Rich in Christ

By Robert Hurtgen
In March 2013, NBC news published a story about a family from New York that purchased a bowl at a garage sale for $3. The ceramic bowl, about 5 inches in diameter with a saw-tooth pattern etched around the outside, turned out to be 1,000 years old, originating from the Northern Song Dynasty which ruled China from 960 to 1127.
Eventually the bowl was delivered to the Sotheby's auction house in New York where it sold. The family who sold the bowl at their garage sale did not realize the riches that they had.
Often those who follow Jesus today do not realize the riches afforded to them by him. Not riches in a monetary sense, but rather riches in what makes life full and eternity real. He grants riches in faith to live guiltlessly. He gives riches that enable endurance by faith when life moves in a direction unexpectedly. He gives the rich promise that God is faithful even when we are faithless.
1 Corinthians 1:5 reads, "... in every way you were enriched in him."
"Him" here is a reference to Jesus. To be "enriched" is to be abundantly supplied. The difference between rich and enriched is the difference between chocolate ice-cream and chocolate ice-cream with brownies, chocolate chunks, covered in chocolate syrup and topped with chocolate whip cream. One is good; the other is abundantly good.
When we are not experiencing the riches of Jesus in our lives, not only do we miss out on his favor, but so does everyone with whom we have influence. When the church is not living out of the riches of Christ, not only does the local church miss out on what God has for them, the community where they are situated misses out.
God grants his favor to people and churches, so through them he can enrich everyone they touch.
Like the family not realizing the riches they possessed when they sold the bowl, many do not realize that in every way they were enriched. But, when this promise of 1 Corinthians is received, there is an incredible wealth to act on and live by.
