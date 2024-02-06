Running away from what you're carrying inside

Where are you going, what are you hoping to find, and is your load too heavy to get there? I wonder how many know the answer to those questions.

We possibly think we know exactly where we're going, and believe that our problems will be solved when our destination is reached. We also might fail to recognize that reaching the end of our journey may not be that easy. We may have become frustrated with what's going on within our lives and hope that running away will be the answer. There, we can leave our past, purchase a new home and make different friends. "Whew," we breathe, take a deep breath, and excitedly begin our travels. Or, we may be, merely, moving across town.

What is the reason we've chosen to start anew? Is it to get away from some seemingly insurmountable situations at home, or is it that we harbor a grudge against someone? We hope running away will heal an unsolvable relationship challenge. If our lives are in turmoil, and filled with unhappiness, maybe we need to examine what's inside us, and ask, "Are we taking what we need, or are we carting too much baggage. Is what we're carrying just right, or is the substance and amount too heavy?" So we scrutinize what's" waiting to be loaded. "It looks like I have everything," you say to yourself. But, did we check into what's hidden inside us. Will it make the trip, stand all the bumps in the road." Maybe, we'd better it check out.

We begin our trip to whatever destination we're headed. First everything is fresh. We savor the beauty of the season, as we pass through the roads, waterways, or even, the sky.