Rowe gets filthy on 'Dirty Jobs' to reconnect Americans

NEW YORK -- It may come as no surprise to fans of Mike Rowe that when he recently visited the Florida Panhandle, he didn't lay out on the beach or take a cruise.

He donned a 100-pound diving helmet, waded into a smelly, muddy creek and joined a work crew putting concrete jackets around wooden bridge pylons. Emerging from the muck after several hours, he told the crew: "Glad you do it. Don't know how you do it."

Rowe has been immersing himself like that in some of the toughest professions for years as host of "Dirty Jobs" every Sunday on Discovery and streaming on discovery+. A new season started this month.

"What makes the show relevant, I think, is that it's a constant reminder to things we've become disconnected from as a country," says Rowe. "You can learn a lot from dirty jobs collectively."

The show shines a light on those hardworking Americans whose contributions are rarely acknowledged in industries such as construction, sanitation, manufacturing and more.

"If you share my addiction to smooth roads and affordable energy and well-maintained runways and indoor plumbing, then the show has a message for you," he says.

The new season sees Rowe stirring massive vats of hot sauce made from fearsome chili peppers in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and getting dirtier by the minute trying to empty ultrafine carbon dust bags in Berthoud, Colorado.

He descends into an aging manhole in Tennessee to provide sewer maintenance and helps control the Texas feral cat population by sedating, shaving and neutering two dozen kitties.

"The intent with every segment is to make people who have nothing to do with that industry feel connected to it," says Rowe. "Think about the people who allow the lights to come on when you flip the switch."

There are some TV rules: No second takes, no preproduction, no casting and no writing. Just a behind-the-scenes camera that's always rolling, trying to capture a day in the life. He is inspired to visit dirty job sites by viewers who nominate candidates.

Rowe is eager to explode any stereotypes of what blue-collar and white-collar work is these days or what is a so-called good job. Many of the workers he gets dirty with are millionaires, though you wouldn't know it.