Sail to the Mexican coast with Mariscos El Barco's seafood dishes

Every once in a great while, a restaurant will come along that is so unlike any other place around that it makes me happy to be alive. Mariscos El Barco at 1001 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is one such restaurant.

It is indeed a Mexican restaurant, but before you shut down on me, give me a chance! This place, whose name translates to "The Seafood Boat," pays homage to the oft-ignored cuisine of the coastal regions of Mexico in a way no other local Mexican restaurant does. You can get those same old dishes everyone else serves here as well if you are not a seafood lover, but if you are, oh man, are you in for a treat.

Piña Rellena de Mariscos, a pineapple stuffed with copious amounts of seafood, from Mariscos El Barco. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Let's start with drinks. They do serve alcohol here — wines and foreign and domestic beers, margaritas and mixed drinks — but I saw something pictured on their Facebook page I had to try. It was a bottle of beer, upended and sitting in a large glass, full of what looked like tomato juice, ice, and spices and rimmed with peeled shrimp, lime, cucumber, and orange. It is called a Michelada, and the presentation is impressive. The taste, if you enjoy beer, was rich and not spicy hot. It had an excellent chili flavor, and just tasted more and more like beer as you continued to renew the glass. Spectacular looks and great taste make this a winner.

We looked over the menu to order food and had to ask for help because it was mostly in Spanish. (By the way, they are revamping their menu soon, so I'm assuming it will easier to read then. But don't be afraid to ask the waiter or waitress for help.) The waitress was very nice and explained each dish. She also let us know we could order steak and chicken meals, such as tacos, burritos and enchiladas even though they weren't on the menu. But not us, oh no. We wanted to try seafood, so we ordered a couple of the more exotic things we saw on the menu.