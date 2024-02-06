All sections
FeaturesNovember 16, 2020

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2

NEW YORK -- A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees. The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane. The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which will broadcast the event...

Associated Press
The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, New York, is secured on a platform at Rockefeller Center on Saturday in New York.
The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, New York, is secured on a platform at Rockefeller Center on Saturday in New York.Craig Ruttle ~ Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which will broadcast the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the "Today" show Saturday.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it's especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Community
