Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success

Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat.

They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or playing sports with him, and they followed his career as he continued to visit the town to keep up with friends and family. It was not uncommon to have his private jet land at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, bringing him for a visit (which often included golf) or to pick up family for get-togethers elsewhere. During the last months of his mother Millie's life in 2000, Rush regularly broadcast his national show -- without fanfare -- from the KGIR/KZIM studios in Cape Girardeau.

On May 25, 1993, a few years after Limbaugh skyrocketed to national radio success and best-selling books -- which had followed many years of prior struggles, both personally and professionally -- the Southeast Missourian published a 24-page commemorative edition explaining his accomplishments.