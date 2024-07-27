Cape Girardeau resident the Rev. Linda Gastreich received the opportunity of a lifetime while producing news content for a small radio station in Hot Springs, Arkansas, during the late 1970s.

Then-President Jimmy Carter — who became the first former president to live to be 100 years old Tuesday, Oct. 1 — had begun a program where he invited reporters from "small-town outlets" to visit Washington, D.C., for news conferences that weren't attended by major media companies. Gastreich, who is originally from Modale, Iowa, was one of the reporters to receive an invitation.

At the time, Gastreich had only been reporting the news for around a year. She admitted to having to "learn on the fly" since she hadn't had any journalism training but was thrilled for the opportunity to interview the president.

"It was overwhelming to be that close to him," Gastreich said, "and to be able to ask a question, listen to other questions and so forth."

Gastreich was 18 years old when Carter was running for president, and was proud to cast her first-ever vote for him on Election Day. She said that, at the time, she admired him more for his “attitude and approach” than his platform.

"He was the first president I ever voted for, so I have to admit, I was already a little bit of a fan," Gastreich said. "It was just a surprise to get that kind of official invitation and then to realize that the station was willing to send me and support me in that. It was a nice surprise."