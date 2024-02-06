Rick Caruso is the outsider L.A. needs as mayor

A supporter of my organization sent a video he made driving around in downtown Los Angeles.

Homelessness and crime are rampant. It is shocking to see the social chaos prevailing in one of America's major cities. It is a hard pill to swallow to see the streets of downtown Los Angeles teeming with homelessness.

The crisis is defining the current race for the new mayor of Los Angeles. One candidate, Karen Bass, is the quintessential insider. She is a six-term Democratic congresswoman, former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and former speaker of California state assembly.

The full gamut of the Democratic establishment has endorsed Bass -- including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton.

Running against Bass is billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Caruso is pouring tens of millions of his own funds into the race. Latest tally is that he has spent $81 million, compared with Bass's $11 million.

And it is making a difference. Last month, Caruso was 15 points behind. But now polls show him ahead by a few points.

Homelessness is a statewide phenomenon in California, with the state accounting for half of all homelessness in the country. Per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are now 161,548 homeless in California. Number two in the nation is New York with 91,217; and third is Florida with 27,487.

Los Angeles County, with 69,000 homeless, exceeds the third and fourth highest states together, Florida and Texas.

Caruso is an outsider, doer and pragmatist.

He wants to spend $843 million in one year to provide immediately 30,000 shelter beds in existing structures and initiate a longer-term plan of low-cost housing. He says this can be done without raising taxes by cutting waste and using his business experience to get work done efficiently.

Bass would spend a third as much and does not promise to not raise taxes.

Caruso's background touches me somewhat personally.