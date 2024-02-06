Reverence is in order when praying publicly

For the last several years I have heard much criticism aimed at any member of the clergy who openly supported or prayed for the President of the United States. I have been a pastor since the '90s, and I have seen both political extremes use religion to further their agendas. As a follower of Christ, I believe we should use everything we can to promote the gospel. For example, if you are a professional athlete, an actor, a politician or a businessperson of influence, you can find opportunities to talk about your faith in Jesus.

When I heard what Rep. Emanuel Cleaver chose to do with his prayer, I was not surprised, but I was also not impressed. Cleaver is a Democrat from Missouri. Apparently, he holds a Master of Divinity degree from a Methodist school. He thought it would be wise to end his prayer with "Amen and Awomen." Even as I type, my spellcheck does not accept the gender modified word. "Amen" is a Hebrew word that means, "So be it." It has nothing to do with gender. Cleaver chose to use a public prayer to insert a socio-political point.

I have read the Democrats are entertaining the idea of changing the meaning of words in the House to redefine gender or to exclude gender from their vocabulary. Even Mr. Cleaver cannot win at that game. By saying, "Amen and Awomen," is he not being "cisgendered?" Another made up term to shame those of us who believe in two biological genders. If your statements align with the Left, you can say anything, no matter how inaccurate or unscientific without fear of being "fact checked."

My family and I were playing a board game over the Christmas break in which there was a trivia question about the movie, "The Big Lebowski." I have never seen that movie, but I was shocked to learn you can get ordained as a "Dudeist Priest" online. There are more than 450,000 of these ordained ministers according to Wikipedia. Is mocking the role of clergy, or speaking irreverently during a public prayer not offensive to most people? In a time when we are sensitive to everything, our pigmentation, our culture, our sexual preference, our gender? Everything is off limits except for religion?