Roger, Jordan demonstrate their extraordinary talents to all

Error to the throne

Richard and I are still getting things organized. For someone who didn't have much to bring to Missouri, we have unpacked a lot of boxes. People say that getting older requires patience and a sense of humor -- so does moving! We've had our challenges, one of which was pretty bazaar. Don't you hate it when you have been using a product you like and all of a sudden, they change it? It could be skin care, lipstick, nail polish or cleaning products. But toilets?

We bought three new toilets for our remodeled bathrooms, and since we were pleased with the ones we have in Dallas, we decided to buy the same brand and model. There are certain products you just assume will work properly. We are not certain what happened, but all three of the new toilets had inefficient bowl rinsing. Richard called their customer service and apparently she had heard this complaint before because she quickly suggested taking a hand mirror and a penny nail and poke through the holes under the rim! Can you believe that? What is more unbelievable is that Richard unsuccessfully tried it on one, giving her the benefit of the doubt. I would have said no way! He returned the toilets to Lowe's where we had purchased them for a full refund and bought another brand; I would have asked American Standard to reimburse the amount we paid Rick of SureFix for him and Richard swapping them out.

Eclipse party

The Chamber of Commerce is planning a solar eclipse party from noon to 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Jean Whitaker Downtown Park (corner of Yoakum and Main). The Chamber is asking local businesses to close from 1 to 1:30 p.m. so their employees and customers can attend the party. Hot dogs, sodas, chips and viewing glasses will be provided. Please call HB Rice at (573) 887-3555 if you have any questions.

Alumni banquet

A big event is the annual CHS alumni banquet at the VFW on Sept. 30. It is not too early to send in your reservation, and if you didn't receive the form, you can mail your name, address, email address and class year along with your check for $15 per person to CHS Alumni Association, PO Box 172, Chaffee, MO 63740. The $5 dues are optional and donations are welcome which help fund scholarships. Last year, 298 were in attendance, and we are hoping to beat that number this year.

Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or call (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

