Riding out the storm

Life is filled with storms. No one or nothing escapes their bitter sting, and it's how we deal with the storms we face, that makes the difference. As I sat in a local restaurant, about to lift the forkful of Chinese food to my lips, I heard an awesome statement coming from a neighboring table. A young man was dining with, evidently, his grandmother. "Just ride it out, grandma," the boy said. Grandmother was pouring out her grief concerning a matter that was causing a lot of family discord. The advice, "just ride it out," struck a chord of value within me, because the youth was only around twenty years of age.

How many of us, try to read from a blank slate, accidently run into an unseen wall, or just experience a period of hardship, fear or frustration? It seems to be a period in which everything is falling apart. All appears to be going wrong? I think that most all of us experience such times, but how do we deal with the unpleasant, the shocking news or unpleasant encounters? Do we keep arguing, fighting, or dwelling on it, before it's good that the challenge is resolved? Do we quit, or manage the best we can, for now? Do we step back and wait for the winds to subside and the waves to weaken before we expect a solution? It's difficult to ride it out. We want things to be accomplished, right now. The season, however, is not always, yet here, for our storm to be over and for our lesson to be learned. It may not be time for us to experience smooth waters again.

Living within our fast-paced society, today, makes it more difficult, than ever, to just ride things out. Being in a hurry and rushing from one thing to another does not allow for the preparation, patience and in-depth thinking we crave. We forgo the tenacity that is necessary, to wait, see, and strengthen ourselves for what may happen, if we just give it space. We ought to take, periods to be alone so that we can re-group to figure things out, and to decide whether to take action or accept the situation. Life is full of surprises. Quote author, Eminem says "The truth is you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride and nothing is guaranteed."