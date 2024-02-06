Revisitinig memories 'back in the day'

The phrase "back in the day" is an American idiom that refers to an earlier time one remembers, usually fondly. I recently thought of a close relative and his journey, back in the day.

Leon seemed to be stuck in the past. He had fond recollections of a time filled with unrealistic memories. What he pictured in his mind was a dreamlike existence of favorite people, events and feelings, he had, back then when he visited his cousins. Leon often talked about the fun he had, and the comfort he experienced when he stayed at his cousins' house.

Finally, Leon's wife, and a few of his children, decided that he would never be satisfied unless he put his wonderings and remembrances, of what used to be, to rest. Then, perhaps he would be able to accept the changes that life, out of necessity, brings about. Consequently, the group of family members accompanied Leon into yesteryear. I was one of the travelers asked to sojourn alongside them, and we struck out, four of us, in our taupe-colored Honda minivan. We wanted to help Leon heal the itch that he seemed to have.

First, we attempted to locate, Paul, the only cousin still alive. It was at Paul's home where Leon had raked up and kept most of the happy moments he was trying to bring back. Unfortunately, a considerable amount of the first day was spent attempting to locate the one remaining relative. No one living around the old home place even remembered the family, and those who did, knew little. Nevertheless, we four checked phone books, establishments in town and familiar roads that Leon believed were the right ones. Just when our gas tank was running on empty, and we had almost given up on finding Paul, we met a wonderful store-proprietor, situated in the town where Leon used to visit. At last, a phone number was located and, whew! Yes, it was him, Paul. We quickly made the call and met Paul for lunch. He met our group in his grey, pick-up complete with his toolbox in the back