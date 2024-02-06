Rosie's Bake Shoppe champions art, one cookie at a time

Winding a long and deeply forested trail from Fruitland to Cape Girardeau is one of my favorite drives, Highway 177. Now I have more than scenery to send me down that road. At 7564 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau lies a string of small, interesting buildings, and the cutest of the bunch is Rosie's Bake Shoppe.

Before driving to Rosie's, an obligatory internet search was required. On Rosie's Facebook page were incredible, aesthetically pleasing baked goods -- cookies in the shape of backpacks and dinosaurs, towering cakes of artsy perfection. If it was made of sugar, it seemed this bake shop could turn it into a work of art.

The building that contains Rosie's is an adorable log cabin. Small and cozy, there is still room for tables and chairs inside. Lit with some pretty neat mood lighting that hearkens back to the candlelit inns of old, the inside of Rosie's is all warm wood and a lovely display case for the baked goods. And the baked goods were just as flawless as the online pictures had led me to believe. I could tell that every cookie was approached with an eye for perfection, every chocolate chip placed just so, every fold of parchment around the muffins done with care. Rosie's Bake Shoppe is something special.

I picked a modest selection of baked goods so I could take them with me and try at home for a late breakfast, but I was brought to a screeching halt just short of the door. There, hanging from a string and held up with tiny wooden clothespins, was a small sampling of delicate, lovely watercolors. I instantly spotted one that I had to have, and I looked at it closely, noticing all of the ways the water had bled the paints onto the paper, the curls and swirls of barely controllable color combinations and the careful brushstrokes that delicately painted in a few pine trees. I looked for a moment, already asking myself if I really needed it and where I would put it. I decided on a spot in my home and unclipped it from the line.

"These are fantastic. Who is the artist?" I asked Rosie's owner, April Zumudio. "That's me," she said smiling, and then suddenly all of the wonderful, perfect baked goods made sense. Rosie's did not just feature baked goods. It featured art, everywhere and in multiple senses, taste as well as sight. I left feeling like I had solved a wonderful mystery.

A chocolate chip and stuffed-with-butter-cookie chocolate chip cookies from Rosie's, hefty and soft and full of different sugary profiles. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair