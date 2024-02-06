Roots in the soil, food in the sky

Late-ish on a Thursday night, I recently had a good meal in a restaurant that is absolutely like no other in our area. After a twisty and dark drive down State Highway C through the metropolis of Pocahontas, I turned right onto County Road 532. After an even more twisty-turny drive, I saw a long horizontal pole on the left side of the road, and a small "OPEN" sign was attached to it. I drove up a steep gravel driveway into the woods, and there shining like a beacon was the Tree Top Saloon. The address of the place is 4946 County Road 532, Jackson, if you want to go visit, and you absolutely should.

With the building beautifully lit at night, I crossed a sturdy wooden bridge to go into the Tree Top Saloon, which sits about 25 feet off of the ground, according to social media. Upon entering, I immediately loved how intimately the room was lighted. To translate, that means it was pretty dark in there at night. Red string lights outlined the ceiling, and the larger dining room was mostly lit by the pool table light. Suspended over the pool table with thick chunky ropes and pulleys anchored into a pillar and a wall, this light was a focal point at night and certainly made a statement. Then I finally noticed the stuffed moose head and began to pick out details, such as the casually lolling stuffed raccoon and the huge stuffed fox squirrel clinging to the wooden wall.

The Tree Top Saloon, warm and welcoming on a dark evening.

The dining room smelled of freshly hewn wood, and that's what it was lined in: roughly hewn rustic planks, floor to ceiling wood. A cathedral ceiling kept it from feeling too close and heavy, and the absolutely huge windows opened the room out to the woods outside, though it was too dark for me to see anything. I will definitely have to return during the day to see the sights and actually feel like I was up in the air. There were two outdoor seating areas, which I am sure will be incredible to sit at as the year warms up.

This place was exciting. The building is beautiful and unique. I mean, there are live trees growing through it, plexiglassed off and showcased. The owners nailed the venue, but how was the food?