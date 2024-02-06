Right at home: Sweet gifts for the home baker

If you've got home bakers on your holiday gift list, there are plenty of attractive and functional items on the market to help them whip up delectable goodies.

Canadian artisan Brenda Watts of Hermitage, Prince Edward Island, makes French rolling pins out of flame birch in her Cattails Woodwork studio. They look like freshly baked baguettes, as decorative as they are useful.

"I believe that beautiful things made from wood can have a purpose beyond what pleases the eye," she says. "They should bring pleasure in use." (www.etsy.com/shop/CattailsWoodwork)

Lisa Van Riper's The Humble Elephant studio in Erie, Pennsylvania, also crafts rolling pins; hers are made of maple, and are embossed to roll out patterns such as flowers, hearts, leaves or farm animals. (www.etsy.com/shop/HumbleElephant)

Get things stirred up with Macy's copper mixing bowl set from Martha Stewart Collection. Stainless steel with copper plating, the 1.5-quart, 3-quart and 5-quart bowls nest handily. (www.macys.com)