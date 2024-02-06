Retailers seek to offset effects of shortened holiday shopping season

NEW YORK -- All they want for Christmas is more time.

Faced with the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013, retailers are trying to figure out ways to get into the minds of shoppers sooner.

Walmart, for instance, began offering holiday deals online for toys, TVs and mini trampolines nearly a week before Halloween. And the owner of Zales and Kay Jewelers said it spent more on advertising between August and October.

Target Corp. is spending $50 million more on payroll during the fourth quarter than it did a year ago so there'll be more workers on hand to help harried shoppers scrambling to get their shopping done in a shorter amount of time.

"This is going to be a very compressed holiday season," Target's CEO Brian Cornell told reporters during last week's holiday preview in New York. "We lose one full weekend during the holiday. Every single day counts, from Black Friday to Christmas Eve."

Steve Bratspie, who oversees Walmart's merchandise in the U.S., said shoppers will likely not realize there're fewer shopping days this year until it's too late.

"We plan for them," he says.

Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November. In 1939, at the tail-end of the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt changed Thanksgiving to the third Thursday in November as a way to goose the economy and create more shopping days before Christmas, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. But people continued to celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday and in 1941, it was officially changed back.