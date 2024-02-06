Robert Sturdivant: Cape's banking pioneer -- Part 1

It is said that after business hours, "Colonel" Robert Sturdivant loved to walk down to the river and watch the steamboats come and go. He was a people person, and everyone knew him.

Arriving as a young lad of 17 on horseback from Virginia, Robert jumped into one business venture after another, some successful, some not. He first joined his brother-in-law, Edwin White, in a merchantile business. They went bankrupt in 1839.

After he dabbled in publishing the first Cape Girardeau newspaper -- The Patriot -- with White, he joined Andrew Giboney in another mercantile, "R. Sturdivant & Co." Going to New Orleans by flatboat for merchandise was one of his adventures.

As Sturdivant established more roots and gained connections, he accumulated wealth. He bought half interest in the first steam mill built in Cape Girardeau with Benjamin Horrell at the young age of 29. The firm proved successful, shipping loads of flour many places, including New Orleans.

Throughout this time, with his business ethics and determination, he paid back all the debt incurred from the 1839 bankruptcy.