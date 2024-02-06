All sections
featuresNovember 26, 2017
Right at home: Sweet gifts for the home baker
If you've got home bakers on your holiday gift list, there are plenty of attractive and functional items on the market to help them whip up delectable goodies. Canadian artisan Brenda Watts of Hermitage, Prince Edward Island, makes French rolling pins out of flame birch in her Cattails Woodwork studio. They look like freshly baked baguettes, as decorative as they are useful...
By KIM COOK ~ Associated Press
This undated photo provided by Williams-Sonoma shows Copper hued sheet pans with a commercial-grade aluminized steel finish. The diamond pattern improves baking performance, while the copper hue is right on trend.
This undated photo provided by Williams-Sonoma shows Copper hued sheet pans with a commercial-grade aluminized steel finish. The diamond pattern improves baking performance, while the copper hue is right on trend.

If you've got home bakers on your holiday gift list, there are plenty of attractive and functional items on the market to help them whip up delectable goodies.

Canadian artisan Brenda Watts of Hermitage, Prince Edward Island, makes French rolling pins out of flame birch in her Cattails Woodwork studio. They look like freshly baked baguettes, as decorative as they are useful.

"I believe that beautiful things made from wood can have a purpose beyond what pleases the eye," she says. "They should bring pleasure in use." (www.etsy.com/shop/CattailsWoodwork)

Lisa Van Riper's The Humble Elephant studio in Erie, Pennsylvania, also crafts rolling pins; hers are made of maple, and are embossed to roll out patterns such as flowers, hearts, leaves or farm animals. (www.etsy.com/shop/HumbleElephant)

Get things stirred up with Macy's copper mixing bowl set from Martha Stewart Collection. Stainless steel with copper plating, the 1.5-quart, 3-quart and 5-quart bowls nest handily. (www.macys.com)

This undated photo provided by Williams-Sonoma shows their Nordic Ware cakelet pans inspired by Art Deco patterns. A tough commercial-grade finish makes them long-lasting performers in the baking kitchen. (Williams-Sonoma via AP)
This undated photo provided by Williams-Sonoma shows their Nordic Ware cakelet pans inspired by Art Deco patterns. A tough commercial-grade finish makes them long-lasting performers in the baking kitchen. (Williams-Sonoma via AP)
For exact measuring, Taylor Scale's glass-topped digital scale is easily cleaned, and operates with a couple of AAA batteries; a useful auto-off feature saves power. (www.target.com)

Silicone mats with printed-on measurements for pie crusts, cookies and other baked treats make it easy to form or dollop out consistently sized doughs, and they roll up for easy storage. (www.surlatable.com)

Bake a handy take-along treat with one of Norpro's "cakesicle" pans that come with a set of wooden sticks. (www.sears.com)

For bakers in tight working spaces, without room for big stand mixers and other countertop gear, consider giving Kitchenaid's powerful, all-in-one, 9-speed hand mixer. Available in silver, black, white or red, it comes with beaters, dough hooks, whisk and blending rod, so you can mix, knead, whip and blend using one appliance. A storage bag keeps everything corralled. (www.kitchenaid.com)

Fancy Flours has an array of cupcake wrappers made of laser-cut paper, in poinsettia, snowflake, animal and crown patterns. There's also a smart red and chrome shaker/dispenser for sifting out cocoa, sugar or flour. And for adding flavor or flair to baked treats, there are 6-ounce containers of crystallized rose and hibiscus flowers. (www.fancyflours.com)

This undated photo provided by HomeGoods shows peppermint wheel cake stands. Display sweet treats on one of these festive stands from HomeGoods; three sizes are available. (HomeGoods via AP)
This undated photo provided by HomeGoods shows peppermint wheel cake stands. Display sweet treats on one of these festive stands from HomeGoods; three sizes are available. (HomeGoods via AP)

Present the sweet treats on a fun cake stand painted to look like a peppermint candy; Homegoods has them in three sizes in festive red and white. (www.homegoods.com)

Community
