Rotary groups unite to help local causes

Three area Rotary International groups joined together Monday, Aug. 21, to deliver a $1,500 check to Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation.

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau each provided the foundation with $500 "Empowering Girls Gift" funds to help supply feminine hygiene products to Cape Girardeau schools.

"What we're trying to do is the most we can with the efforts we have and people who care about helping other people," Lauren Anne Cole of Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service said. "When we come together, we can do a lot more than what we do alone."

Cole said the idea for the united grants came about during work her organization was doing with Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club to renovate Old Town Cape Community Garden.

Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club president Jim Morgan explained the group focused on getting water to the site of the garden while Cole's worked on service activities at the garden itself.

Working in conjunction with other service organizations, he added, requires compromise and clarity about who should focus on what.