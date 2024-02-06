Revisitinig memories 'back in the day'

The phrase "back in the day" is an American idiom that refers to an earlier time one remembers, usually fondly. I recently thought of a close relative and his journey, back in the day.
Leon seemed to be stuck in the past. He had fond recollections of a time filled with unrealistic memories. What he pictured in his mind was a dreamlike existence of favorite people, events and feelings, he had, back then when he visited his cousins. Leon often talked about the fun he had, and the comfort he experienced when he stayed at his cousins' house.
Finally, Leon's wife, and a few of his children, decided that he would never be satisfied unless he put his wonderings and remembrances, of what used to be, to rest. Then, perhaps he would be able to accept the changes that life, out of necessity, brings about. Consequently, the group of family members accompanied Leon into yesteryear. I was one of the travelers asked to sojourn alongside them, and we struck out, four of us, in our taupe-colored Honda minivan. We wanted to help Leon heal the itch that he seemed to have.
First, we attempted to locate, Paul, the only cousin still alive. It was at Paul's home where Leon had raked up and kept most of the happy moments he was trying to bring back. Unfortunately, a considerable amount of the first day was spent attempting to locate the one remaining relative. No one living around the old home place even remembered the family, and those who did, knew little. Nevertheless, we four checked phone books, establishments in town and familiar roads that Leon believed were the right ones. Just when our gas tank was running on empty, and we had almost given up on finding Paul, we met a wonderful store-proprietor, situated in the town where Leon used to visit. At last, a phone number was located and, whew! Yes, it was him, Paul. We quickly made the call and met Paul for lunch. He met our group in his grey, pick-up complete with his toolbox in the back
Leon was so overjoyed that I doubt he tasted his food. His fried catfish was left, half eaten, on his plate because of the busy conversation between the two cousins. Leon, at last, had the opportunity to check out his nostalgic memories of long ago. Just so the two relatives could get their talking finished, we insisted that Leon ride in the truck with Paul, and we all set out for the old home place. Leon remembered, in his mind, that the house sat at the top of the hill overlooking a quaint little winding road. In reality, the area around the house was overgrown with all kinds of weeds and other foliage. Neither Leon nor we, could see the house. Emotions ran high, although everyone tried to act accepting of the big change, one of which no one had expected. The setting was nothing like Leon had expected. His heart sank, and he tried to cover his disappointment with jokes and bits of wisdom, he'd learned.
After listening to Leon's recollections of the past good times he had experienced, back in the day, we piled back into the van and started the motor, eager for the feel of the cool air coming from the air-conditioner. Then, our group embarked on the chore of finding the places where Leon said he used to hunt deer. Those places, too were unrecognizable. Woods had taken over where the grass used to grow. Leon was shocked and sad.
After spending the day in the past, I asked Leon how he felt now.
"I feel better," he said. "The questions I've carried have been answered. My desire to see, for myself, what's left of some of my favorite recollections have been satisfied. Everything has to eventually change and stay where it was -- back in the day."
Isaiah 43:18-19 writes, "Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth: I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.
