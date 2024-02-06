All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 20, 2017

Rey finally gets place in Star Wars Monopoly sets sold in U.S.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Hasbro now is offering a "Star Wars" Monopoly set for sale in the U.S. that includes the female character Rey after an uproar that began 18 months ago with an online plea by an 8-year-old girl to include her. The company began selling the set on its website a few days after The Associated Press reported Rey fans still were waiting to buy Monopoly sets that included the main character of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," after Hasbro promised in January 2016 to sell one...

By MICHELLE R. SMITH ~ Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Hasbro now is offering a "Star Wars" Monopoly set for sale in the U.S. that includes the female character Rey after an uproar that began 18 months ago with an online plea by an 8-year-old girl to include her.

The company began selling the set on its website a few days after The Associated Press reported Rey fans still were waiting to buy Monopoly sets that included the main character of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," after Hasbro promised in January 2016 to sell one.

The Pawtucket-based game maker had been selling a version of the game that had only male characters, prompting 8-year-old Annie Rose Goldman of Evanston, Illinois, to write a letter in January 2016, telling the company "girls matter."

The letter went viral, and Hasbro promised to make what it called "a running change" to include Rey in sets it said would be available later in the year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hasbro told the AP last week while it made such sets, there was "insufficient interest" among American retailers, so they never were sold in the U.S. It said some retailers sold the sets overseas. Customers who bought the set and wanted a Rey token would have to call the company and have one shipped.

The story revived the #WheresRey hashtag on social media and prompted a tweet from "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot: "For those 'sufficiently interested' contact Hasbro customer service to get your Rey Monopoly token!"

A spokeswoman for Hasbro did not answer when asked how many people called to request a token.

The listing on Hasbro's website states the game will be available July 25. Earlier this week, the site placed a limit of one set per household, but that line was removed after the AP asked about it.

The company said it has many other products that include Rey, and it plans to reveal more this week at San Diego Comic-Con.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy