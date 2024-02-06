Reverence is in order when praying publicly

For the last several years I have heard much criticism aimed at any member of the clergy who openly supported or prayed for the President of the United States. I have been a pastor since the '90s, and I have seen both political extremes use religion to further their agendas. As a follower of Christ, I believe we should use everything we can to promote the gospel. For example, if you are a professional athlete, an actor, a politician or a businessperson of influence, you can find opportunities to talk about your faith in Jesus.
When I heard what Rep. Emanuel Cleaver chose to do with his prayer, I was not surprised, but I was also not impressed. Cleaver is a Democrat from Missouri. Apparently, he holds a Master of Divinity degree from a Methodist school. He thought it would be wise to end his prayer with "Amen and Awomen." Even as I type, my spellcheck does not accept the gender modified word. "Amen" is a Hebrew word that means, "So be it." It has nothing to do with gender. Cleaver chose to use a public prayer to insert a socio-political point.
I have read the Democrats are entertaining the idea of changing the meaning of words in the House to redefine gender or to exclude gender from their vocabulary. Even Mr. Cleaver cannot win at that game. By saying, "Amen and Awomen," is he not being "cisgendered?" Another made up term to shame those of us who believe in two biological genders. If your statements align with the Left, you can say anything, no matter how inaccurate or unscientific without fear of being "fact checked."
My family and I were playing a board game over the Christmas break in which there was a trivia question about the movie, "The Big Lebowski." I have never seen that movie, but I was shocked to learn you can get ordained as a "Dudeist Priest" online. There are more than 450,000 of these ordained ministers according to Wikipedia. Is mocking the role of clergy, or speaking irreverently during a public prayer not offensive to most people? In a time when we are sensitive to everything, our pigmentation, our culture, our sexual preference, our gender? Everything is off limits except for religion?
When I listened to Cleaver's prayer, the ending was not my only problem. I have written about public prayer in the past. I believe whoever prays has a right to express his or her prayer according to the religion that person represents. I expect a Rabbi to pray like a Rabbi, a Catholic priest like a Catholic priest, and yes, a Methodist pastor to pray like a Methodist. This person chose to invoke all the gods he could think of instead of sincerely speaking to his Lord. Maybe he has no theological convictions? If that is the case, then maybe someone else should have offered the invocation?
A couple of words we should add to our vocabulary besides "Amen" should be "Blasphemy" and "Hallelujah." I will start with the latter before the former. The word "Hallelujah" means "Praise be to God." Part of God's name is in the word, so this word is heavily abused in our society. I have heard it explained that "Hallelujah" means whatever you want it to mean. That is a poor explanation. The word does not translate, "Whoopie!" If you are not offering praise to God with your "Hallelujah," you are misusing the word. Misusing God's name is breaking a commandment.
The word "Blasphemy," in a religious sense, refers to great disrespect shown to God or to something holy, or to something said or done that shows this kind of disrespect (Merriam Webster). This word is of Greek origin, but the concept is throughout the Bible and is found in many world religions. There are religious terrorists who commit murder over what they consider to be matters of blasphemy. A word to the wise, be careful when you pray publicly.
Matthew 12:37, says, "For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned." Amen.