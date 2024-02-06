Retail exec Blake Nordstrom dies at 58

The Seattle-based company did not disclose the cause of death, saying Nordstrom passed away early Wednesday unexpectedly. Last month, Nordstrom said he had been diagnosed with lymphoma but his cancer was treatable. Nordstrom Inc. said in a statement its executive leadership will continue under Erik and Peter Nordstrom.

Blake Nordstrom had worked at the chain for more than 40 years. He was the great-grandson of company founder John W. Nordstrom, a Swedish immigrant.