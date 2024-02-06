Rich in Christ

1 Corinthians 1:5 reads, "... in every way you were enriched in him."

"Him" here is a reference to Jesus. To be "enriched" is to be abundantly supplied. The difference between rich and enriched is the difference between chocolate ice-cream and chocolate ice-cream with brownies, chocolate chunks, covered in chocolate syrup and topped with chocolate whip cream. One is good; the other is abundantly good.

When we are not experiencing the riches of Jesus in our lives, not only do we miss out on his favor, but so does everyone with whom we have influence. When the church is not living out of the riches of Christ, not only does the local church miss out on what God has for them, the community where they are situated misses out.

God grants his favor to people and churches, so through them he can enrich everyone they touch.

Like the family not realizing the riches they possessed when they sold the bowl, many do not realize that in every way they were enriched. But, when this promise of 1 Corinthians is received, there is an incredible wealth to act on and live by.