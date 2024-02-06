Right at home

Not long ago, the only homes in which you'd see big, bold art hanging on the walls tended to be those of serious collectors. For everyone else, filling up a blank space meant going with something attractively innocuous that didn't jangle with the sofa color.

But something exciting is happening; we're losing our trepidation over hanging larger wall art with more impact.

"Personal platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, and online forums like Core77 and Dezeen have made it really easy for people to find and share pictures of things they love," said Alyson Liss-Pobiner of the New York firm Dineen Architecture + Design. (www.dineenarchitecture.com)

This undated photo shows a a New York living room designed by Drake/Anderson, where large scale art plays a starring role in the dÃƒÂ©cor scheme. "An interior never looks finished without art," says Caleb Anderson. "Its use in a room adds dynamism more than any other element. Artwork establishes mood, defines personality, and impacts emotion." (Lauren Silberman, Drake/Anderson via AP)

"I really love using Instagram to share our own work, and images that we find beautiful, interesting and inspiring," she said. "As a result, images of designer projects have become much more accessible and reach much larger audiences."

Caleb Anderson, principal at Drake Anderson Interiors in New York, said a room doesn't look finished without art.

This shows a room designed by Dineen at the Kips Bay Decorator's Showhouse in New York. Alyson Liss-Pobiner of Dineen says homeowners should consider playing with unconventional room layouts when they want to introduce large-scale art. Liss-Pobiner and the team at Dineen centered this large David Maisel photograph from Yancey Richardson Gallery over a credenza by Patrick Weder and kept the styling with accessories and objects minimal, in their Kips Bay Showhouse space.

"Artwork establishes mood, defines personality and impacts emotion," he says. It can connect furnishings and architecture, and draw people into a space.

"Oversize pieces work particularly well above a sofa or bed," he said. "Large art makes an impactful statement in an entry or at the end of a long corridor, making the otherwise void hall an interesting destination of its own." (www.drakeanderson.com)

Large-format work can create focus points throughout a home, making an impression "without creating a lot of visual noise," Liss-Pobiner said.

When you're positioning large art, she said, don't be afraid to try something different.