Running your own race

Good competition can help you become a better athlete. However, it is exhausting to compare our lives to others. Social media platforms are the primary marketplace for comparison in our age. Our "friends" take better vacations than we do. Have nicer-looking homes than we do, are more successful, and have more adjusted and better-behaved children than we do. If only we could be like them!

However, research reveals that comparisons on social media platforms are not life-giving but draining. The effect of social media comparisons includes increased depression, a decrease in one's overall sense of well-being, and a poor body image. Long before the days of social media, God tells us that comparing your life to what you think someone else's life is like is not just exhausting but devastating to your spirit and your wellbeing.

God also calls Jeremiah to a life of aspiration. Essentially the Lord tells Jeremiah, "You can never skip to the good part." The player who wants the championship title must go through the regular season. The athlete who wants an exceptional performance on the field must put the work into practice. Every runner who, before crossing the finish line with the crowd cheering them on, put in the work when no one was watching. Aspiring to an exceptional future always dances with struggle.

One of the many key phrases for my races is this: "Run your race." I will repeat this phrase often during the race. The runner before me and the ones behind me are not running my race. I am. I may be faster than some and slower than others, but it is my race. It is my chance to push past weariness and chase the horses.