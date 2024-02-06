All sections
FeaturesJanuary 3, 2019

Retail exec Blake Nordstrom dies at 58

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Blake Nordstrom, who led the upscale department store chain Nordstrom as co-president with his brothers, Erik and Peter, has died. He was 58.

The Seattle-based company did not disclose the cause of death, saying Nordstrom passed away early Wednesday unexpectedly. Last month, Nordstrom said he had been diagnosed with lymphoma but his cancer was treatable. Nordstrom Inc. said in a statement its executive leadership will continue under Erik and Peter Nordstrom.

Blake Nordstrom had worked at the chain for more than 40 years. He was the great-grandson of company founder John W. Nordstrom, a Swedish immigrant.

