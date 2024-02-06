Rusted Route Farms provides a relaxing brunch experience

Three and a half years ago, in April of 2019, I accepted an invitation to brunch at Rusted Route Farms. Approximately three and a half weeks ago I happily accepted a second invitation to experience the Rusted Route Farms brunch extended by marketing manager Samantha Prost.
Has it really been almost four years? Much has changed, and much has remained the same for all of us.
According to manager Christina Bachew, Rusted Route Farms was acquired by the owners of Baetje Farms in January. If the name sounds familiar, it may be because you've been fortunate enough to savor their artisan cheeses. They also own popular restaurants "The Kozy" and "The Dew Drop Inn" in Bloomsdale, Missouri. This group is invested in Southeast Missouri.
Bachew is a seasoned veteran of the wedding/special events industry and shared that the Rusted Route team is committed to providing a wide range of options for their clientele. Whether they envision something simple and rustic or high-end elegance, the team is committed to executing the event of their client's dreams.
What many may not know is Rusted Route has made their hospitality available to the public sans special event, by hosting limited-seating Sunday brunch and murder mystery dinners.
I attended brunch two weeks ago with a friend. The menu on that day was comprised of "lighter fare" such as a charcuterie board, roasted mushrooms and cheesy garlic broccoli. Entrees including Shepard's pie, Denver omelet casserole, biscuits and gravy, local sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, cheese-smothered hash browns and southern cornbread. Finally, the dessert menu had healthy mixed fresh fruit, rich double-chocolate muffins and apple pie rolls.
Seating was similar to attending a wedding or other catered event in that we joined a party at a large round table. Service was buffet style, which was kept well stocked throughout our visit. The limited seating allowed for an enjoyable and calm atmosphere.
I was surprised to see Shepard's pie on the menu as I had recently had an entire unrelated discussion with a friend about why it didn't sound like a dish that would interest me. I was sold on the first bite. It was basically one of my favorite comfort foods (meatloaf and mashed potatoes) in casserole form, and I made sure to enjoy a second helping. There was so much food I was a bit sad I had to pass on the biscuits and gravy and had no room for mimosas. It may have had something to do with overindulging on their addictive cranberry goat cheese and crackers. If you think I'm exaggerating, you can find it in the deli/cheese case at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau and try it for yourself.
Their last brunch of the season is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, and the menu includes London broil flank steak and eggnog cupcakes. A Murder Mystery dinner titled "I'll Be Homicidal For Christmas" is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22, and is selling out fast. Visit their Facebook page to secure your tickets before they close for renovation through the holiday season.
Whether you are interested in brunch, dinner theater, or eying Rusted Route Farms as a venue for your special occasion, you are in good hands with their team.