her patients and colleagues. I cannot think of a better deserving staff member in our Healthcare System than Lisa King. She lights up every room she enters!"