All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 27, 2021

Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success

Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat. They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or playing sports with him, and they followed his career as he continued to visit the town to keep up with friends and family. ...

Jon K. Rust avatar
Jon K. Rust
Republican presidential hopeful George W. Bush, left, talks with Millie Limbaugh, center, and her son, talk show host Rush Limbaugh, at Millie Limbaugh's house in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 11, 1999. Bush was in Cape Girardeau campaigning.
Republican presidential hopeful George W. Bush, left, talks with Millie Limbaugh, center, and her son, talk show host Rush Limbaugh, at Millie Limbaugh's house in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 11, 1999. Bush was in Cape Girardeau campaigning.Southeast Missourian

Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat.

They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or playing sports with him, and they followed his career as he continued to visit the town to keep up with friends and family. It was not uncommon to have his private jet land at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, bringing him for a visit (which often included golf) or to pick up family for get-togethers elsewhere. During the last months of his mother Millie's life in 2000, Rush regularly broadcast his national show -- without fanfare -- from the KGIR/KZIM studios in Cape Girardeau.

On May 25, 1993, a few years after Limbaugh skyrocketed to national radio success and best-selling books -- which had followed many years of prior struggles, both personally and professionally -- the Southeast Missourian published a 24-page commemorative edition explaining his accomplishments.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Today, we reprint excerpts from those stories inside. See pages 6 and 7.

We also include some of the earliest articles where Rush -- called "Rusty" at the time -- first appeared in the Missourian, as well as in his high school newspaper. These articles represent a look at Limbaugh's early career and his ties to Cape Girardeau. They do not dwell on his revolutionary talent or sometimes controversial comments. Those stories appear on the cover of this Good Times section.

Finally, on page 8, is a Southeast Missourian story from 1987, written just before Rush achieved national success. In this story, he outlines to readers of the Southeast Missourian his plan for a new kind of media. It's remarkable in hindsight how much he stuck to that plan over the next 34 years.

If Rush Limbaugh's life offers a lesson for anyone -- no matter their background, no matter how small or big a town they might come from, no matter how they might initially fail -- it is that America is a land of opportunity. We hope you enjoy these stories from our archives. For the complete stories (and more), visit www.semissourian.com/rushlimbaugh.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy