Rusted Route Farms provides a relaxing brunch experience

Three and a half years ago, in April of 2019, I accepted an invitation to brunch at Rusted Route Farms. Approximately three and a half weeks ago I happily accepted a second invitation to experience the Rusted Route Farms brunch extended by marketing manager Samantha Prost.

Has it really been almost four years? Much has changed, and much has remained the same for all of us.

According to manager Christina Bachew, Rusted Route Farms was acquired by the owners of Baetje Farms in January. If the name sounds familiar, it may be because you've been fortunate enough to savor their artisan cheeses. They also own popular restaurants "The Kozy" and "The Dew Drop Inn" in Bloomsdale, Missouri. This group is invested in Southeast Missouri.

If you are an apple pie lover, apple pie roll topped with caramel will put a smile on your face. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Bachew is a seasoned veteran of the wedding/special events industry and shared that the Rusted Route team is committed to providing a wide range of options for their clientele. Whether they envision something simple and rustic or high-end elegance, the team is committed to executing the event of their client's dreams.

What many may not know is Rusted Route has made their hospitality available to the public sans special event, by hosting limited-seating Sunday brunch and murder mystery dinners.