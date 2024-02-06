By Tom Harte

This summer, the Ritz, the most famous hotel in the world, reopened its doors after a $450 million renovation.

Situated on Paris' Place VendÃ´me, where dukes and princes used to live, the accommodation is no less palatial than any royal residence, and those who are able to afford a room there (starting at more than $1,000 and running to as high as $25,000 a night) surely must feel like a king or a queen, which was the goal of the hotel's founder, Cesar Ritz.

No wonder Ernest Hemingway -- a regular guest who even took some of the credit for liberating the hotel during World War II (starting in the bar that these days bears his name) -- once observed, "When I dream of afterlife in heaven, the action always takes place in the Paris Ritz."

And it's no wonder that when in 1934, Nabisco introduced a new cracker brushed with coconut oil to make it look rich, it named it Ritz.

Though it contains nary an apple, this enhanced version of the classic Ritz Mock Apple Pie, served here ala mode, tastes exactly like the real thing. TOM HARTE

Just as the Ritz has become the most famous hotel in the world, the Ritz cracker has become arguably the most famous snack food in the world.

(Nonetheless, even though I've never stayed at the hotel, I feel fairly confident the evening turndown service does not feature an eponymous cracker placed on your pillow.)

Though the Ritz cracker may be the most popular -- and richest tasting -- of crackers, it was hardly the first. In fact, crackers were one of the first foods to be manufactured on a commercial scale in America.

Moreover, long before that, ancient Roman armies were subsisting on something called bucellatum, a rock-hard biscuit made from just flour, water and salt that is the precursor of modern crackers and not much different than the hardtack supplied to the Northern armies during the Civil War.

The Ritz cracker was a considerable improvement on all of these, even better than the saltine or soda cracker, invented in 1876 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Named after the Ritz Hotel in Paris, the most famous in the world, the Ritz cracker has become the most famous snack food in the world. TOM HARTE

Not pale or square but golden and round, the Ritz was the result of leaving out the leavening and adding more shortening to make a crisper, more buttery product.