Rey finally gets place in Star Wars Monopoly sets sold in U.S.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Hasbro now is offering a "Star Wars" Monopoly set for sale in the U.S. that includes the female character Rey after an uproar that began 18 months ago with an online plea by an 8-year-old girl to include her.

The company began selling the set on its website a few days after The Associated Press reported Rey fans still were waiting to buy Monopoly sets that included the main character of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," after Hasbro promised in January 2016 to sell one.

The Pawtucket-based game maker had been selling a version of the game that had only male characters, prompting 8-year-old Annie Rose Goldman of Evanston, Illinois, to write a letter in January 2016, telling the company "girls matter."

The letter went viral, and Hasbro promised to make what it called "a running change" to include Rey in sets it said would be available later in the year.