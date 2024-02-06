ROTC prepares cadets for 'world after high school'

Max McGuire-Jenkins was "super, super shy" before joining Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

"I've definitely come out of my shell a lot," McGuire-Jenkins said. "Just the fact that I knew I could help my community and get to meet so many new people and learn new experiences."

The AFJROTC program just finished up its first academic year at the Cape Girardeau high school during which, at its peak, there were 83 cadets in the program, according to Master Sgt. Frank McMahon III, an aerospace science instructor with the program.

As Col. Michael Goodin, senior aerospace science instructor with the AFJROTC program, and McMahon have previously noted in a letter to the cadets and the cadets' parents/guardians, the program is not used for military recruitment, but is a way to help cadets build skills for success.

McMahon said one of the biggest things he has noticed students picking up from the program is "soft skills" such as shaking someone's hand and looking them in the eye.

Cape Central Air Force Junior ROTC cadets Ethan Glenn, first row facing forward, and Austin LaRose, behind Glenn, stand for inspection as a cadet, whose name was not able to be used, marks on a sheet during an AFJROTC class April 24 at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau.

"We want to put them in a situation where they are highly encouraged to do some public speaking," McMahon said. "At the beginning of the year, it was you could just see the fear of like death on their face and now they're like, 'Hey, I really enjoy this.'"