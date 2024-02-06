All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodAugust 17, 2023

Rosie's Bake Shoppe champions art, one cookie at a time

Rosie's Bake Shoppe: where baked goods become edible art and cozy vibes meet creativity. Explore the charming log cabin, savor delectable treats, and even take home a piece of watercolor art.

Rebecca LaClair avatar
Rebecca LaClair
Rosie's blueberry muffin, deserving of all the fancy pictures, absolutely delicious.
Rosie's blueberry muffin, deserving of all the fancy pictures, absolutely delicious.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Winding a long and deeply forested trail from Fruitland to Cape Girardeau is one of my favorite drives, Highway 177. Now I have more than scenery to send me down that road. At 7564 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau lies a string of small, interesting buildings, and the cutest of the bunch is Rosie's Bake Shoppe.

Before driving to Rosie's, an obligatory internet search was required. On Rosie's Facebook page were incredible, aesthetically pleasing baked goods -- cookies in the shape of backpacks and dinosaurs, towering cakes of artsy perfection. If it was made of sugar, it seemed this bake shop could turn it into a work of art.

The building that contains Rosie's is an adorable log cabin. Small and cozy, there is still room for tables and chairs inside. Lit with some pretty neat mood lighting that hearkens back to the candlelit inns of old, the inside of Rosie's is all warm wood and a lovely display case for the baked goods. And the baked goods were just as flawless as the online pictures had led me to believe. I could tell that every cookie was approached with an eye for perfection, every chocolate chip placed just so, every fold of parchment around the muffins done with care. Rosie's Bake Shoppe is something special.

I picked a modest selection of baked goods so I could take them with me and try at home for a late breakfast, but I was brought to a screeching halt just short of the door. There, hanging from a string and held up with tiny wooden clothespins, was a small sampling of delicate, lovely watercolors. I instantly spotted one that I had to have, and I looked at it closely, noticing all of the ways the water had bled the paints onto the paper, the curls and swirls of barely controllable color combinations and the careful brushstrokes that delicately painted in a few pine trees. I looked for a moment, already asking myself if I really needed it and where I would put it. I decided on a spot in my home and unclipped it from the line.

"These are fantastic. Who is the artist?" I asked Rosie's owner, April Zumudio. "That's me," she said smiling, and then suddenly all of the wonderful, perfect baked goods made sense. Rosie's did not just feature baked goods. It featured art, everywhere and in multiple senses, taste as well as sight. I left feeling like I had solved a wonderful mystery.

A chocolate chip and stuffed-with-butter-cookie chocolate chip cookies from Rosie's, hefty and soft and full of different sugary profiles.
A chocolate chip and stuffed-with-butter-cookie chocolate chip cookies from Rosie's, hefty and soft and full of different sugary profiles.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair
A chocolate chip and stuffed-with-butter-cookie chocolate chip cookies from Rosie's, hefty and soft and full of different sugary profiles.
A chocolate chip and stuffed-with-butter-cookie chocolate chip cookies from Rosie's, hefty and soft and full of different sugary profiles.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

So now I knew that the baked goods were pretty, and I had a moody little watercolor to frame and place in my home, but how did everything taste? I grabbed a knife and cut a sample from each beautiful item. I started with a good ol' chocolate chip cookie, much larger than I would like to eat in one sitting. Full of at least two kinds of chocolate, milk chocolate and its darker cousin, this cookie was so soft. Doughy without being gummy, it was just the way I like a cookie, sweet and floury and full of buttery goodness. I followed up with another chocolate chip-based cookie, this one stuffed with a butter cookie inside and topped with a Lotus Biscoff cookie. The Lotus cookie tasted like a graham cracker crust to me, very similar, and where the butter cookie was baked inside was gooey without being messy, rich and so decadent.

But my favorite item was the blueberry muffin. With a little bit of crispy sugar on the top, the inside was moist and laden with blueberries, refreshing and fruity sweet. Unwrapping the parchment and taking that first bite will be something I will think about until I am able to purchase another one. It was that good.

Rosie's Bake Shoppe's baked goods were exactly as tasty as their impeccable appearance made me believe they would be.

Rosie's Bake Shoppe has transitioned to its fall hours now. To visit, you'll have to go between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Friday through Sunday. If you're feeling artsy yourself, Rosie's offers cookie decorating classes regularly that you can sign up for via a link on Facebook. Of course, with that attention to detail, Rosie's also does custom cookies and cakes. You can have a delicious piece of edible art be your centerpiece at your next party or event, or just a small, intricate watercolor that touches your heart. Whatever you choose, enrich your life with more art.

You won't regret it.

Rosie's Bake Shoppe, adorable on the outside and baked good bliss on the inside.
Rosie's Bake Shoppe, adorable on the outside and baked good bliss on the inside.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair
Rosie's Bake Shoppe, adorable on the outside and baked good bliss on the inside.
Rosie's Bake Shoppe, adorable on the outside and baked good bliss on the inside.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair
Story Tags
Rebecca LaClair
restaurant review
foodie
Advertisement
Related
FoodDec. 12
LaClair: Life, pizza, and other things
FoodDec. 11
Recipe Swap: More than 1,000 recipes to savor: 'Lynwood Lega...
FoodDec. 9
Community Cookbook: Make apple dressing with Everett Reed fr...
FoodDec. 5
A Harte Appetite: Oh, do you know the muffin pan?

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Tangy buttermilk and whole-wheat flour bring nuance to pull-apart monkey bread
FoodDec. 4
Tangy buttermilk and whole-wheat flour bring nuance to pull-apart monkey bread
Recipe Swap: Easy and delicious cookie recipes for a perfect holiday treat
FoodDec. 4
Recipe Swap: Easy and delicious cookie recipes for a perfect holiday treat
How to use up every one of your Thanksgiving leftovers
FoodNov. 27
How to use up every one of your Thanksgiving leftovers
Recipe swap: Delicious dips and cheeseballs to elevate your holiday gatherings
FoodNov. 27
Recipe swap: Delicious dips and cheeseballs to elevate your holiday gatherings
LaClair: Craving Thanksgiving all year? Firehouse Subs has the answer
FoodNov. 27
LaClair: Craving Thanksgiving all year? Firehouse Subs has the answer
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: About last Saturday
FoodNov. 20
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: About last Saturday
Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative recipes
FoodNov. 20
Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative recipes
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: simple but so homey and satisfying
FoodNov. 18
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: simple but so homey and satisfying
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy