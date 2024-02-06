Road to table: Wyoming's got a new app for claiming roadkill

LANDER, Wyo. -- The aroma of sizzling meat in melted butter wafts from a cast iron pan while Jaden Bales shows his favorite way to cook up the best steak cuts from a big game animal.

The deep red backstrap pieces, similar to filet mignon of beef, are organic and could hardly be more local. They're from a mule deer hit by a car just down the road from Bales's rustic home in a cottonwood grove beneath the craggy Wind River Range.

Bales was able to claim the deer thanks to a new State of Wyoming mobile app that's helping get the meat from animals killed in fender benders from road to table and in the process making roads safer for critters.

State wildlife and highway officials rolled out the app -- possibly the first of its kind in the U.S. -- this winter when Wyoming joined the 30 or so states allowing people to collect roadkill for food.

The doe was crossing U.S. 287 south of Lander early on the morning of Presidents Day just as Marta Casey was headed out in her Subaru to go snowboarding.

Jaden Bales prepares mule deer backstrap stakes in his kitchen March 3 south of Lander, Wyoming. Bales collected the deer after Lander resident Marta Casey accidentally hit it with her car. Bales used a new State of Wyoming mobile app for claiming road-killed animals to eat. Mead Gruver ~ Associated Press

She hadn't been snowboarding in years. A world traveler who'd only settled in Wyoming a year ago, little did she know she was in for a whole new experience in rural living.

"I tried to slow down and get around it," Casey said. "It was very ... yeah."

After a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper took a report and promised to shoot the injured deer, Casey was a couple runs into snowboarding when she remembered the app she heard about from Bales, whom she had just recently met.

She alerted Bales, who soon found the doe and used the app to claim it by entering the species and verifying it wasn't killed illegally.

Next thing Casey knew, Bales had hauled the doe home in his pickup truck and Casey was helping cut it up so they could hang the quarters in Bales's garage.

Jaden Bales, left, and Marta Casey stand near mule deer meat hanging in Bales's garage March 3 south of Lander, Wyoming. Mead Gruver ~ Associated Press

Wyoming's new roadkill feature within the state Department of Transportation app helps people quickly claim accidentally killed deer, elk, moose, wild bison or wild turkey after documenting the animal and reviewing the rules for collecting roadkill to eat.

Another purpose is to help people follow the rules. For safety reasons, roadkill in Wyoming may not be collected after dark, along interstate highways or in construction zones.

National parks, such as Yellowstone and Grand Teton, also are off-limits for roadkill retrieval.

Unlike in other states such as Alaska, roadkill meat in Wyoming can't be donated to anybody, including charities.

The whole carcass must be retrieved, not just the antlers or hide. In Oregon, which allows people to claim roadkill with an online form, people must surrender the head and antlers to wildlife authorities within five days but in Wyoming the whole animal is fair game.