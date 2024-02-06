Rhubarb is in season; here are some recipes that use rhubarb

Fresh rhubarb is in season and now is the perfect time to enjoy this fresh, tender, and delicious vegetable.

My parents grew rhubarb, and mom always made pies for us when we were together as a family. She made a traditional two-crust pie with sugar and a top crust, and she would also make her mother's recipe, which was a rhubarb custard pie, and it was best chilled from the refrigerator. This brings back so many great memories.

Most recipes that call for rhubarb are sweets, and you seldom see recipes using rhubarb in a savory manner. So today, I will try to mix things up a bit and find a few savory uses for this delicious spring gift from the garden.

Chicken with Rhubarb Sauce

Savory rhubarb chicken recipe to celebrate spring. Tender chicken thighs smothered in a delicious sweet and sour sauce.

10 ounces red onions

5 large garlic cloves

4 skinless chicken thighs

4 skinless chicken drumsticks

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 to 2 tablespoons roughly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons turmeric

1 can (14 ounces) chopped tomatoes

5 tablespoons honey, or more to taste

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 pound rhubarb

3 cups chicken stock

Fine sea salt

Preparations: Halve the red onions and slice them thinly. Slice the garlic cloves thinly as well. Skin the chicken and divide the chicken legs at the joint, if necessary. Clean and peel the rhubarb, then chop it into small pieces.

Fry chicken: Heat the olive oil in a thick-bottomed or nonstick pot and fry the chicken pieces until golden brown all over, about five minutes per side. Don't try to move the chicken pieces during the first five minutes, the meat will stick to the pan. Once it is browned, you will be able to turn it easily. Take them out of the pan and set aside.

Cook vegetables: Fry the onions and garlic without adding any extra oil to the pan for about five minutes, stirring often. Add a splash of water, if the onions start to stick. Add the pepper and turmeric and fry shortly while stirring all the time. Add the chopped tomatoes and let them cook for two to three minutes.

Simmer: Add the honey, lime juice, and chopped rhubarb. Return the chicken back to the pan and add the chicken stock. Bring to a boil, turn the heat down, and simmer on medium-low heat and uncovered for about 1 Â¼ hour, stirring from time to time.

Adjust the taste with salt and maybe more honey or lime juice if you find that necessary.

Source: whereismyspoon.co/chicken-with-rhubarb-sauce/#recipe

Rhubarb Custard Pie

4 cups sliced rhubarb

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell, homemade is best

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon flour

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 salt

Cut rhubarb into 1/2-inch pieces and place in the pie shell.

Mix together sugar, flour, butter, vanilla, salt, eggs and milk. Beat until blended. Pour over rhubarb.

Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes until custard is set and crust is browned.

Serve at room temperature or cold from the refrigerator. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Source: from the Powell Family Recipe Collection, 1986 edition, submitted by Marilyn Kinsey.

Rhubarb Salad

1/2 cup water

2 cups diced or sliced rhubarb

1 cup sugar

1 large box strawberry gelatin

1 small can crushed pineapple, with the juice

Coarsely chopped pecans

Combine water and rhubarb in a small saucepan. Cook until rhubarb is soft and tender. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Add gelatin and remove from the heat. Stir until dissolved. Stir in pineapple and juice.

At this point you can add some chopped pecans into the salad or wait and put them on top.

Pour mixture into a serving dish. Refrigerate until firm and ready to serve.

You can garnish the top with whipped topping and halved strawberries or pecans, or however you desire.

Source: This is a very old recipe handed down by my Aunt Anna Mae Powell. The source is unknown.

Rhubarb Cookies

Rhubarb Cookies are a fun twist to traditional oatmeal cookies that make a soft and chewy cookie with a wonderful flavor. Enjoy this rhubarb cookie recipe as is or topped with a cream cheese frosting.

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 large egg

1 3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup rhubarb, finely diced

Cream Cheese Frosting: (optional)

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

4 tablespoons butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 to 3 tablespoons milk, as needed

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, butter, and egg together. Add flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Beat well until dough forms. Add diced rhubarb and mix again.

Using a 1-inch cookie dough scoop, form balls of dough and place them on a greased cookie sheet.

Bake cookies for 12 to 14 minutes or until baked through. Allow cooling on cookie sheet for five minutes. Then place on a rack until cool completely before frosting.

Frosting Directions: Beat the cream cheese and the butter until combined and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add milk as needed to get a spreadable consistency.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/rhubarb-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0PjquGhcQ1xn2zbkhXZFjM8eoRUsTXlYsF2pPK7Fb4GUVISicCTsCMNVk

Rhubarb Spinach Salad

This is a sweet, tangy salad with slightly wilted spinach. It comes together super fast and easy, with great results!

1/2-pound fresh spinach, cleaned, stemmed, and dried

2 large stalks of rhubarb, cut diagonally into thin slices

Water to cover

1/4 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons sweet red wine vinegar

6 tablespoons olive oil

Arrange the spinach leaves on a platter.

Place the rhubarb in a skillet with enough water to cover by 1-inch; add the sugar. Bring the rhubarb to a gentle boil over medium-low heat and simmer until the sugar has dissolved and the rhubarb is lightly cooked, about 2 minutes. Remove the rhubarb with a slotted spoon and distribute over the spinach.

Stir the vinegar into the liquid left in the skillet, raise heat to medium, and bring to a boil. Return heat to medium-low and cook until the liquid has reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, whisk in the olive oil, and pour the hot dressing over the spinach and rhubarb to wilt the lettuce. Divide salad between 2 plates; serve warm.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/214108/rhubarb-spinach-salad/

Amish Oatmeal Rhubarb Bars (with crumb topping)

These easy rhubarb bars only require an oatmeal crumb base and a sweet and tangy cooked rhubarb filling, making a soft rhubarb bar that is nicely textured and has the perfect balance of sweet and tangy!

1 cup old fashioned rolled oats

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

For the Rhubarb filling:

1 1/2 cups chopped rhubarb

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch heaping

2 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the ingredients for the crumb topping in a medium sized mixing bowl, mixing until only coarse crumbs remain.

Combine the chopped rhubarb, sugar, cornstarch and water in a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat stirring frequently. Allow to cook for 5-10 minutes until the mixture is clear and the rhubarb has softened (keep stirring occasionally while cooking). Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract, then allow to cool for 10 minutes, until no longer hot and the mixture has thickened a little more.

Press all but 2/3 cup of the oatmeal crumbs into the bottom of a greased or parchment lined 8 by 8 inch baking dish, ensuring no cracks remain. Pour the warm rhubarb filling over the oatmeal crumb base, then sprinkle the remaining crumbs over top.

Bake the rhubarb bars in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes until golden on the bottom and the filling and crumb topping has set. Cool completely before cutting, then enjoy!

Note: If you prefer, you can also blend the rhubarb filling after it has cooled a little. This will result in a smoother filling but is optional.

Source: www.thismomcooks.com/2023/05/02/amish-oatmeal-rhubarb-bars-with-crumb-topping/?fbclid=IwAR3b6gTIcHRVgcYqI0p7ypLrlfLaQqEJnKmDNUwxXvg4DAG3k5NcgnHRCHw

Rhubarb Relish Recipe

Very good with baked chicken or pork chops and it is a nice addition to ice cream, pound cake, or all by itself. You can substitute any berries for the strawberries.

2 1/4 cups packed brown sugar

2 cups finely chopped rhubarb

2 cups chopped strawberries

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Stir brown sugar, rhubarb, strawberries, vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg together in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until relish thickens, about 30 minutes. Cool, transfer to a sealable container, and store in the refrigerator.

Note: To thicken the relish more quickly add 1/4 teaspoon cornstarch.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/237517/big-rays-rhubarb-relish-recipe/

Tart and Sweet Rhubarb Curd

Rhubarb always reminds me of summer. It pairs well with so many fruits and adds wonderful, tart flavor to desserts and savory dishes. This recipe is a chance for this bright red, punchy, versatile rhubarb to stand on its own. Serve on ice cream, cheesecake, spread onto sweet biscuits, or layer into your trifle!

1 large thick rhubarb stalk, about 24-inches, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

1 small egg

5 egg yolks

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 limes, juiced

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

In a small saucepan, combine the rhubarb, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until the rhubarb has softened and can be mashed with a wooden spoon. Transfer to a blender and puree for 1 minute — the rhubarb does not have to be completely smooth.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, yolks, lime juice, and salt.

Bring 1-2 inches of water to a boil in a double boiler. Add the rhubarb and sugar puree and heat for 10-12 minutes. When the rhubarb is hot to the touch, remove from the heat. While whisking constantly, drizzle 1 tablespoon of the hot rhubarb puree into the egg and lime mixture to temper the eggs.

Once you have half of the mixture incorporated, stream in the rest and return to the double boiler over medium heat, stirring semi-frequently until thickened, 14-18 minutes. The curd should coat the back of a spoon and just hold its shape when stirred. If the curd does not thicken, give it a few more minutes.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter, one pat at a time. Transfer to a jar to cool, then refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/rhubarb-curd/?fbclid=IwAR1F8AJ76iB0L9dZ_5JV8cuCHN1MAZluazPtw_1Uxddt7WycPOX_KjtVvXw

Rhubarb Wild Rice Pilaf

A new way to use rhubarb, it plays off the nutty flavor of wild rice. This makes an attractive, unexpected side for fish or poultry. An elegant side that begs to be served alongside grilled salmon, seared duck breast, or holiday ham.

1/4 cup almonds

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped sweet onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups chopped rhubarb

1/2 cup white wine

1/2 cup golden raisins

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 cup cooked wild rice

1 cup cooked long-grain white rice

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread almonds onto a baking sheet.

Toast almonds in preheated oven until golden and fragrant, 7 to 10 minutes.