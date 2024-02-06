Riding out the storm

Life is filled with storms. No one or nothing escapes their bitter sting, and it's how we deal with the storms we face, that makes the difference. As I sat in a local restaurant, about to lift the forkful of Chinese food to my lips, I heard an awesome statement coming from a neighboring table. A young man was dining with, evidently, his grandmother. "Just ride it out, grandma," the boy said. Grandmother was pouring out her grief concerning a matter that was causing a lot of family discord. The advice, "just ride it out," struck a chord of value within me, because the youth was only around twenty years of age.
How many of us, try to read from a blank slate, accidently run into an unseen wall, or just experience a period of hardship, fear or frustration? It seems to be a period in which everything is falling apart. All appears to be going wrong? I think that most all of us experience such times, but how do we deal with the unpleasant, the shocking news or unpleasant encounters? Do we keep arguing, fighting, or dwelling on it, before it's good that the challenge is resolved? Do we quit, or manage the best we can, for now? Do we step back and wait for the winds to subside and the waves to weaken before we expect a solution? It's difficult to ride it out. We want things to be accomplished, right now. The season, however, is not always, yet here, for our storm to be over and for our lesson to be learned. It may not be time for us to experience smooth waters again.
Living within our fast-paced society, today, makes it more difficult, than ever, to just ride things out. Being in a hurry and rushing from one thing to another does not allow for the preparation, patience and in-depth thinking we crave. We forgo the tenacity that is necessary, to wait, see, and strengthen ourselves for what may happen, if we just give it space. We ought to take, periods to be alone so that we can re-group to figure things out, and to decide whether to take action or accept the situation. Life is full of surprises. Quote author, Eminem says "The truth is you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride and nothing is guaranteed."
To "ride it out" means to continue to exist during a difficult situation and until it ends, without serious harm (Cambridge Dictionary). Everyone desires to withstand the bad times in life so we have to learn how. If a ship rides out during an occasion of bad weather, rather than to fight against the fierce, forceful waves, it floats during the storm until the winds retreat. Then the vessel forges ahead. Consequently the ship rides out the storm and it incurs no serious damage. The same principle can apply to the challenges and difficult times that occur in our lives. We all have our bad and good moments and it's up to us to figure out what will work the best in each situation. Often it's better to, just keep our cool, let our worries ride, and see what happens.
Christian Scripture offers remedies for keeping our spirits up, our fears at bay and endure. To depend on God is a major solution when we're having to face and tolerate the bad. To let go and let God is a major prescription for me as I attempt to find answers to my challenges, problems and, could be, worries. I try to listen to Psalm 46:10 when it quotes, "Be still and know that I am God" It's my reminder to be still and remain quiet for a moment.
Although our temper often flares, and we want to, get even, we only make the situation worse. It's, often, that we are being overly sensitive, having a bad day or we're already feeling rejected. If we're puzzled as how the disagreement, or the perceived slight, should be handled--then it may be best that we heed the boy's words and "Just let it ride."