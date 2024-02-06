Right at Home: Resetting for new year with soothing decor

After an anxiety-filled 2020 and during the continuing pandemic, many of us are looking to our homes for nearly everything: a place to work, study, sleep, eat, exercise. And don't forget unwind.

Homes these days can offer calm and relaxation, designers say. Whether that means a decor refresh or a few small additions, they suggest some easy ways to create a more restful home space for 2021.

Think both big and small as you assess your rooms, says John Eason, an interior designer in New York.

"The feeling of a soothing room comes not only from the overall effect and aesthetic, but from key details," he says.

New "cozy"

This image provided by Marrimor Objects shows Marrimor pillows. The collection features toss pillows that combine two different but equally soft materials like boucle, wool, velvet and faux fur. (Carl Ostberg/Marrimor Objects via AP)

Don't be limited by conventional ideas of what makes a space cozy, Eason says: "Metal and stone are as comforting for their sturdy dependability as wood is for its flex and give. Deep, rich colors can be as relaxing as cheerful, bright ones."

Sustainably produced textiles and environmentally friendly paints with velvety finishes can lend a healthy and comfortable vibe.

Find apps that play calming music and relaxing stories, or YouTube videos of crackling fireplaces or lapping waters.

Aromatherapy candles and diffusers wafting scents of nature, or baked goodies, are easy additions, as are soft toss pillows where you'll be binge-watching.

In recent years, the Danish word "hygge" came to describe the concept of coziness. The Welsh have their own apt term: "cwtch." Pronounced "kutch," it loosely references both cozy nooks and extra warm hugs.

Follow your own taste

Create your easy-living vibe based on your own sense of balance, harmony and good energy, says Leigh Spicher, national design director for Atlanta-based home builder Ashton Woods. That's especially true now when guests are discouraged because of safety concerns.

"The best way to design a restful, relaxing home is to make it about you and the people you live with," she advises.