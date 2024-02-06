Rhubarb season has begun

One of the many special gifts of spring is new-crop rhubarb. Early in the season it is still young and tender, sweet yet slightly tart and so very delicious.

There are so many different ways to use rhubarb, I had a hard time narrowing down the many recipes I found to use it. But I managed to select a few that I think you’ll enjoy.

Even if you think you don’t like rhubarb, go ahead and give it a try. Over the years I have tried to get my husband to like rhubarb, but he is still a naysayer, and in the past he would call my mother’s rhubarb pie “celery pie” due to the stalks and how it looks.

I hope you give these recipes a try and enjoy!

Rhubarb Blueberry Bars

A tangy treat, perfect for using your bounty of rhubarb! Other berries can be used as an equal swap (3 cups strawberries, 3 cups raspberries, etc).

3 cups rhubarb cut into 1-inch pieces

3 cups blueberries

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup sugar

4 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cup uncooked quick cooking oats (not instant)

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cups softened butter

1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoons salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine rhubarb, blueberries and lemon juice in a large saucepan and cook over medium heat until rhubarb is softened. No added liquid is needed as the water from the rhubarb and blueberries will come out naturally.

In a small bowl, combine sugar and cornstarch. Mix well to break up the lumps of cornstarch. Set aside.

While rhubarb and blueberries are cooking, begin making the crust. Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, butter, baking soda and salt together in a bowl until well mixed and crumbly. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of crust to be used as a topping. Grease a 13×9-inch pan with cooking spray. Press remaining crust mixture into the pan in an even layer. Set aside.

When rhubarb and blueberries are softened, use a potato masher to mash and smooth out the larger chunks. Once bigger pieces are broken up, mix in the sugar/cornstarch mixture. Continue to stir until thickened.

Once mixture is thickened, pour over crust. Top with reserved crust mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Tips: Mixing the sugar and cornstarch together will prevent lumps of cornstarch in your mixture.

The bars will puff up considerably, so don’t be alarmed when you open the oven to take out the bars. They will be a bit jiggly. That’s OK! They are done! When they cool, they’ll “deflate” a bit and set up nicely.

Source: www.tastykitchen.com

Rhubarb Slush

8 cups chopped rhubarb

6 cups water

1 can frozen pink lemonade concentrate or your choice of juice

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup strawberry gelatin powder

About 1/2 cup sugar, to taste (taste the drink after adding the gelatin and before adding any sugar)

Additional can of frozen concentrate of your choice such as berry, orange-pineapple, optional

Bring rhubarb and water to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until rhubarb is soft and tender.

Place colander over large bowl. Pour rhubarb and juice into colander. Allow 30 minutes to drain.

Discard rhubarb.

Add the rest of the ingredients. (If the juice is cold you might want to reheat it to dissolve the gelatin powder. Pour into ice cream pail, freeze and stir every hour until slushy (or just every once in a while if you are too busy). Let it freeze completely and enjoy a taste of summer in the middle of the winter.

To Serve: Scoop into punch bowl or pitcher until half full and fill the rest with regular or diet lemon-lime soda or soda water or fill glass with half slush and half ginger ale. I scrape the frozen slush with a large spoon or ice cream scoop without thawing all of it if I'm only making one or two drinks.

Tips: If you like your drink sweeter, you can substitute half the rhubarb for strawberries — tastes awesome as well. Some people cook 8 cups of rhubarb with 3 cups of water and then blend it all together to get more fiber instead of straining and discarding the rhubarb. You have to try a few different ways and flavors to see which one you prefer. I find the rhubarb and the strawberry gelatin one to be the easiest and the brightest looking. You can also process rhubarb punch in jars (without the soda of course) and serve as a cold drink or add to other juice.

Source: www.edieseveryday.blogspot.com

Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

Use your own fresh rhubarb, hit up a farmers market or find a neighbor who will trade stalks for the recipe.

3 cups sliced fresh or frozen rhubarb

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 cup butter, melted

Batter:

1/4 cup butter, melted

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup 2% milk

Sweetened whipped cream, optional

Place rhubarb in a greased 10-inch cast-iron or other heavy ovenproof skillet. Combine sugar, flour and nutmeg; sprinkle over rhubarb. Drizzle with butter. For batter, in a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until blended. Beat in the egg. Combine the flour, baking powder, nutmeg and salt. Gradually add to egg mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

Spread over rhubarb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Loosen edge immediately and invert onto a serving dish. Serve warm. If desired, serve with whipped cream.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com

Becky’s Rhubarb Braid

1 puff pastry sheet, defrosted

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons sugar

2 cups fine chopped rhubarb (3/8 inch)

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Dash of nutmeg

Egg wash made from 1 egg and 3 teaspoons of water

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

3-4 teaspoons half & half

1 scant tablespoon of rhubarb sauce

Splash of vanilla

Preheat oven to 350.

On a piece of parchment paper, roll out the pastry a little with a rolling pin. On the long sides of the pastry, cut strips.

In a small bowl, blend the cream cheese with the 2 tablespoons sugar. Spread the cream cheese mixture down the middle of the pastry.

In a bowl, add the rhubarb, sugar, cornstarch and nutmeg; stir to blend. Add the rhubarb mixture to the top of cream cheese layer.

Starting on one end, start braiding, crossing each strip over the other till you get to the end. Place the braid, including the parchment paper on a baking sheet. Brush with the egg wash.

Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes.

Mix the icing ingredients and spoon it down the middle of the braid.

Source: www.thefarmstandkitchen.com

Rhubarb Butter

An easy five-ingredient rhubarb butter recipe using all natural ingredients.

4 stalks of rhubarb (about 4 cups)

1 apple, cored and cut into chunks

1/2 cup honey

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Puree together the apple and rhubarb until smooth in your food processor or Vitamix. Pour apple/rhubarb mixture into a pot and mix in honey, vanilla and cinnamon.

Bring mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce to simmer and continue to stir every four to five minutes or so. Cook for about 15 to 20 minutes or until desired consistency is reached.

Pour into jar, (if canning, do your canning thing) and allow to cool. Store in the fridge.

Find it online: www.thefarmstandkitchen.com

Rhubarb Cookies

Bright pink bits of rhubarb peek out from these pretty cookies, which are tangy, tart, and lightly sweet all at once. The sour cream adds a smoothness that makes each bite a pleasure. With their soft, light-as-air texture, they practically melt in your mouth.

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

3/4 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups rhubarb, diced

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar together with an electric mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat to combine. Beat in the sour cream and vanilla, making sure all the ingredients are well combined.

Add 1/3 of the flour mixture and beat until combined. Add another 1/3 of the flour mixture and repeat until all the ingredients are combined. Stir in the rhubarb.