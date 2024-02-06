RIGHT AT HOME

While it seems like white, gray and other cool neutrals have taken over many shelter magazines and blogs in the past few seasons, there's starting to be little rise in temperature.

Here and there, dollops of hothouse pink, sultry red and sunset orange are showing up in decorative accessories, rugs and upholstery.

Misty Yeomans, PPG's color marketing manager for Glidden paint, said a recent company survey found red is one of the most popular paint colors. That may be because of its range.

"Each red can give off different impressions," she said. "A dark red implies sophistication, whereas bright red can be considered more powerful and romantic."

Designers like Amanda Nisbet, Mark D. Sikes and Jessica McClendon have called Benjamin Moore's Exotic Red, Sherwin-Williams' Heartthrob, and Farrow and Ball's Rectory Red among their favorite versions.

This photo shows PPG Paints' Red Gumball paint color on the wall of a room. Red Gumball packs a stylish punch; use on an accent wall or go all out and do the whole room. The vibrancy of these type of colors works well in any room. PPG Paints ~ Associated Press

"Lighter reds -- like pinks -- are often thought of as more youthful," says Yeomans.

That may partly explain the ubiquity of millennial pink, which has shown a lot of stamina over several decor cycles. But there are some new kids on the block.

"Looking ahead to 2018, we're seeing a shift toward burgundy, and oranges are becoming brighter," said Dee Schlotter, PPG's senior color marketing manager.

Orange hues like Olympic Paints' Orange Poppy and PPG Paints' Caramelized Orange are cheerful and contemporary, she said.

Corals are also starting to emerge as a transition from the pinks, reports Yeomans, noting Glidden's Coral Beach and Roseland as examples.