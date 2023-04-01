Run from evil to Christianity

Have you noticed how the devil is no longer hiding in our society? Performers at awards shows are dressed like demons dancing in Hell. There is an open effort to groom our children sexually. Any legislation to protect minors is treated as discrimination. We can say with the prophet Isaiah, "Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil...." Isaiah 5:20.
Did you watch any of the coverage of the Nashville school shooting? I have never seen such a tragedy treated the way this was. There were some people in the mainstream media who suggested that the Christians in Tennessee got what they deserved. That they should have expected violence because of some of the political decisions that are being made in that state.
Did you witness the initial words and actions of the President of the United States before he read a statement about the tragedy?
We can all speculate what it was like for this murderer as an elementary student at a private Christian school. But, how evil do you have to be to not care about three adults and three nine-year-old's being killed in cold blood? One of the little girls was the Covenant church pastor's daughter. I had to have a conversation with my daughter about this hate crime. Why was anyone happy about the deaths of Christians? They no longer hide the fact that they want to kill us for our beliefs.
I saw one reporter with glee state that there was an average of one school shooting per week in 2022. I thought this was hyperbole, but the internet claims there were 50 school shootings that resulted in injury or death last year (USA Today). Society is more wicked than I realized.
I do not understand why every school does not have armed security. How can anyone ridicule families who choose to home-school their children? I can understand why some people wish that guns did not exist, but the problem is that evil does exist. We must have some forms of protection to defend ourselves. I am thankful for the officers who stopped the killer from taking more lives.
Last week, social media comedian, J.P. Sears made some remarks that surprised me. Before he branched into comedy, he often produced videos about spirituality. He said that he used to only refer to "The Universe", or to being "spiritual," but he did not want anything to do with "God" or "religion." He is known for his sarcastic and dry sense of humor.
Sears was careful to explain that he was not creating a satire video when he discussed his change of heart. He said that Satan is not hiding what he is doing. As he watches what is happening in some of the public schools, and in the culture, he has become more aware of the presence of pure evil.
He goes on to explain that the natural reaction to the presence of evil is to run in the opposite direction. To run away from Satan toward God. In his words, Christianity. Sears often tied God and Christianity together and spoke of trying to become a better Christian. In the video, he wore a black T-Shirt with the phrase, "got God?"
We are often encouraged when people speak of "God". We like to think that they mean what we mean from our Christian tradition. However, the Bible reminds us in James 2:19, "You believe that God is one; you do well. Even the demons believe--and shudder!"
Jesus explains in John 14:6, "I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."
When someone tells you that he or she believes in God, that is a good starting point for faith. A person becomes a "Christian" when that person puts his or her faith in Jesus.
While evil is on the rise, we have also seen signs of revival. We have many wonderful Bible believing churches in our area, and this is a great time of year to start attending church. I started following Christ as a twelve-year-old at Easter. Are you a follower of Christ?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.