Roll over, leftovers: Big meals for now and later

Children are out of school and parents may be looking for meal ideas that will feed a family with leftovers that would warm over nicely for lunches the next day. I found several recipes that I think children will like and would serve the purpose of nice leftovers for a later meal or snack.
Casseroles are very flexible with ingredients and for the most part, ingredients can be added, left out or substituted without much change to the finished dish. That is an open opportunity to play with the recipes and make them your own.
Have fun and enjoy!
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Prepare a baking pan with parchment paper or foil. Season chicken with salt and pepper and place on the pan. Roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes until done and chicken is no longer pink. To check that chicken is done, use a meat thermometer that registers 160 to 170 degrees. Remove from oven, and shred using 2 forks.
While chicken is baking, cook pasta according to package directions. When done, drain and set aside.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat an 11-inch-by-17 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
To a large pot, over medium-low heat, add cooked chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, both cans of Rotel tomatoes and chilies, cumin, salt, garlic and, onion powder. Stir together until cream cheese is melted. Add-in 2 cups of cheddar cheese and stir. Add cooked pasta and stir together until noodles are coated. Pour into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle top of casserole with crushed tortilla chips and remaining 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese.
Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes until heated through and top of casserole is golden brown and cheese is melted.
Remove from oven and serve.
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Wash, peel and roughly chop carrots. Wash potatoes and cut in half. Layer carrots and potatoes on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast in oven for 20 minutes until just under fork tender. Remove from oven and set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large cast iron skillet. Place beef in pan making sure meat is in a single layer. Season with salt and pepper. Sear beef on all sides. Once meat is done, remove from pan and set aside.
Lower heat on skillet, add 1 tablespoon of butter to melt. There should be about 3 tablespoons total of fat in the bottom of pan. Sprinkle flour in pan and whisk until mixed with fat, scraping up brown bits from bottom of pan.
Using a microplane, grate garlic into pan. Cook flour mixture and garlic on low heat for 1 minute stirring constantly. Slowly add in wine and whisk until flour mixture is completely incorporated. Add beef stock, stir and raise heat to a low boil. Add in beef and vegetables. Continue to cook until sauce thickens and all ingredients are heated through.
Sprinkle in salt, pepper and parsley stirring gently. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Serve with a green salad and warm bread.
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Cook pasta according to box directions minus 2 minutes. Drain.
Add olive oil to a large skillet. Cook Italian sausage until no longer pink. Drain. Remove any additional grease in skillet and add sausage back in along with minced garlic. Carefully pour crushed tomatoes into pan and stir to incorporate. Add in chopped pepperoni and simmer meat sauce for 5 to 8 minutes.
Sprinkle Mozzarella cheese over marinara meat mixture and layer on pepperoni slices. Place in oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes until cheese is melted and golden brown.
Remove from oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.
In a large skillet, cook sausage, breaking it into small pieces with a wooden spoon. Place on paper towel lined plate to drain.
Prepare cornbread, bake and cut into small cubes. Set aside.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 or 10 inch deep dish cooking pie plate with cooking spray.
In a medium-size bowl, whisk together the eggs, half and half, salt, chives, garlic and, nutmeg. Pour-over cubed cornbread and sausage then sprinkle on 3/4 of cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Gently toss all together. Pour into prepared deep dish pan. Top with remaining cheese. Bake for 45 minutes until cheese is golden brown and middle of quiche is set.
If quiche gets too brown before middle is set, lightly cover with a sheet of foil.
Remove pan from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Slice and serve.
Place shrimp in a bowl and sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning. Set aside to marinate.
Heat olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter in a cast iron skillet. When butter is melted, add shrimp. Cook shrimp, searing on each side until they are done (they will turn pink in color.) Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.
Reduce heat to low. Add additional 2 tablespoons of butter along with the garlic to skillet. When butter is melted, scrape up brown bits from bottom of pan. Add white wine or broth and stir sauce. Continue to cook sauce, letting it reduce while pasta cooks.
Heat water in a large pot and cook spaghetti per package directions for "al dente" doneness. Drain pasta reserving 1 cup of cooking water.
Add lemon juice to sauce in skillet, stirring to incorporate. Add shrimp along with any juices back into to sauce.
Add pasta into skillet with shrimp. Stir to coat spaghetti with sauce. If sauce is too thick or tight, add 1/4 cup of pasta and stir.
Taste and season with salt and pepper.
Beef Tips:
Mashed Potatoes:
Heat olive oil and butter in a Dutch oven. Add beef tips and brown, working in 2 batches. Remove from pan and set aside.
Add onions to the pan with beef dripping and cook about 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute being careful not to burn. Add flour and stir to incorporate. Cook for 1 minute then add tomato paste stirring all ingredients together. Pour in stock, red wine, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Stir. Cover pot, leaving a vent and simmer beef for approximately 1 and 1/2 hour until sauce has thickened. If sauce becomes too think, a water, about 1/4 cup at a time.
Cut potatoes into large chunks. Add the potatoes to a pan, and pour the chicken broth over the top. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender, drain the potatoes, reserving cooking liquid. Place the potatoes back in the cooking pan and mash with a potato masher. Add butter, half and half, and salt and pepper, garlic powder and stir to combine. Add cooking liquid as needed to make a smooth consistency.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Put cooked beef tips along with sauce in a deep dish pie pan. Spoon over mashed potatoes and smooth to cover beef. Bake for 45 minutes until top is golden.
Sauce:
Heat oven to broil.
In a cast iron or heavy skillet, heat olive oil. Sprinkle chicken with thyme, oregano, salt and pepper. Place in hot skillet and cook on both sides until done. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.
Heat water in a large pot. Cook pasta according to package direction until al dente, being careful not to over cook.
Heat skillet on low temperature. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring for 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook for additional minute. Gently pour in crushed tomatoes and stir to incorporate cooked ingredients. Add salt, pepper and sugar and cook for 5 minutes. Add cooked spaghetti and gently stir it into the sauce. Add chicken chunks into skillet, nestling into spaghetti. Sprinkle cheese over spaghetti and chicken and place on rack in oven.
Broil chicken spaghetti until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling around edges of skillet.
Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with additional cheese and parsley if desired.
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
In a skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium high heat until done. Drain off fat.
Add prepared marinara sauce and stir until combined. Turn off heat and set aside.
Cook ravioli per package directions.
In an oven proof 11 x 14 baking dish, spread on 1/3 up of sausage mixture. Layer on cooked ravioli. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over pasta. Spread another layer of sausage sauce over cheese. Place remaining ravioli in a single layer sauce. Ladle on remaining sauce.
Sprinkle remaining mozzarella cheese over dish.
In a small bowl, mix together panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle over mozzarella cheese. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes.
Remove foil and continue cooking until ravioli bake is bubbling and slightly brown on top. Let rest for 10 minutes and serve.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 13x9 inch baking dish with nonstick spray and set aside.
In a large pot, cook spaghetti according to package directions making sure to salt water. When done, drain. Set aside.
In a large skillet, cook ground beef along with onion. When beef is no longer pink, drain off any excess fat. Add taco seasoning, diced tomatoes and green chilies (do not drain), water and tomato sauce. Mix and cook until sauce has thickened, approximately 8 minutes. Add spaghetti and mix well. Add in 1 cup of Monterrey Jack cheese and stir. Pour spaghetti mixture into prepared dish. Top with remaining Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking for 5 more minutes until cheese is melted and golden.
Remove from oven and let rest 5 minutes. Top with chopped tomatoes, chives and sour cream.
Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain. Preheat broiler.
In a 10-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until blended; cook and stir until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes (do not burn). Gradually whisk in cream, milk, Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Add pasta, chicken, bacon and jalapeÃ±o; cook and stir until heated through. Sprinkle chips over top.
Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat until chips are browned, about 30 seconds.
Note: If your family likes spicy foods, add more Cajun seasoning or jalapeÃ±o pepper.
Cavatappi is a tube-shaped pasta in the shape of a corkscrew.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
