Rhubarb season has begun

One of the many special gifts of spring is new-crop rhubarb. Early in the season it is still young and tender, sweet yet slightly tart and so very delicious.
There are so many different ways to use rhubarb, I had a hard time narrowing down the many recipes I found to use it. But I managed to select a few that I think you’ll enjoy.
Even if you think you don’t like rhubarb, go ahead and give it a try. Over the years I have tried to get my husband to like rhubarb, but he is still a naysayer, and in the past he would call my mother’s rhubarb pie “celery pie” due to the stalks and how it looks.
I hope you give these recipes a try and enjoy!
A tangy treat, perfect for using your bounty of rhubarb! Other berries can be used as an equal swap (3 cups strawberries, 3 cups raspberries, etc).
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine rhubarb, blueberries and lemon juice in a large saucepan and cook over medium heat until rhubarb is softened. No added liquid is needed as the water from the rhubarb and blueberries will come out naturally.
In a small bowl, combine sugar and cornstarch. Mix well to break up the lumps of cornstarch. Set aside.
While rhubarb and blueberries are cooking, begin making the crust. Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, butter, baking soda and salt together in a bowl until well mixed and crumbly. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of crust to be used as a topping. Grease a 13×9-inch pan with cooking spray. Press remaining crust mixture into the pan in an even layer. Set aside.
When rhubarb and blueberries are softened, use a potato masher to mash and smooth out the larger chunks. Once bigger pieces are broken up, mix in the sugar/cornstarch mixture. Continue to stir until thickened.
Once mixture is thickened, pour over crust. Top with reserved crust mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Tips: Mixing the sugar and cornstarch together will prevent lumps of cornstarch in your mixture.
The bars will puff up considerably, so don’t be alarmed when you open the oven to take out the bars. They will be a bit jiggly. That’s OK! They are done! When they cool, they’ll “deflate” a bit and set up nicely.
Source: www.tastykitchen.com
Bring rhubarb and water to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until rhubarb is soft and tender.
Place colander over large bowl. Pour rhubarb and juice into colander. Allow 30 minutes to drain.
Discard rhubarb.
Add the rest of the ingredients. (If the juice is cold you might want to reheat it to dissolve the gelatin powder. Pour into ice cream pail, freeze and stir every hour until slushy (or just every once in a while if you are too busy). Let it freeze completely and enjoy a taste of summer in the middle of the winter.
To Serve: Scoop into punch bowl or pitcher until half full and fill the rest with regular or diet lemon-lime soda or soda water or fill glass with half slush and half ginger ale. I scrape the frozen slush with a large spoon or ice cream scoop without thawing all of it if I'm only making one or two drinks.
Tips: If you like your drink sweeter, you can substitute half the rhubarb for strawberries — tastes awesome as well. Some people cook 8 cups of rhubarb with 3 cups of water and then blend it all together to get more fiber instead of straining and discarding the rhubarb. You have to try a few different ways and flavors to see which one you prefer. I find the rhubarb and the strawberry gelatin one to be the easiest and the brightest looking. You can also process rhubarb punch in jars (without the soda of course) and serve as a cold drink or add to other juice.
Source: www.edieseveryday.blogspot.com
Use your own fresh rhubarb, hit up a farmers market or find a neighbor who will trade stalks for the recipe.
Batter:
Place rhubarb in a greased 10-inch cast-iron or other heavy ovenproof skillet. Combine sugar, flour and nutmeg; sprinkle over rhubarb. Drizzle with butter. For batter, in a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until blended. Beat in the egg. Combine the flour, baking powder, nutmeg and salt. Gradually add to egg mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.
Spread over rhubarb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Loosen edge immediately and invert onto a serving dish. Serve warm. If desired, serve with whipped cream.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Icing:
Preheat oven to 350.
On a piece of parchment paper, roll out the pastry a little with a rolling pin. On the long sides of the pastry, cut strips.
In a small bowl, blend the cream cheese with the 2 tablespoons sugar. Spread the cream cheese mixture down the middle of the pastry.
In a bowl, add the rhubarb, sugar, cornstarch and nutmeg; stir to blend. Add the rhubarb mixture to the top of cream cheese layer.
Starting on one end, start braiding, crossing each strip over the other till you get to the end. Place the braid, including the parchment paper on a baking sheet. Brush with the egg wash.
Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes.
Mix the icing ingredients and spoon it down the middle of the braid.
Source: www.thefarmstandkitchen.com
An easy five-ingredient rhubarb butter recipe using all natural ingredients.
Puree together the apple and rhubarb until smooth in your food processor or Vitamix. Pour apple/rhubarb mixture into a pot and mix in honey, vanilla and cinnamon.
Bring mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce to simmer and continue to stir every four to five minutes or so. Cook for about 15 to 20 minutes or until desired consistency is reached.
Pour into jar, (if canning, do your canning thing) and allow to cool. Store in the fridge.
Find it online: www.thefarmstandkitchen.com
Bright pink bits of rhubarb peek out from these pretty cookies, which are tangy, tart, and lightly sweet all at once. The sour cream adds a smoothness that makes each bite a pleasure. With their soft, light-as-air texture, they practically melt in your mouth.
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar together with an electric mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat to combine. Beat in the sour cream and vanilla, making sure all the ingredients are well combined.
Add 1/3 of the flour mixture and beat until combined. Add another 1/3 of the flour mixture and repeat until all the ingredients are combined. Stir in the rhubarb.
Drop rough tablespoons of batter onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges of the cookies start to brown and the tops of the cookies get a little color. Let cool slightly, then remove to a rack to cool completely.
Source: www.today.com/recipes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch or 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. Set aside.
In a bowl add the flour, oats, brown sugar and cinnamon. Mix to combine. Cut in the butter till crumbly. Press half of the crumb mixture in the prepared pan, evenly. Add the rhubarb.
In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, milk and vanilla. Whisk and cook over medium heat till thickened, remove from heat and pour over the rhubarb. Sprinkle evenly with the remaining crumb mixture. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and serve warm with ice cream, if desired. Serves eight.
Source: www.thefarmstandkitchen.com
For the Crust/Topping:
For the Filling:
Note: To substitute fresh strawberries for the gelatin, decrease the rhubarb to 3 cups, add 1 to 2 cups of chopped fresh strawberries, and 3 tablespoons corn starch in place of the gelatin. Coat the rhubarb-strawberry mixture with the corn starch and sugar before layering it on.
Preheat the oven to 350-degrees.
In a mixer bowl, combine flour, brown sugar and pecans on low. Add cut butter and mix on low until mixture becomes coarse crumbs.
Pour half of the crust mixture into the bottom of a parchment-lined 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Press it down to create the crust.
Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until it just starts to be a tiny bit golden on the edges.
In a medium-sized bowl, coat the rhubarb with the gelatin and 1/2 cup of the sugar. (See note above if you want to substitute fresh strawberries.) Set aside.
In the mixer bowl, combine room temperature cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla. Mix at medium speed until well-blended.
Pour the cream cheese mixture over the partially-baked crust, and spread it evenly.
Sprinkle the coated rhubarb/strawberry mixture over the cream cheese (be aware that the cream cheese mixture is soft, so you won't be able to do a lot of spreading without getting it all mixed up). Top with the remaining crust mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Until the edges are brown and bubbling, and the center is still kind of wobbly when you shake it, but not too wobbly.
Cool on a cooling rack for about an hour, then refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Cut into bars, and enjoy!
Source: www.bekicookscakesblog.blogspot.com
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square pan. Pour chopped rhubarb in the bottom.
In a bowl combine flour, granulated sugar, milk, melted butter, baking powder, salt and vanilla extract. Stir until smooth. Pour over rhubarb and spread evenly.
In another bowl, combine powdered sugar and cornstarch. Scoop mixture evenly over top of rhubarb and batter mixture. Pour water over top.
Bake for 1 hour. Remove from oven, cool and serve.
Top with whipped cream or ice cream. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.hoteatsandcoolreads.com
Filling:
Meringue:
In a small bowl, combine flour, salt and sugar; cut in shortening until crumbly. Combine egg and vinegar; sprinkle over crumb mixture. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork until a ball forms. Cover and chill for 1 hour or until easy to handle.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond edge of plate; flute edges.
Place rhubarb in crust. Whisk the sugar, flour, salt, egg yolks and cream; pour over rhubarb. Bake at 350 degrees until filling is set and the pie jiggles when gently shaken, 50-60 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine 4 teaspoons sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Cool to room temperature.
In a small bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar until frothy. Add cornstarch mixture; beat on high until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, on high until stiff glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved.
Spread evenly over hot filling, sealing edges to crust. Bake until meringue is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Store in the refrigerator.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com
Old fashioned rhubarb cake with butter sauce. This rhubarb cake is made in a 9 x 13 pan and is a perfect easy dessert for a potluck or picnic.
For the cake:
For the butter sauce:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the diced rhubarb, milk and melted butter. Stir just until combined.
Pour the batter into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Remove from the oven and cool.
To make the butter sauce, combine the butter sugar and cream in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and boil for 1 minute stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
To serve, cut pieces of cake and serve with a generous amount of warm butter sauce. The sauce can be gently reheated on the stove or in the microwave if necessary.
Notes: To use frozen rhubarb: thaw the rhubarb first and let any excess liquid drain off. Don’t squeeze any liquid out, just drain what naturally thaws out of the rhubarb.
Source: www.chocolatewithgrace.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
