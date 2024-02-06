Running your own race

We have become one of those "running" families. My daughters, niece and nephew run cross country. I am currently training for an event later this year. When Thanksgiving rolls around, most in my family will run a Turkey Day 5K. Yes, we are one of "those" families.
The Bible, in many passages, uses sports as illustrations. Jeremiah 12:5 is one such verse. The prophet had just been complaining to God that life is not fair. The Lord responds, "If you have raced with men on foot, and they have wearied you, how will you compete with horses?" giving us some important principles.
A life of competition is exhausting. Rarely do you see someone leisurely stroll across the finish line. On the contrary, competitors push themselves as hard as possible. Some collapse at the finish line, and others may vomit giving all they had on the course.
Good competition can help you become a better athlete. However, it is exhausting to compare our lives to others. Social media platforms are the primary marketplace for comparison in our age. Our "friends" take better vacations than we do. Have nicer-looking homes than we do, are more successful, and have more adjusted and better-behaved children than we do. If only we could be like them!
However, research reveals that comparisons on social media platforms are not life-giving but draining. The effect of social media comparisons includes increased depression, a decrease in one's overall sense of well-being, and a poor body image. Long before the days of social media, God tells us that comparing your life to what you think someone else's life is like is not just exhausting but devastating to your spirit and your wellbeing.
God also calls Jeremiah to a life of aspiration. Essentially the Lord tells Jeremiah, "You can never skip to the good part." The player who wants the championship title must go through the regular season. The athlete who wants an exceptional performance on the field must put the work into practice. Every runner who, before crossing the finish line with the crowd cheering them on, put in the work when no one was watching. Aspiring to an exceptional future always dances with struggle.
One of the many key phrases for my races is this: "Run your race." I will repeat this phrase often during the race. The runner before me and the ones behind me are not running my race. I am. I may be faster than some and slower than others, but it is my race. It is my chance to push past weariness and chase the horses.
