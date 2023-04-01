Run from evil to Christianity

Have you noticed how the devil is no longer hiding in our society? Performers at awards shows are dressed like demons dancing in Hell. There is an open effort to groom our children sexually. Any legislation to protect minors is treated as discrimination. We can say with the prophet Isaiah, "Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil...." Isaiah 5:20.

Did you watch any of the coverage of the Nashville school shooting? I have never seen such a tragedy treated the way this was. There were some people in the mainstream media who suggested that the Christians in Tennessee got what they deserved. That they should have expected violence because of some of the political decisions that are being made in that state.

Did you witness the initial words and actions of the President of the United States before he read a statement about the tragedy?

We can all speculate what it was like for this murderer as an elementary student at a private Christian school. But, how evil do you have to be to not care about three adults and three nine-year-old's being killed in cold blood? One of the little girls was the Covenant church pastor's daughter. I had to have a conversation with my daughter about this hate crime. Why was anyone happy about the deaths of Christians? They no longer hide the fact that they want to kill us for our beliefs.

I saw one reporter with glee state that there was an average of one school shooting per week in 2022. I thought this was hyperbole, but the internet claims there were 50 school shootings that resulted in injury or death last year (USA Today). Society is more wicked than I realized.

I do not understand why every school does not have armed security. How can anyone ridicule families who choose to home-school their children? I can understand why some people wish that guns did not exist, but the problem is that evil does exist. We must have some forms of protection to defend ourselves. I am thankful for the officers who stopped the killer from taking more lives.