Saffron's pad thai offers rare flavors for the bored tongue

Opened in 1996, Bistro Saffron in Cape Girardeau is a well-established name in date-night restaurants. While I tend to go in for lunch, the atmosphere and sophisticated decor lend themselves well to a romantic night out. But romance is not why I go to Saffron. I go to Saffron for the pad thai.

The first time I heard of pad thai was on the Food Network. I don't remember which show it was, but they said pad thai was Thailand's version of spaghetti, meaning everyone ate it, and every family had their own recipe and particular way of making it. I am always up to try the classic recipes that anchor other cultures, and so I looked around the area to find a restaurant that could make pad thai.

Enter Saffron -- a cozy, stylish Asian restaurant that serves sushi, weird foreign drinks and pad thai. Success!

If you don't know what pad thai is, here is how Saffron makes it. Perfectly cooked rice noodles ... But let's stop there for a moment. Rice noodles are amazing. They are completely different from "regular" Italian-style noodles. They appear white as opposed to cream colored, almost translucent, and they can be cut in different ways, just like wheat-based pasta. For pad thai, Saffron's noodles are shaped like a fettuccine noodle. And the taste is unique. It's hard to explain the difference, because noodles are just vehicles for sauces and meats, but it is a unique, light taste Italian noodles do not share.

They let you pick your protein: chicken, beef, tofu or vegetables (not a protein, but you get the idea). I prefer chicken. We'll talk about why in a moment.

A small selection of the fresh sushi available at Saffron. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

They add some bean sprouts, and that's not something I'm terribly fond of. But in this dish, they are completely necessary. They add crunch to an otherwise very soft dish, and the bean sprout flavor is mild and complementary to the rice noodles. Add a stirred fried egg, some green onion strips, and stir in the chopped peanuts that are served on the side.