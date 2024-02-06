Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2

NEW YORK -- A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which will broadcast the event.