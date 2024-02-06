Roll over, leftovers: Big meals for now and later

Children are out of school and parents may be looking for meal ideas that will feed a family with leftovers that would warm over nicely for lunches the next day. I found several recipes that I think children will like and would serve the purpose of nice leftovers for a later meal or snack.

Casseroles are very flexible with ingredients and for the most part, ingredients can be added, left out or substituted without much change to the finished dish. That is an open opportunity to play with the recipes and make them your own.

Have fun and enjoy!

Out of this World Rotel Chicken Spaghetti

3 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 pound spaghetti

2 cans Rotel tomatoes and chilies

8 ounces cream cheese (1 block)

1 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup crushed tortilla chips

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Prepare a baking pan with parchment paper or foil. Season chicken with salt and pepper and place on the pan. Roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes until done and chicken is no longer pink. To check that chicken is done, use a meat thermometer that registers 160 to 170 degrees. Remove from oven, and shred using 2 forks.

While chicken is baking, cook pasta according to package directions. When done, drain and set aside.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat an 11-inch-by-17 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.

To a large pot, over medium-low heat, add cooked chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, both cans of Rotel tomatoes and chilies, cumin, salt, garlic and, onion powder. Stir together until cream cheese is melted. Add-in 2 cups of cheddar cheese and stir. Add cooked pasta and stir together until noodles are coated. Pour into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle top of casserole with crushed tortilla chips and remaining 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese.

Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes until heated through and top of casserole is golden brown and cheese is melted.

Remove from oven and serve.

Skillet Beef Stew

1-1/2 pounds beef stew or beef tips

2 carrots

6 to 8 baby potatoes

1/2 cup red wine

1 1/2 cups beef stock

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Olive oil

1 tablespoon parsley

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Wash, peel and roughly chop carrots. Wash potatoes and cut in half. Layer carrots and potatoes on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast in oven for 20 minutes until just under fork tender. Remove from oven and set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large cast iron skillet. Place beef in pan making sure meat is in a single layer. Season with salt and pepper. Sear beef on all sides. Once meat is done, remove from pan and set aside.

Lower heat on skillet, add 1 tablespoon of butter to melt. There should be about 3 tablespoons total of fat in the bottom of pan. Sprinkle flour in pan and whisk until mixed with fat, scraping up brown bits from bottom of pan.

Using a microplane, grate garlic into pan. Cook flour mixture and garlic on low heat for 1 minute stirring constantly. Slowly add in wine and whisk until flour mixture is completely incorporated. Add beef stock, stir and raise heat to a low boil. Add in beef and vegetables. Continue to cook until sauce thickens and all ingredients are heated through.

Sprinkle in salt, pepper and parsley stirring gently. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve with a green salad and warm bread.

Pizza Pasta Bake

1 (16 ounce) box Rotini pasta

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 pound Italian sausage

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (24 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup chopped pepperoni slices

3/4 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

8 to 10 pieces sliced pepperoni

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cook pasta according to box directions minus 2 minutes. Drain.

Add olive oil to a large skillet. Cook Italian sausage until no longer pink. Drain. Remove any additional grease in skillet and add sausage back in along with minced garlic. Carefully pour crushed tomatoes into pan and stir to incorporate. Add in chopped pepperoni and simmer meat sauce for 5 to 8 minutes.

Sprinkle Mozzarella cheese over marinara meat mixture and layer on pepperoni slices. Place in oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes until cheese is melted and golden brown.

Remove from oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.

Cheesy Sausage and Cornbread Quiche

1 pound sausage, cooked and crumbled

2 cups cornbread, cubed (use an 8.5 ounce box of cornbread muffin mix)

6 large eggs

1 cup half and half

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

1 tablespoon fresh or dried chives

1/2 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

In a large skillet, cook sausage, breaking it into small pieces with a wooden spoon. Place on paper towel lined plate to drain.

Prepare cornbread, bake and cut into small cubes. Set aside.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 or 10 inch deep dish cooking pie plate with cooking spray.

In a medium-size bowl, whisk together the eggs, half and half, salt, chives, garlic and, nutmeg. Pour-over cubed cornbread and sausage then sprinkle on 3/4 of cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Gently toss all together. Pour into prepared deep dish pan. Top with remaining cheese. Bake for 45 minutes until cheese is golden brown and middle of quiche is set.

If quiche gets too brown before middle is set, lightly cover with a sheet of foil.

Remove pan from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Slice and serve.

Shrimp Scampi

1 pound peeled and cleaned shrimp

2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoon butter

Dash of red pepper flakes

2 cloves of garlic, minced

3/4 cup of white wine or chicken stock

Juice of one lemon

Salt and pepper

1 pound spaghetti pasta

Place shrimp in a bowl and sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning. Set aside to marinate.

Heat olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter in a cast iron skillet. When butter is melted, add shrimp. Cook shrimp, searing on each side until they are done (they will turn pink in color.) Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.

Reduce heat to low. Add additional 2 tablespoons of butter along with the garlic to skillet. When butter is melted, scrape up brown bits from bottom of pan. Add white wine or broth and stir sauce. Continue to cook sauce, letting it reduce while pasta cooks.

Heat water in a large pot and cook spaghetti per package directions for "al dente" doneness. Drain pasta reserving 1 cup of cooking water.

Add lemon juice to sauce in skillet, stirring to incorporate. Add shrimp along with any juices back into to sauce.

Add pasta into skillet with shrimp. Stir to coat spaghetti with sauce. If sauce is too thick or tight, add 1/4 cup of pasta and stir.