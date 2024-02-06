Rushing through life

I couldn't believe my eyes as I shopped in a popular department store recently. Walking down the aisles was uplifting to me. The colorful merchandise drew my attention and my spirits were lifted. To many, this may sound frivolous, but not to me.

The fruit beaconed to me as I passed by. I saw plump, red and juicy apples all arranged in a row. The shades were so pretty, enticing everyone that passed by. Then, as I entered the other parts of the store, I noticed the various departments of clothing, meat, bread and all the other items had a personality all their own. Everything had its own particular arrangement.

The same thing holds true in nature, too, to a degree. The only difference is that what's natural, proceeds at a God given pace -- and in a setting only God can carve.

Nature arrives when the time is ripe and appropriate. The seasons all exhibit the natural beauty that's inherent in their being. Man has little to do with when they will visit and plant themselves. Trees, plants, flowers and animals have a special time when they rise and produce their own kind. Man has little to do with what's their nature. Cold arrives in winter and the sun shines in summer thrusting its heated rays over everything in its path. Man can do little to change seasonal patterns, except to learn to adjust and adapt to them. Man does this by wearing proper clothing, seeking cool in the summer and heat during the winter.

I began this essay by referring to my joy of looking at the different colors, arrangements and varieties' of merchandise and produce. I found them in department stores and other places that display merchandise. But as I proceeded in my attitude of brightness and expectation, my mood suddenly waned. Here I was, during the summer months, standing before a jack-o-lantern. "That is so-so cute," I said to myself. Then, reality slapped me in the face. Summer was still claiming its territory, so why were Halloween favorites already on the shelves, the present-day merchandise being put aside to make room? Places where summer items were shown was being shoved aside to make room for things not yet needed. Was I being forced into the future without having had the time to enjoy the present? Why do we humans have to rush so much? We cease to enjoy the seasons with their gifts -- to hurry on.

I looked around outside. The trees weren't yet losing their leaves to greet the fall and winter. Birds were still singing their spring and summer songs, and the birds still had time to migrate away. Although society was pressing hurriedly toward the future, God was not.

I thought of all the pleasures I still wanted to experience. I wasn't ready to forgo the rest of this season to greet another whose time was not yet here. I still had lots to do.

We humans, though, are always planning ahead -- not a bad thing -- but we often neglect to notice what's present. We shush it on past and find ourselves running to follow what's popular. Our wants and desires are pushed back and forgotten about. Indeed, life holds so many adventures and exciting happenings. We need to slow down and relish what's now. What a waste if we don't.

I read a passage lately that certainly caused me to examine how I live my life. It reads like this: