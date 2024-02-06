Rich history comes to life at Apple Creek Presbyterian Church

Two centuries ago, a little band of Scotch-Irish pioneers of the Presbyterian faith came from North Carolina, through the Cumberland Gap, and crossed the Mississippi River at Moccasin Spring aboard Mr. Green's ferry. They established the Apple Creek Presbyterian Church in a shady grove, just a half-mile east of Pocahontas to launch their mission.

In 1821, the Rev. Soloman Gidding from Washington, Missouri, served as their first pastor. At first, all Gidding had on which to address his group was a 2-foot-high native rock. As the flock of believers grew, they assembled a log church in 1822. Two more times the Presbyterians rebuilt, ending with the present church nestled on the same hillside since 1873.

Besides an Irish-Scotch membership, the doors opened wide to include a Native American, Sampson W. Burch of the Choctaw tribe, on March 15, 1840. Also "Lawson, a colored man, who had been a Methodist ... was received into the communion of the church on March 12, 1843."

The members were patriotic pioneers. Resting in the beautifully maintained church cemetery are four Revolutionary War soldiers. Before coming west, these veterans volunteered in their youth to help obtain our freedom from the British.

The first Revolutionary soldier buried in the historic cemetery is John Cochran, born in Ireland, 1755. He enlisted in 1777 and fought at Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Charleston South Carolina, where he was taken prisoner. Upon parole and discharge, he moved to Cape Girardeau County to live with his son after the death of his wife in North Carolina. Pvt. Cochran died in 1834.

Gravestone of Alexander McLain. Submitted

Alexander McLain volunteered in 1777 with the Continental Army as a rifleman. He saw action at King's Mountain before moving to Missouri. McLain's slave, Peter, is buried next to him in the cemetery.