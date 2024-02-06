Rhubarb is in season; here are some recipes that use rhubarb

Fresh rhubarb is in season and now is the perfect time to enjoy this fresh, tender, and delicious vegetable.
My parents grew rhubarb, and mom always made pies for us when we were together as a family. She made a traditional two-crust pie with sugar and a top crust, and she would also make her mother's recipe, which was a rhubarb custard pie, and it was best chilled from the refrigerator. This brings back so many great memories.
Most recipes that call for rhubarb are sweets, and you seldom see recipes using rhubarb in a savory manner. So today, I will try to mix things up a bit and find a few savory uses for this delicious spring gift from the garden.
Savory rhubarb chicken recipe to celebrate spring. Tender chicken thighs smothered in a delicious sweet and sour sauce.
Preparations: Halve the red onions and slice them thinly. Slice the garlic cloves thinly as well. Skin the chicken and divide the chicken legs at the joint, if necessary. Clean and peel the rhubarb, then chop it into small pieces.
Fry chicken: Heat the olive oil in a thick-bottomed or nonstick pot and fry the chicken pieces until golden brown all over, about five minutes per side. Don't try to move the chicken pieces during the first five minutes, the meat will stick to the pan. Once it is browned, you will be able to turn it easily. Take them out of the pan and set aside.
Cook vegetables: Fry the onions and garlic without adding any extra oil to the pan for about five minutes, stirring often. Add a splash of water, if the onions start to stick. Add the pepper and turmeric and fry shortly while stirring all the time. Add the chopped tomatoes and let them cook for two to three minutes.
Simmer: Add the honey, lime juice, and chopped rhubarb. Return the chicken back to the pan and add the chicken stock. Bring to a boil, turn the heat down, and simmer on medium-low heat and uncovered for about 1 Â¼ hour, stirring from time to time.
Adjust the taste with salt and maybe more honey or lime juice if you find that necessary.
Source: whereismyspoon.co/chicken-with-rhubarb-sauce/#recipe
Cut rhubarb into 1/2-inch pieces and place in the pie shell.
Mix together sugar, flour, butter, vanilla, salt, eggs and milk. Beat until blended. Pour over rhubarb.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes until custard is set and crust is browned.
Serve at room temperature or cold from the refrigerator. Refrigerate any leftovers.
Source: from the Powell Family Recipe Collection, 1986 edition, submitted by Marilyn Kinsey.
Combine water and rhubarb in a small saucepan. Cook until rhubarb is soft and tender. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Add gelatin and remove from the heat. Stir until dissolved. Stir in pineapple and juice.
At this point you can add some chopped pecans into the salad or wait and put them on top.
Pour mixture into a serving dish. Refrigerate until firm and ready to serve.
You can garnish the top with whipped topping and halved strawberries or pecans, or however you desire.
Source: This is a very old recipe handed down by my Aunt Anna Mae Powell. The source is unknown.
Rhubarb Cookies are a fun twist to traditional oatmeal cookies that make a soft and chewy cookie with a wonderful flavor. Enjoy this rhubarb cookie recipe as is or topped with a cream cheese frosting.
Cream Cheese Frosting: (optional)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, butter, and egg together. Add flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Beat well until dough forms. Add diced rhubarb and mix again.
Using a 1-inch cookie dough scoop, form balls of dough and place them on a greased cookie sheet.
Bake cookies for 12 to 14 minutes or until baked through. Allow cooling on cookie sheet for five minutes. Then place on a rack until cool completely before frosting.
Frosting Directions: Beat the cream cheese and the butter until combined and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add milk as needed to get a spreadable consistency.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/rhubarb-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0PjquGhcQ1xn2zbkhXZFjM8eoRUsTXlYsF2pPK7Fb4GUVISicCTsCMNVk
This is a sweet, tangy salad with slightly wilted spinach. It comes together super fast and easy, with great results!
Arrange the spinach leaves on a platter.
Place the rhubarb in a skillet with enough water to cover by 1-inch; add the sugar. Bring the rhubarb to a gentle boil over medium-low heat and simmer until the sugar has dissolved and the rhubarb is lightly cooked, about 2 minutes. Remove the rhubarb with a slotted spoon and distribute over the spinach.
Stir the vinegar into the liquid left in the skillet, raise heat to medium, and bring to a boil. Return heat to medium-low and cook until the liquid has reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, whisk in the olive oil, and pour the hot dressing over the spinach and rhubarb to wilt the lettuce. Divide salad between 2 plates; serve warm.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/214108/rhubarb-spinach-salad/
These easy rhubarb bars only require an oatmeal crumb base and a sweet and tangy cooked rhubarb filling, making a soft rhubarb bar that is nicely textured and has the perfect balance of sweet and tangy!
For the Rhubarb filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the ingredients for the crumb topping in a medium sized mixing bowl, mixing until only coarse crumbs remain.
Combine the chopped rhubarb, sugar, cornstarch and water in a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat stirring frequently. Allow to cook for 5-10 minutes until the mixture is clear and the rhubarb has softened (keep stirring occasionally while cooking). Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract, then allow to cool for 10 minutes, until no longer hot and the mixture has thickened a little more.
Press all but 2/3 cup of the oatmeal crumbs into the bottom of a greased or parchment lined 8 by 8 inch baking dish, ensuring no cracks remain. Pour the warm rhubarb filling over the oatmeal crumb base, then sprinkle the remaining crumbs over top.
Bake the rhubarb bars in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes until golden on the bottom and the filling and crumb topping has set. Cool completely before cutting, then enjoy!
Note: If you prefer, you can also blend the rhubarb filling after it has cooled a little. This will result in a smoother filling but is optional.
Source: www.thismomcooks.com/2023/05/02/amish-oatmeal-rhubarb-bars-with-crumb-topping/?fbclid=IwAR3b6gTIcHRVgcYqI0p7ypLrlfLaQqEJnKmDNUwxXvg4DAG3k5NcgnHRCHw
Very good with baked chicken or pork chops and it is a nice addition to ice cream, pound cake, or all by itself. You can substitute any berries for the strawberries.
Stir brown sugar, rhubarb, strawberries, vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg together in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until relish thickens, about 30 minutes. Cool, transfer to a sealable container, and store in the refrigerator.
Note: To thicken the relish more quickly add 1/4 teaspoon cornstarch.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/237517/big-rays-rhubarb-relish-recipe/
Rhubarb always reminds me of summer. It pairs well with so many fruits and adds wonderful, tart flavor to desserts and savory dishes. This recipe is a chance for this bright red, punchy, versatile rhubarb to stand on its own. Serve on ice cream, cheesecake, spread onto sweet biscuits, or layer into your trifle!
In a small saucepan, combine the rhubarb, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until the rhubarb has softened and can be mashed with a wooden spoon. Transfer to a blender and puree for 1 minute — the rhubarb does not have to be completely smooth.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, yolks, lime juice, and salt.
Bring 1-2 inches of water to a boil in a double boiler. Add the rhubarb and sugar puree and heat for 10-12 minutes. When the rhubarb is hot to the touch, remove from the heat. While whisking constantly, drizzle 1 tablespoon of the hot rhubarb puree into the egg and lime mixture to temper the eggs.
Once you have half of the mixture incorporated, stream in the rest and return to the double boiler over medium heat, stirring semi-frequently until thickened, 14-18 minutes. The curd should coat the back of a spoon and just hold its shape when stirred. If the curd does not thicken, give it a few more minutes.
Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter, one pat at a time. Transfer to a jar to cool, then refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/rhubarb-curd/?fbclid=IwAR1F8AJ76iB0L9dZ_5JV8cuCHN1MAZluazPtw_1Uxddt7WycPOX_KjtVvXw
A new way to use rhubarb, it plays off the nutty flavor of wild rice. This makes an attractive, unexpected side for fish or poultry. An elegant side that begs to be served alongside grilled salmon, seared duck breast, or holiday ham.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread almonds onto a baking sheet.
Toast almonds in preheated oven until golden and fragrant, 7 to 10 minutes.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion in hot oil until just translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Mix rhubarb into onion and garlic and saute until slightly softened, about 2 minutes more.
Stir in wine, raisins, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper into rhubarb mixture; cover the skillet with a lid, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until rhubarb is tender to the bite but still firm, 5 to 8 minutes. Add honey and soy sauce; stir.
Mix wild rice and white rice into the rhubarb mixture; cook and stir until rice is heated through. Top with toasted almonds.
Note: You can substitute apple juice for the white wine.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/237518/rhubarb-wild-rice-pilaf/
If someone is allergic to tomatoes, you can get a good barbeque sauce that has no tomato by depending on rhubarb to give you that tang. Makes for a unique sauce. Add the liquid smoke flavoring if you aren't grilling with real smoke.
Combine rhubarb, soda, apple cider vinegar, sweet onion, brown sugar, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, cinnamon, allspice, salt, black pepper, cloves, ground chipotle, garlic powder, and liquid smoke in a saucepan; bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer until rhubarb and onion are very soft, about 45 minutes, stirring often.
Pour the sauce into a blender, filling the pitcher no more than halfway full. Hold down the lid of the blender with a folded kitchen towel and pulse a few times to get the sauce moving before leaving it on to puree. Puree' in batches, if necessary, until sauce is smooth.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/222842/rhubarb-barbeque-sauce/
The combination of tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries in this rhubarb strawberry crisp is irresistible.
Filling:
Topping:
Rhubarb Strawberry Filling: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set it aside.
Using a large mixing bowl, stir together the rhubarb, strawberries, granulated sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Stir until all the ingredients are completely combined.
Pour the filling into the prepared baking dish and set it aside.
Topping: Using a food processor, combine the flour, cubed cold butter, and light brown sugar. Pulse until the mixture is combined and is pea-sized. Add the oats and pulse just until combined.
Evenly spread the topping over the filling. Evenly sprinkle the decorator's sugar over the topping,
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown.
Allow the crisp to cool slightly before serving.
Notes: You can throw together the topping the night before and store it in the fridge until you are ready to assemble this dish.
If you do not have a food processor, you can use a handheld mixer and even a food blender. In a pinch, even a pastry blender could be used.
To make sure this turns out crisp, take the oat mixture, press into balls, and break off pieces to sprinkle on top. This allows the best air circulation during baking and turns the topping into crispy pieces that resemble nuggets of oatmeal cookie.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/rhubarb-strawberry-crisp/?fbclid=IwAR3jnhC8FJX8k5qY8Vt4Bz7DfnRSXVouX-FvGHb-PruI5_axZzXAfF5ZIxk
This is the best rhubarb bread recipe around with its moist texture and tart bursts of fresh rhubarb inside.
Bread:
Glaze:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, orange zest, vanilla, vegetable oil, milk, and eggs. Whisk to combine well.
In a separate bowl, sift together flour, salt, and baking powder.
Rinse the rhubarb and pat dry. It does not need to be peeled. Dice into small 1/2 -inch pieces. Measure out 2 cups of diced rhubarb.
Gently fold the flour mixture into the wet ingredients. Stir just until wet and dry ingredients are combined. Lumps and streaks of flour in the batter are fine.
Mix rhubarb into the batter to distribute evenly, but do not overmix.
Pour batter into a greased or parchment-lined 9x5-inch loaf pan.
Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.
Remove from the oven and cool. You can turn the bread out onto a wire cooling rack after it has cooled for an initial 10 minutes in the pan.
Whisk together the ingredients for the glaze. Drizzle the glaze over the bread.
Notes: Using vegetable oil instead of butter adds extra moisture to the bread. Over mixing once you have added the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients really toughens up the bread. Make sure the bread is on a wire rack before pouring the glaze on top so that any excess glaze will run through the rack rather than leaving a puddle around the bottom of the bread.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/rhubarb-bread/
The combination of rhubarb and strawberries make this strawberry rhubarb cobbler a delicious dessert to enjoy this spring.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place a 2-quart casserole dish (or an 8x8 pan) onto a large sheet tray. This will ensure that if any of the fruit mixture bubbles over as it bakes, it will not make a mess in your oven.
In a large bowl, combine the diced strawberries, diced rhubarb, cornstarch, vanilla extract, 1/2 cup sugar, and cinnamon. Mix well to coat all the fruit with the other ingredients. Pour this fruit mixture into the 2-quart dish.
In a medium-sized bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar and cubed butter. Using a pastry cutter or two forks, incorporate the butter into the flour until the butter is the size of small peas. Slowly drizzle the buttermilk into the flour and butter mixture as you gently stir. Combine just until all the flour and buttermilk have come together to make a dough. Do not over mix the biscuit topping.
With a spoon or a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, drop the biscuit mix onto the top of the fruit mixture. Leave some space between the drop biscuits. This allows the biscuits room to spread as they bake.
Bake for 30 minutes. At this point, you can cover your cobbler with a piece of aluminum foil to prevent your biscuit topping from getting too brown. Continue to bake for another 10-15 minutes.
Remove your strawberry-rhubarb cobbler from the oven and allow it to rest on the counter for 15 minutes before serving.
Notes: The sheet tray will catch any of the fruit mixture if it bubbles over as it bakes, so that it will not make a mess in your oven.
Make sure your butter is really cold. Take it out of the fridge right before you begin this process.
This strawberry rhubarb cobbler is the best when served hot.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/strawberry-rhubarb-cobbler/?fbclid=IwAR2srf5uhbhQv2bXnSewEc5Kj8AGVR8iD4FotM-6gsQ6Il2F88vvKNa2ubw
Tart, sweet red rhubarb tops a deliciously moist cake to make this rhubarb upside down cake the perfect choice for a summer dessert.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut washed rhubarb into 1/2-inch pieces.
Spread in a lightly greased 9-inch pan to make an even layer of chopped rhubarb in the bottom of the pan.
In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup sugar with the cinnamon. Sprinkle over the rhubarb.
Bake rhubarb for 15 minutes, remove and let cool slightly.
While the rhubarb is cooling, in a medium bowl place the flour and baking powder. Whisk together.
In a large bowl, cream together the sugar and the butter using a hand mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the egg, vanilla, and lemon zest and mix on medium speed until blended in. Alternate adding the dry ingredients with the milk and mixing just until combined on low speed with each addition, raising speed toward the end if necessary as the batter thickens. Don't overmix.
Pour cake batter over the rhubarb. Gently smooth the batter to cover the layer of rhubarb. Place back in the oven and continue to bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the top has browned and a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Remove it from the oven and run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen it. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 to 30 minutes (until you can safely touch the bottom of the pan and the bottom of the pan is just barely warm). Then place your serving platter centered on top of the cake pan and quickly invert to loosen the cake out of the pan and onto the serving platter.
Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.
Notes: It is very important to make sure that you do not eat the leaves or root/bottom stem area of rhubarb as it will make you sick.
You can buy pre-cut parchment paper rounds to make lining the pan even easier.
You could also bake your cake in a cast iron skillet or a Bundt cake pan. Don't over-mix the batter, or your cake will be tough and rubbery.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/rhubarb-upside-down-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2ZnRXZQWiwvWWZzXZVbau8aalKuHfVCPjjDz4oBBXhr0hZEnimVuBOy2s
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
