Rotary groups unite to help local causes

Three area Rotary International groups joined together Monday, Aug. 21, to deliver a $1,500 check to Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation.
Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau each provided the foundation with $500 "Empowering Girls Gift" funds to help supply feminine hygiene products to Cape Girardeau schools.
"What we're trying to do is the most we can with the efforts we have and people who care about helping other people," Lauren Anne Cole of Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service said. "When we come together, we can do a lot more than what we do alone."
Cole said the idea for the united grants came about during work her organization was doing with Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club to renovate Old Town Cape Community Garden.
Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club president Jim Morgan explained the group focused on getting water to the site of the garden while Cole's worked on service activities at the garden itself.
Working in conjunction with other service organizations, he added, requires compromise and clarity about who should focus on what.
"We don't need to butt heads in our activities ... and the community would be better served if we coordinate our efforts," Morgan said.
The hygiene products bought with the Rotary clubs' donations will be available in schools starting this week.
Cole said the funds can provide enough supplies so that more than 100 girls could go without needing to purchase extra supplies until the end of the school year.
"So many of our students need the extra support, and it will be good for our buildings to have products on hand," Amy McDonald, foundation executive director, said. "We have over 4,200 students. Every donation makes a big impact."
Having three Rotary groups working in conjunction, she continued, makes the impact even more substantial.
Morgan said, while there aren't any concrete plans for additional Rotary team-ups right now, the clubs will likely collaborate again in the future.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.